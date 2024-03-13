Today's Horse Racing Tips: Brendan Duke's five Exchange bets for Day 3 at Cheltenham

No. 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Grey Dawning ticks plenty of boxes here. He was highly progressive as a novice hurdler. His chasing career looks on a similar trajectory. An uncharacteristic error at the penultimate fence cost him victory in Cheltenham's December meeting. That's red hot novice chase form.

His subsequent demolition of a couple of smart sorts in Warwick reads well too. Thursday's race promises to be run at a good clip. Expect Grey Dawning's stamina to prove decisive. On just his 12th start, a career best effort seems likely.

Back (3pts) Grey Dawning to Won 13:30 @ 3.8514/5 Bet here

No. 24 Noble Birth SBK 20/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Eric McNamara, Ireland

Jockey: C. P. McNamara

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 129

Noble Birth sneaks in off bottom weight here. He was impressive when winning in Naas last time out, where he tanked through the race and found plenty. That win came despite being four pounds wrong at the weights. The second that day, the reopposing Cleatus Poolaw, is unexposed and went off a well backed favourite. I'd say it will prove to be good form.

Noble Birth can be a bit keen in his races. Maybe 3 miles on testing ground will be too much for him here. He did seem to settle better in Naas mind. It's possible that new connections needed some time to figure the horse out.

I expect he will travel very well for a long way in this race, and am happy to chance his stamina holds at rewarding odds. I will cover my win stake in the 4 place market.

Back (1pt) Noble Birth to Win 14:10 @ 40.039/1 Bet here

No. 2 Buddy One (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 29 Trainer: Paul John Gilligan, Ireland

Jockey: Jack G. Gilligan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

The stars have aligned for Teahupoo. He arrives here fresh and will get soft ground, but he market is well aware of this mind.

I'm going to take a wild swing here with Buddy One. This horse appears to be fond of Cheltenham. He was third in the Martin Pipe Hurdle at the 2023 Festival. He was also mightily impressive when winning a handicap hurdle at the course in November. That looked like a springboard to being a contender for graded staying races.

Unfortunately, he has failed to beat a horse home in two subsequent runs. He scoped badly after his run in Leopardstown over Christmas. His trainer will likely have freshened his charge up since. If he can regain that progressive thread, a big run at a massive price wouldn't shock me. Again, I will have something small on him in the place markets.

Back (1pt) Buddy One to Win 15:30 @ 36.035/1 Bet here

No. 5 Saint Felicien (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 146

Gordon Elliott was probably happy enough to see Saint Felicien allocated a mark of 147 here. The U.K handicapper gave him 149 for the 2022 Coral Cup. Punters weren't deterred as hey sent him off 9/2 favourite, but he horse failed to finish.

Indeed he didn't run again until making his novice chase debut in November of last year. He ran well that day behind a couple of high class horses. He was unfortunate to bump into a couple of smart sorts on his next couple of starts.

He made no mistake when getting off the mark over fences in Gowran last time out. His jumping technique looks pretty solid and this big field scenario should aid Jack Kennedy in switching the horse off. This horse is only 7yo and on just his eight run a career best seems likely. That might be good enough.

Back (2pts) Sain Felician to Win 16:10 @ 11.010/1 Bet here

No. 3 Jade De Grugy (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

A red hot renewal of this novice hurdle. The three unbeaten mares heading the market should serve up a treat. Marginal preference is for Jade De Grugy. She has been wildly impressive in her two starts for Willie Mullins. The form of those wins can be questioned but I'm happy to trust my eyes.

Ideally this race would be run over a longer trip but I'm hopeful Jade can cope. Expect Paul Townend to make this a good test. A prominent ride should see her accurate jumping utilised to best effect.

She has a slight tendency to jump to her left so going this way round can only help. I envisage her holding off some formidable foes up the hill.

Back (2pts) Jade De Grugy to Win 16:50 @ 3.55/2 Bet here

