Latvia v England: Opta stats and bets for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier

Latvia v England

Tuesday, 19:45

England thumped Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade in their previous World Cup qualifier and, after a 3-0 victory over Wales at Wembley in a friendly last week, travel to Riga confident of another victory.

England are overwhelming favourites at 1/201.05, with the Draw 13/114.00 and the Latvia win 55/156.00. Here are the pick of the Opta stats and three bets for Tuesday's match.

Latvia v England Correct Score Bet: Back repeat 3-0

This will be the second meeting between Latvia and England, with the first coming in March this year when the Three Lions won 3-0 at Wembley with goals from Reece James, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze.

Latvia have lost their last 14 matches against sides in top-10 of the FIFA World Rankings by an aggregate score of 41-1. They last avoided defeat in a 0-0 draw at EURO 2004 against Germany.

Recommended Bet Back England to win 0-3 SBK 13/2

Latvia v England Away Win Bets: Back another clean sheet

Jordan Pickford is the first ever England goalkeeper to go eight consecutive games without conceding a goal for the Three Lions. His clean sheet against Wales was his 40 th for England, with only Peter Shilton keeping more (58).

England have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine matches, their only blemish in this run a 3-1 friendly defeat against Senegal in June. The Three Lions are still yet to concede a competitive goal in five matches under Thomas Tuchel.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS? 'No' and England win both halves SBK 4/5

Latvia v England Player Bets: Back Watkins to strike

Ollie Watkins has scored in four of his seven starts for England, scoring four goals. Overall he has six goals for the Three Lions, with Billy Walker (9) and David Platt (7) the only two Aston Villa players to score more goals for England than Watkins.

Harry Kane could return for England after missing the friendly against Wales through injury. With no need to risk the captain, however, Watkins may get a chance to shine again up front.