World Cup 2026

Northern Ireland v Germany: Bayern star is stepping up for national team - back him to strike

Kevin Hatchard's best bet for Northern Ireland v Germany
Northern Ireland and Germany are locked together on six points

Northern Ireland took a step towards qualifying for the World Cup by beating Slovakia, but as Kevin Hatchard points out, they are running into an in-form forward when they face Germany on Monday night.

Northern Ireland v Germany
Monday 13 October, 19:45
Live on BBC Two

Northern Ireland in the hunt after stunning win

Windsor Park was crackling with excitement on Friday, as Michael O'Neill's men stormed to a fully deserved 2-0 win over Slovakia. An own goal was forced in the first half, and then Sunderland's Trai Hume scored a magnificently judged volley to seal the victory. Yes, this was a performance of energy and grit, but it was also a display of quality as Northern Ireland controlled huge swathes of the contest.

There were however some small negatives. In-form Slovakia striker David Strelec really should have equalised, but fired a glorious chance just wide of the far post, and outstanding skipper Conor Bradley picked up a yellow card which rules him out of this clash with Germany.

Although Northern Ireland won't fear Germany, they were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture, and the hand of history is pushing against them. They haven't beaten Germany since 1983, and they have lost the countries' last ten meetings.

Germany let off the hook

When Germany opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a dismal 2-0 defeat in Slovakia, there was plenty of wailing and gnashing of teeth. It was the first time the Nationalmannschaft had ever lost a World Cup qualifier on the road, and it came after defeats to Portugal and France in the Nations League finals on home soil.

However, Slovakia's defeat in Northern Ireland means that Germany suddenly find themselves with their destiny back in their own hands. If they win their remaining three qualifiers they will book a place in North America for next summer.

Last time out Nagelsmann's men dismissed Luxembourg 4-0, although they were helped by an unbelievably harsh red card and penalty combination in the first half. After the game, Nagelsmann took time out to praise Florian Wirtz, who shone despite not producing a goal or an assist. With Jamal Musiala still on the sidelines with injury, the Liverpool playmaker has a big role to play in this team.

Musiala, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rüdiger are all out injured. Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade is once again expected to spearhead the attack in the absence of the injured Tim Kleindienst, and he has a genuine chance to nail down the number nine spot ahead of the World Cup.

Gnabry the man to back in Belfast

Since the start of the season, Serge Gnabry has sparkled for Bayern and Germany. He scored against Luxembourg, and in the Bundesliga he has already netted in three of his six appearances. Indeed, since Jamal Musiala's injury, Gnabry has really taken on extra responsibility.

Rather than back Germany to win at a skinny 1.384/11 on the Betfair Exchange, I'd rather back Gnabry to score at 17/102.70. He netted in the reverse fixture, and the 30-year-old is arguably in the form of his career.

Recommended Bet

Back Serge Gnabry to score @

EXC17/10

Now read Monday's World Cup qualifier tipsheet

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

