Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Latvia v England World Cup Qualifier and more

I'm drawn to the idea of this being a fairly forgettable fixture and one that England just need to get through. Other results in the group at the weekend mean a win will book their spot in the finals next summer so that adds to the idea of England's players being professional and getting it done without great fanfare.

The nullifying effect of a low block combined with England's ability to reel off clean sheets leads me to the Correct Score Combinations market where England to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 is 6/4.

That seems very much in the sweet spot and, although they've played plenty of average teams, Latvia don't concede in bunches. In fact, they've only shipped more than three in a game just once in their last 19 internationals.

Recommended Bet Back England to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 SBK 6/4

The Opta stats:

This will be the second meeting between Latvia and England, with the first coming in March this year when the Three Lions won 3-0 at Wembley with goals from Reece James, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze.

Latvia have lost their last 14 matches against sides in top-10 of the FIFA World Rankings by an aggregate score of 41-1. They last avoided defeat in a 0-0 draw at EURO 2004 against Germany.

Recommended Bet Back England to win 0-3 SBK 13/2

Kevin Hatchard: "Armenia produced a superb display to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in September, and they edged out the Boys in Green 1-0 in the Nations League in 2022. While they have lost on both of their visits to Dublin in 2011 and 2022, they did at least score in both games.

"Armenia aren't expected to get anywhere near qualifying, as they are ranked outside FIFA's top 100 teams, but they have found the net in 19 of their last 30 internationals. Their problem tends to be at the other end of the field, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 34 internationals.

"I can't go anywhere near backing the Republic to win at odds-on, but I am attracted to the idea of backing Both Teams To Score at 2.1. Armenia rarely manage a clean sheet, and I don't think they'll batten down the hatches here against a team they have already beaten. The Republic are low on confidence and aren't keeping many clean sheets either, and they have to push for the win."

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 2.1

Hungary got their first win on Saturday after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw in Ireland and lost to a late goal against Portugal, so things could've been so much better for their trip to Lisbon.

The hosts are big 2/11 favourites but needed another last-minute goal to beat the Irish last time out, so if Hungary can cut out the mistakes then they could stand a chance of the 11/2 draw it not perhaps the more improbably 12/1 away win.

The Magyars have never beaten Portugal in 15 attempts, and the way they've conceded goals it's hard to make a case for them, but with Portugal also only keeping three clean sheets in 14 and five of Hungary's last seven having over 2.5 goals then the net should bulge a few times.