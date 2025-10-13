Wales v Belgium: Opta stats and bets for Monday's World Cup qualifier
Wales host Belgium in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Monday so get the Opta facts and three bets for a big night in Cardiff...
-
Hosts a good price to deny Red Devils on Monday
-
Get the Opta stats and three bets for Cardiff
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Wales v Belgium
Monday 13 October, 19:45
Live on S4C & BBC One Wales
Wales had no time to feel sorry themselves after last week's 3-0 friendly defeat to England at Wembley and must attend to the serious business of World Cup qualifying against Belgium. Just one point separates Kevin de Bruyne and co, who are second in Group J, from Craig Bellamy's men, so the Dragon can leapfrog the Red Devils by beating them in Cardiff.
Wales are 18/54.60, with the Draw 14/53.80 and the Belgium favourites to win 3/41.75. Here are the pick of the Opta stats and three bets for tonight's match.
Wales v Belgium Match Bet: Back Bellamy's men
- Wales have not lost at home to Belgium since 2012 when Vincent Kompany scored in a 2-0 win for the visitors.
- The teams have subsequently met three times in Cardiff, with Wales winning once and two draws.
- With just one defeat in their last 11 competitive home matches, Wales are tough opponents in Cardiff.
Wales v Belgium Goals Bet: Back BTTS
- Since Wales' 1-0 win over Belgium in Cardiff in June 2015, all six matches between the sides have produced goals for both teams.
- When they met in the reverse fixture of this qualifying campaign in June this year, the match ended 4-3 to Belgium.
- We may not see seven goals tonight but all of this points to goals for both teams in Cardiff on Monday night.
Wales v Belgium Goalscorer Bet: Back KDB to strike
Belgium are the Group's top goalscorer with 17 across their five matches and only drawing a blank once - in their 0-0 at home to Macedonia last time out.
Kevin De Bruyne has scored four of Belgium's World Cup qualifying goals and remains key to his country's hopes of qualifying and competing with the best next summer in North America.
The Manchester City legend has already found the net three times for Napoli this season and he scored the winning goal in Belgium's 4-3 victory over Wales in June.
Now read Lewis Jones' Wales v Belgium match preview
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Wales v Belgium: Back home win at 7/2 in the dragons lair
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Monday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back a 7/5 best bet on France & some joy for 13/5 Sweden
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Northern Ireland v Germany: Bayern star is stepping up for national team - back him to strike
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Latvia v England: Back 6/4 Three Lions to seal World Cup qualification
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Back Connolly for scoring honours at Donny