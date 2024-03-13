Cheltenham Day 3 Tips: 11/8 NAP selection headlines Daryl Carter's tips

Strong selections from Daryl

Crambo underestimated in the Stayers Hurdle

Handicap plot can come off in the Kim Muir

Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here

Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham

No. 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Conditions are ripe for Grey Dawning - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has done nothing but improve this season and still has lots left in the locker.

The seven-year-old was an effortless winner at Warwick over three miles in a race that recorded a good time figure. He should have won here on the sharper old course back in December, but for a horrendous blunder at the second last. Still, how he reacted to that mistake and got to within 3/4 of a length of Ginny's Destiny marked him down as a top-class prospect for this and next season.

He was imposing earlier in the year at Haydock, running away with a contest that compared favourably to Royal Pagille's victory, and he has now seen defeat only on the back of a seasonal return when completing his career. He readily held Ginny's Destiny over hurdles at Warwick last year, and the move to the more stamina-sapping new track on the new course is certainly going to play into his favour--particularly with the tricky second last no longer a concern.

Grey Dawning has a bigger performance and is well-fancied to land the odds at Iroko's chief expense. Despite a far-from-ideal prep, Iroko's presence in this race stops this from becoming an even stronger fancy.

Facile Vega hasn't looked natural over fences to my eye. The step up in trip and return to Cheltenham may be in his favour, but he has looked awkward and clumsy at his flights the last two times. While he will have his chance, punters will have their hearts in their mouths. I hope for a strong pace to see Grey Dawning in the best light. He is top-class.

13:30 Cheltenham - Back Grey Dawning @ 5/23.50 Bet Here

We have both Envoi Allen @ 14/115.00 and Protektorat @ 14/115.00 advised on the ante-post column, but on the day, I see no reason to go back in on either or have a fresh bet. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that one can do the business in a competitive race.

No. 4 Crambo SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

The market has overlooked Crambo - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and I hope Fergal O'Brien's runner can punish those odds-compilers and his doubters for it.

This race is full of exposed older horses who have been shoehorned into it, but Crambo is the young and improving horse that arrives on a steep upward curve. His improvement this term in three starts has seen him go from recording an RPR of 139 on his seasonal debut to winning a Grade 1-- arguably the most substantial piece of form in the race.

The seven-year-old is ground versatile and has all the credentials to make it at this level after just ten career starts. He is not flashy, but his record of seven wins in ten career outings is not to be underestimated. He should be unbeaten this season, but the lack of pace in a race at Haydock caught him out before he ran on very strongly at the death. He battled well to fend off Paisley Park in the Grade 1 Longwalk Hurdle at Ascot--a significant pointer to this race in recent years.

He will be ridden forward, and Teahupoo must come from behind him to pick him up. I just can't see him lying down without a fight.

This strong gallop at three miles will suit him, and he makes stacks of appeal for an each-way bet.

15:30 Cheltenham - Back Crambo e/w @ 5/16.00 Bet Here

No. 2 Brighterdaysahead (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

I kept a minimal opinion on the Mares Novice until I collected all the data and reviewed it with a fine-toothed comb. I typically ignored the noise about Brighterdaysahead - 11/82.38 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but it may be justified given her Down Royal victory clocked an excellent speed figure.

Her effortless Down Royal Grade 3 victory was 18.5 lengths quicker than Irish Point's victory over Magical Zoe despite the comparative race having omitted two further hurdles. Irish Point has since finished second in the Champion Hurdle this week. There's additional evidence when looking at the comparative bumper won by Firefox, in which she was 33 lengths quicker. He has since finished third in the Supreme Novice Hurdle this week.

Brighterdaysahead is now unbeaten, 2-2 in bumpers and 3-3 over hurdles. Her form is very solid and right up there with the best Novice Hurdlers of the season, including the boys.

She has seen conditions in her favour, and this stamina-sapping test will be right up her street. She ticks all the boxes for a strong bet on day three.

16:50 Cheltenham - Back Brighterdaysahead @ 11/82.38 Bet Here

No. 1 Inothewayurthinkin (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Mr D. O'Connor

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 145

Inothewayurthinkin - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been mixing it in far superior company to those he faces today in four chase starts, and connections must be thrilled he got into this race right at the ceiling.

He was a huge eye-catcher on debut, running on at the finish behind a subsequent Grade 2 winner in Imagine at Fairhouse in a race that has worked out well before running into Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior at Punchestown in a race that clocked a blistering time figure (Cool Survivor ten lengths behind fourth). He again bumped into Gaelic Warrior at Limerick when third behind Arkle third Il Etait Temps in the Grade 1 Faugheen Novices Chase. While he had no chance with the winner, he was very tenderly handled and closed easily on the runner-up close to the line.

He caught the eye under a very "animated" Simon Torrens at Leopardstown on his latest start, having been badly hampered by a faller earlier in the race.

There's good reason now up in distance that we have not seen the best of him yet, and he is bred to relish this stamina test being a brother to Limerick Lace and half-brother to Spades Are Trumps.

He is highly progressive, and Derek O'Connor - as seen on Corbetts Cross - is an excellent jockey booking for this Amateur contest. He should take some beating in this.

17:30 Cheltenham - Back Inothewayurthinkin @ 7/24.50 Bet Here

Cheltenham Day Three | Racing Only Bettor - watch here!

Cheltenham Day Three | Paul's Ditcheat Decs - watch here!