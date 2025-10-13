World Cup 2026
Latvia v England: Opta stats and bets for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier
England travel to Latvia for a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday so we have studied the Opta facts and come up with three bets for the match in Riga...
-
England strong favourites to beat Latvia on Tuesday
-
Get the Opta stats and three bets for Riga
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Latvia v England
Tuesday, 19:45
Live on ITV
England thumped Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade in their previous World Cup qualifier and, after a 3-0 victory over Wales at Wembley in a friendly last week, travel to Riga confident of another victory.
England are overwhelming favourites at 1/201.05, with the Draw 13/114.00 and the Latvia win 55/156.00. Here are the pick of the Opta stats and three bets for Tuesday's match.
Latvia v England Correct Score Bet: Back repeat 3-0
- This will be the second meeting between Latvia and England, with the first coming in March this year when the Three Lions won 3-0 at Wembley with goals from Reece James, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze.
- Latvia have lost their last 14 matches against sides in top-10 of the FIFA World Rankings by an aggregate score of 41-1. They last avoided defeat in a 0-0 draw at EURO 2004 against Germany.
Latvia v England Away Win Bets: Back another clean sheet
- Jordan Pickford is the first ever England goalkeeper to go eight consecutive games without conceding a goal for the Three Lions. His clean sheet against Wales was his 40th for England, with only Peter Shilton keeping more (58).
- England have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine matches, their only blemish in this run a 3-1 friendly defeat against Senegal in June. The Three Lions are still yet to concede a competitive goal in five matches under Thomas Tuchel.
Latvia v England Player Bets: Back Watkins to strike
- Ollie Watkins has scored in four of his seven starts for England, scoring four goals. Overall he has six goals for the Three Lions, with Billy Walker (9) and David Platt (7) the only two Aston Villa players to score more goals for England than Watkins.
- Harry Kane could return for England after missing the friendly against Wales through injury. With no need to risk the captain, however, Watkins may get a chance to shine again up front.
Bookmark out World Cup blog for the best betting insight for qualifiers and finals
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Lithuania vs PolandView predictions
Romania vs AustriaView predictions
Denmark vs GreeceView predictions
Croatia vs GibraltarView predictions
Independiente vs Godoy CruzView predictions
Instituto vs Atl. TucumánView predictions
River vs SarmientoView predictions
Austin vs LAFCView predictions
Independiente vs LanúsView predictions
Uzbekistan vs UruguayView predictions
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Wales v Belgium: Back home win at 7/2 in the dragons lair
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Monday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back a 7/5 best bet on France & some joy for 13/5 Sweden
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Scotland v Belarus: Clarke to enjoy historic match
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Back Connolly for scoring honours at Donny
-
Football Tips & Predictions
England v Wales: Back both sides to net in a Three Lions victory