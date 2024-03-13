- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Today's Horse Racing Tips: Brendan Duke's five Exchange bets for Day 3 at Cheltenham
Brendan Duke is back with more Exchange bets for the third day of the Cheltenham Festival, including a big-price selection in the feature race, the Stayers' Hurdle...
-
Five Exchange Win bets from 3.55/2 to 50.049/1
-
Jade De Grugy can land red hot Mares Novices' Hurdle
-
Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here
-
Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham
-
Claim your completely free racing multi each day of Cheltenham here!
- Trainer: Eric McNamara, Ireland
- Jockey: C. P. McNamara
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 3lbs
- OR: 129
- Trainer: Paul John Gilligan, Ireland
- Jockey: Jack G. Gilligan
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 146
- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
13:30 - Turners Novices' Chase: Back Grey Dawning
Grey Dawning ticks plenty of boxes here. He was highly progressive as a novice hurdler. His chasing career looks on a similar trajectory. An uncharacteristic error at the penultimate fence cost him victory in Cheltenham's December meeting. That's red hot novice chase form.
His subsequent demolition of a couple of smart sorts in Warwick reads well too. Thursday's race promises to be run at a good clip. Expect Grey Dawning's stamina to prove decisive. On just his 12th start, a career best effort seems likely.
14:10 - Pertemps Final: Back Noble Birth
Noble Birth sneaks in off bottom weight here. He was impressive when winning in Naas last time out, where he tanked through the race and found plenty. That win came despite being four pounds wrong at the weights. The second that day, the reopposing Cleatus Poolaw, is unexposed and went off a well backed favourite. I'd say it will prove to be good form.
Noble Birth can be a bit keen in his races. Maybe 3 miles on testing ground will be too much for him here. He did seem to settle better in Naas mind. It's possible that new connections needed some time to figure the horse out.
I expect he will travel very well for a long way in this race, and am happy to chance his stamina holds at rewarding odds. I will cover my win stake in the 4 place market.
15:30 - Stayers' Hurdle: Back Buddy One
The stars have aligned for Teahupoo. He arrives here fresh and will get soft ground, but he market is well aware of this mind.
I'm going to take a wild swing here with Buddy One. This horse appears to be fond of Cheltenham. He was third in the Martin Pipe Hurdle at the 2023 Festival. He was also mightily impressive when winning a handicap hurdle at the course in November. That looked like a springboard to being a contender for graded staying races.
Unfortunately, he has failed to beat a horse home in two subsequent runs. He scoped badly after his run in Leopardstown over Christmas. His trainer will likely have freshened his charge up since. If he can regain that progressive thread, a big run at a massive price wouldn't shock me. Again, I will have something small on him in the place markets.
16:10 - Plate Handicap: Back Saint Felicien
Gordon Elliott was probably happy enough to see Saint Felicien allocated a mark of 147 here. The U.K handicapper gave him 149 for the 2022 Coral Cup. Punters weren't deterred as hey sent him off 9/2 favourite, but he horse failed to finish.
Indeed he didn't run again until making his novice chase debut in November of last year. He ran well that day behind a couple of high class horses. He was unfortunate to bump into a couple of smart sorts on his next couple of starts.
He made no mistake when getting off the mark over fences in Gowran last time out. His jumping technique looks pretty solid and this big field scenario should aid Jack Kennedy in switching the horse off. This horse is only 7yo and on just his eight run a career best seems likely. That might be good enough.
16:50 - Mares Novices' Hurdle: Back Jade De Grugy
A red hot renewal of this novice hurdle. The three unbeaten mares heading the market should serve up a treat. Marginal preference is for Jade De Grugy. She has been wildly impressive in her two starts for Willie Mullins. The form of those wins can be questioned but I'm happy to trust my eyes.
Ideally this race would be run over a longer trip but I'm hopeful Jade can cope. Expect Paul Townend to make this a good test. A prominent ride should see her accurate jumping utilised to best effect.
She has a slight tendency to jump to her left so going this way round can only help. I envisage her holding off some formidable foes up the hill.
Cheltenham Day Three | Racing Only Bettor - watch here!
Cheltenham Day Three | Paul's Ditcheat Decs - watch here!
Now read Tony Calvin's Day 3 Cheltenham Tips here.
COMPLETELY FREE BET EVERY DAY OF CHELTENHAM
Get a completely FREE bet from Betfair on every day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival (12-15 March). You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Cheltenham 14th Mar (2m4f Grd1 Nov Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 14 March, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Facile Vega
|Grey Dawning
|Ginnys Destiny
|Iroko
|Zanahiyr
|Djelo
|Letsbeclearaboutit
|Sharjah
|Colonel Harry
|Le Patron
|Jamaico
Cheltenham 14th Mar (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 14 March, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cleatus Poolaw
|Gaoth Chuil
|Icare Allen
|Cuthbert Dibble
|Gabbys Cross
|Le Milos
|Chantry House
|Springwell Bay
|Farouk Dalene
|Kyntara
|Alpesh Amin
|Popova
|Mill Green
|Emitom
|Gowel Road
|Prairie Dancer
|Noble Birth
|Hector Javilex
|Hyland
|Anna Bunina
|Judicial Law
|Monmiral
|Flight Deck
|Bold Endeavour
Cheltenham 14th Mar (3m Grd1 Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 14 March, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Teahupoo
|Crambo
|Noble Yeats
|Sir Gerhard
|Home By The Lee
|Flooring Porter
|Sire Du Berlais
|Paisley Park
|Dashel Drasher
|Buddy One
|Asterion Forlonge
|Janidil
Cheltenham 14th Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 14 March, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crebilly
|Theatre Man
|Saint Felicien
|Shakem Uparry
|In Excelsis Deo
|James Du Berlais
|Il Ridoto
|Glengouly
|Arctic Bresil
|Frero Banbou
|Riaan
|Watch House Cross
|Torn And Frayed
|Life In The Park
|Fighter Allen
|Straw Fan Jack
|Killer Kane
|Mars Harper
|Embittered
|Hereditary Rule
|Ciel De Neige
Cheltenham 14th Mar (2m1f Grd2 Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 14 March, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Brighterdaysahead
|Jade De Grugy
|Dysart Enos
|Golden Ace
|Birdie Or Bust
|Majestic Force
|Mollys Mango
|Casa No Mento
|Titanium Moon
|Victoria Milano
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.