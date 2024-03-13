Kevin Blake's Day Three Cheltenham Tips: Lee can come Home first in the Stayers

O'Brien runner can reverse form with fav in the Stayers

Two more confident tips for Day 3 at Cheltenham

Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here

Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham

The Stayer's Hurdle is one of the feature races of day three and it is certainly one of the more competitive Grade 1 races of the week.

With regard to pace, Flooring Porter has made all to win this race in the past and seems very likely to attempt to do so again on his return to hurdling. Dashel Drasher can make the running, but he was content to sit handy when running so well in this race last year and that looks likely to be their plan of action with him again.

There isn't sure to be one that will want to keep Flooring Porter honest on the front end, so the pace might well end up being below average.

Lots of respect for the jolly

I have a lot of respect for the Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo. Opinions differ, but I'm one of those that believe he could have won the race on another day.

No. 13 Teahupoo (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

His connections have quite clearly been bent on revenge ever since and following his excellent winning return to action in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December, they revealed that he was to be put away and trained for the Stayers' Hurdle.

While that sort of campaigning isn't something that should be encouraged, it might well be rewarded as he arrives here a fresh horse.

However, another horse that arrives in this race fresh that is a much bigger price and was only three lengths behind Teahupoo in last year's race is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Home By The Lee.

No. 7 Home By The Lee (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

The nine-year-old ran a huge race to finish as close as he did that day as he made a horrific and very uncharacteristic jumping error at the sixth hurdle. For him to get so close to the leaders at the finish after that was a mighty effort.

Now, I'm sure plenty will look at his two runs this season and be put off, but there were heavy mitigating circumstances on both occasions. Due to a lack of pace, he was obliged to make his own running and that patently didn't suit him. On his latest run at Leopardstown he was particularly resentful of being asked to lead and ran well below himself.

Lack of pace won't be an issue for Home By The Lee in this race and with Joseph O'Brien having freshened him up for this race and applied first-time blinkers, he rates as a very interesting alternative to those at the front of the market.

Back Home By The Lee in 15:30 @ 11/112.00 Bet here

Wait, that's not all! There are a couple of others that I am keen on. Those that have read my Five Best Bets of the Cheltenham Festival on this site will know that I am also keen on Gaoth Chuil in the Pertemps Final.

No. 16 Gaoth Chuil (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: T. M. Walsh, Ireland

Jockey: Shane O'Callaghan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 136

The six-year-old has taken her form up to new levels since stepping up to three miles and I think there is more improvement in her.

She charted a very wide passage and was ridden with too much confidence when second on her latest start at the Dublin Racing Festival. This type of race should suit her well and I think she'll run a big race.

Back Gaoth Chuil in 14:10 @ 15/28.50 Bet here

The other I like comes in the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle and it is the Gordon Elliott-trained Brighterdaysahead.

No. 2 Brighterdaysahead (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

The bird has flown with regard to her price in recent weeks as Gordon has struggled to contain how highly he rates this mare. She has impressed in winning all three of her starts over hurdles so far and I was particularly impressed with the slickness of her jumping on the latest occasion.

She'll be by far the shortest priced selection you'll see from me on this page all week, but I do like her a lot.

Back Brighterdaysahead in 16:50 @ 11/82.38 Bet here

Cheltenham Day Three | Racing Only Bettor - watch here!

Cheltenham Day Three | Paul's Ditcheat Decs - watch here!

Now read Tony Calvin's Day 3 Cheltenham Tips here.