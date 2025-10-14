Republic of Ireland v Armenia: Defences to be damaged in Dublin

Armenia beat the Republic 2-1 last month

Visitors have conceded in last 34 matches

Both teams to score looks a hefty price at 2.1 11/10

Republic of Ireland v Armenia

Tuesday 14 October, 19:45

Live on Amazon Prime

Irish hopes hanging by a thread

It says a lot about where a team is at when a battling defeat is probably the highlight of their campaign so far, but the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 loss at Portugal felt like their best display. Caoimhin Kelleher boosted what was already an impressive reputation as a penalty killer, as he saved a spot-kick from Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Brentford number one was powerless to prevent Ruben Neves' late winner.

It all means that Heimir Halgrimsson's side have claimed just a point from three games, and victory tonight against Armenia is essential to keep alive their slim hopes of nabbing a playoff place. The reverse fixture, a 2-1 loss in Yerevan, was surely the low point of Halgrimsson's reign.

After the defeat at Portugal, veteran defender Seamus Coleman made the point that the performance felt much more like what he would expect from a Republic of Ireland team. Grit, determination, togetherness. It's true that those qualities have been in short supply of late - the Republic have managed just two clean sheets across their last 16 internationals.

Midfielder Josh Cullen is suspended, while Festy Ebosele is an injury doubt. Troy Parrott is battling with Evan Ferguson for the striker's role.

Armenia have enjoyed Irish clashes

Armenia produced a superb display to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in September, and they edged out the Boys in Green 1-0 in the Nations League in 2022. While they have lost on both of their visits to Dublin in 2011 and 2022, they did at least score in both games.

Armenia aren't expected to get anywhere near qualifying, as they are ranked outside FIFA's top 100 teams, but they have found the net in 19 of their last 30 internationals. Their problem tends to be at the other end of the field, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 34 internationals.

Both teams have to win, both teams can score

I can't go anywhere near backing the Republic to win at odds-on, but I am attracted to the idea of backing Both Teams To Score at 2.111/10. Armenia rarely manage a clean sheet, and I don't think they'll batten down the hatches here against a team they have already beaten. The Republic are low on confidence and aren't keeping many clean sheets either, and they have to push for the win.

A BTTS bet has landed in five of the Republic's last seven internationals.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 2.1

