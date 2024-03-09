The Cheltenham Festival on Betfair: Free bets, great offers and best value

Head to the Sportsbook for fantastic daily offers

The greatest show on turf

The Cheltenham Festival is undoubtedly the biggest and most prestigious meeting in the National Hunt calendar.

Taking place over four days from Tuesday 12 March to Friday 15 March, it brings together the very best racehorses from Britain and Ireland, competing in a number of championship, graded and ultra competitive handicap races.

Drama is guaranteed. Odds-on favourites will saunter to success and big-price outsiders will upset the odds and perhaps most importantly to punters, we will enjoy vibrant and extremely volatile betting markets.

At Betfair we believe that we're the only bookmaker you should bet with thanks to the best products in the betting world - our Exchange and Sportsbook.

Betfair are gearing up to provide customers with their widest range of Sportsbook offers ever at this year's Cheltenham Festival

Betfair Exchange offers superb value

If it's the best prices that you're after then the Betfair Exchange is the place for you.

Because you're betting directly against another customer, and not Betfair the bookmaker, you almost always get a better price on the Exchange win market than you will on a Sportsbook market.

And if it's long-shots that you like to back then the Betfair Exchange is even more appealing because of the huge odds on offer which you can back with from as little as £1.

Gold Cup day at last year's Cheltenham Festival offers two perfect examples of the above. Firstly, County Hurdle winner Faivoir returned an Industry Starting Price (ISP) of 33/134.00. He was available to back at in excess of 60.059/1 on the Exchange moments before the race.

And secondly, Premier Magic won the Hunters' Chase at an ISP of 66/167.00. He returned a Betfair Starting Price on the Exchange of 110.0109/1!

The Betfair Exchange is also hugely popular because you're allowed to lay horses (back them NOT to win) and trade horses In-Play, meaning you can back a horse before the off, and lock in profits during the race should your horse trade at a much shorter price.

Beacons help you make quicker decisions

Betfair have made it easier for horse racing customers to keep track of price moves on the Betfair Exchange, meaning you'll instantly be able to see which horses are shortening in price, and which are drifting, on all 28 Cheltenham Festival races.

The Betfair Beacons are here to light up a more efficient era where price movement is visible immediately.

A flames Beacon will show for horses that are popular in the market and are shortening. Horses that are not popular in the market that are drifting will be marked by a snowflake (see image below).

Betfair Beacons will not provide any information that isn't already available, but they mean you will no longer need to click into runners and check price graphs to see which horses are being backed and which ones are drifting as that information is shown automatically via the fire and ice.

They will indicate which horses are attracting money in the market and which ones aren't, allowing you to make quicker and better betting choices during the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

