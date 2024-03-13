- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 6lbs
- OR: 132
Rachael Blackmore Day 3 Cheltenham Runners: Lots of positives for Envoi Allen
Rachael Blackmore has a strong chance of winning the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase on Envoi Allen among her four rides on day three of the Cheltenhan Festival. Read her exclusive thoughts here...
-
Envoi Allen loves Cheltenham and goes well fresh
-
Birdie Or Bust is a talented mare who can run well
-
Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here
-
Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham
-
Claim your completely free racing multi each day of Cheltenham here!
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 11lbs
- OR: 135
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
14:10 - Popova
We're hoping that Popova will run well in the Pertemps Final. She had a nice run last time in the qualifier over three miles at Punchestown. She ran on well to finish fourth.
Hopefully she can step forward from that now. That was her first run over three miles over hurdles, and she saw out the trip well. Hopefully she can improve now over the trip, and any drying of the ground would be a positive for her.
14:50 - Envoi Allen
I hope that Envoi Allen is going to run a massive race again in the Ryanair Chase. He obviously won the race last year, he won by almost three lengths, and he has been in really good order at home of late.
He hasn't run since he finished second in the Champion Chase at Down Royal in November, beaten a neck by Gerri Colombe, but he runs really well fresh, and Henry has obviously targeted him at the race. And he goes really well at Cheltenham, he has won three times there. There are lots of positives.
16:10 - Arctic Bresil
Arctic Bresil is another for whom any drying of the ground would be a plus.
He has been running on heavy ground in Ireland. He ran well last time to finish second behind Mister Policeman at Punchestown. That was just his third run over fences, so I hope that he can improve again. We're hoping that he can run well.
16:50 - Birdie Or Bust
This is obviously really competitive, the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, but Birdie Or Bust goes there with her chance.
She is probably going to have to improve if she is going to beat Betterdaysahead and Jade De Grugy, but she is a talented mare, she has gained plenty of experience for a novice, and Henry's horses are obviously in great order. We're hoping that she can run well.
Cheltenham Day Three | Racing Only Bettor - watch here!
Cheltenham Day Three | Paul's Ditcheat Decs - watch here!
Now read more content in our Cheltenham Festival HUB.
COMPLETELY FREE BET EVERY DAY OF CHELTENHAM
Get a completely FREE bet from Betfair on every day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival (12-15 March). You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.