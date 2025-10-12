Monday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back a 7/5 best bet on France & some joy for 13/5 Sweden

Back first half goals in Wales v Belgium

Finally some joy for 13/5 3.60 Sweden?

Get 7/5 2.40 on France in Iceland

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV



Iceland only lost 2-1 in Paris last month but France were a touch wasteful at times, then obviously had a man sent off for the last 20 minutes, and again they gave Ukraine a decent game on Friday before two goals in the last five minutes gave the visitors an entertaining 5-3 win.

There's an injury worry over Kylian Mbappe but France should have enough firepower as Iceland have let in at least two goals in eight of their last 12 games, and with Les Bleus scoring in both halves in their last four games, they're a decent bet to win both 45 minutes.

Recommended Bet Back France to win both halves SBK 7/5

19:45 kick-off

North Macedonia top the group after drawing in Belgium on Friday, and while the Red Devils face Wales they have the chance to steal a march on their two main rivals if they convert as 1/31.33 favourites against Kazakhstan.

The Kazaks have just two wins over lowly Liechtenstein to show for their efforts while North Macedonia are unbeaten and have only conceded two goals (one each to Wales and Belgium) so expect another clean sheet here - which at almost even money is the pick of the bets.

Recommended Bet Back North Macedonia win to nil SBK 5/6

19:45 kick-off

Live on BBC Two & BBCi



It's shaping up to be quite the group with Northern Ireland, Germany and Slovakia all on six points after three games, but the Germans are big 1/31.33 favourites and won 3-1 in the reverse fixture last month.

That was a decent effort by the Irish though and beating Slovakia not only extended their unbeaten home run to seven but proved they are serious challengers in the group - but Germany have a great record against this opposition, winning the last 10 on the spin.

Julian Nagelsmann's side still aren't convincing so the hosts can certainly get at them, and six of their last eight have seen both teams score, but suspended captain Conor Bradley will be a big miss and Germany still have enough quality.

Recommended Bet Back Germany to win & both teams to score SBK 17/10

19:45 kick-off

Defeat in Belfast was a blow but Slovakia shouldn't have a problem dispatching Luxembourg - it's the manner of the victory that's the question as the hosts aren't exactly prolific, with seven of theirl last eight producing under 2.5 goals.

The visitors haven't scored in 15 of their last 17 defeats so a win to nil is definitely in play, but at a better price let's take -2 on the handicap as seven of Luxembourg's last 11 defeats have come by two-goal margins or more.

And with goal difference possibly coming into play in the group then matching, or bettering Germany's 4-0 win is imperative.

Recommended Bet Back Slovakia -2 on the handicap SBK 13/5

19:45 kick-off

The Swiss are on a roll, pardon the pun, with three wins from three and no goals conceded and they're 4/61.67 to beat Slovenia - who just drew with Kosovo and have lost six of the last seven head-to-heads.

Slovenia are pretty tough at home, losing just one of 17 on their own patch with 10 clean sheets, and you could easily make the case for a low-scoring stalemate here - with the draw priced up at 13/53.60.

The hosts have scored in their last 12 competitive home games but defence is also Switzerland's big strength, and with the run they're on they're most likely to get the edge in a real grind of a game.

Recommended Bet Back Switzerland to win & under 3.5 goals SBK 6/5

19:45 kick-off

It's last chance saloon for struggling Sweden with Switzerland off out in front in the group, meaning catching Monday's opponents Kosovo, who they trail by three points to try and grab second spot and a play-off is the limit of their ambitions.

They lost 2-0 in Kosovo though and didn't muster a shot on target against Switzerland on Friday so they're in big, big trouble - and the huge pressure they'll be under makes the 2/71.29 even less appealing.

You'd think Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak will have to come good sooner or later, surely, but Kosovo have been tough nuts to crack so even if they do finally get a victory it'll be hard earned.

Recommended Bet Back Sweden to win & under 2.5 goals SBK 13/5

19:45 kick-off

An incredible 5-3 win in Iceland vaulted Ukraine into second spot and with Iceland now facing France they can put some distance between them with an expected victory over Azerbaijan - who they drew 1-1 with in the reverse fuxture.

Ukraine are 1/51.20 home favourites and now they've found their scoring touch they should bang a few in against a side that's lost by at least two in 11 of their last 12 defeats - but with Ukraine's defence there's always a chance of the visitors bagging as well, so we should see a few goals.

Recommended Bet Back Ukraine win & over 3.5 goals SBK 17/10

19:45 kick-off

Live on BBCi, S4C Online, BBC One Wales, BBC Three & S4C



A massive game in Group J with Wales a point behind second-placed Belgium and only two behind leaders North Macedonia - who have played a game more - so it really is all up for grabs here.

Craig Bellamy will hope his side had one eye on this during their 3-0 defeat against England, as they were lagrely outplayed in Belgium before staging a brilliant comeback. 7/24.50 shots Wales ultimately came up short but coming from three down to 3-3 will offer a warning to 8/111.73 favourites Belgium that this won't be an easy night in Cardiff.

These two have played a lot in recent years and both teams have scored in the last six so we should have goals - Belgium have scored at least three in their last five wins, but Wales know from the last game just how to get at them. I wouldn't rule out a score draw at all at 4/15.00.

But a key here is a fast start - Wales will come out flying but they've also conceded seven goals in the last four first halves, so I'll back goals in the opening period for both sides in what's hopefully another ding-dong battle.