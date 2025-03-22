Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Tips, previews and more

Tips for the pick of Saturday's football

World Cup qualifiers tips and predictions

Dan Fitch: "Moldova are in decent form and if you further back into their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, we find that they drew with both the Czech Republic and Albania at home, along with also taking four points from their games against Poland.

"Of course, Norway have a major advantage in the form of Erling Haaland, who has scored 38 goals in 39 international appearances. This includes a hat-trick in Norway's last game against Kazakhstan in which he scored the first goal and you can back the striker to once again open the scoring at 5/2."

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score the first goal for Norway against Moldova SBK 5/2

Andy Schooler: "Tomas Soucek looks a nice price at 15/8 to score in this World Cup qualifier. The Czech captain has found the net in five of his last 11 competitive internationals, including against the Faroes in October 2023. That came via the penalty spot and he also scored their most recent spot kick in September.

"Soucek has also bagged seven Premier League goals already for West Ham this season, including scoring in two of his last three games. The Czechs may have exited Euro 2024 at the group stage but they bounced back impressively in the autumn, winning promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

"They won all three home games, scoring multiple goals in each, and overall they've now won 10 of their last 11 home internationals, the odd-one-out being a draw."

Recommended Bet Back Soucek to score & both teams to score 'no' SBK 16/5

Lewis Jones: "Brennan Johnson, very direct and full of pace and power, has played three 90 minutes for Bellamy and has drawn seven fouls in those games with Iceland and Turkey. Those numbers suggest that his to be fouled prices offer a great avenue of value for punters with 4/6 on offer for him to be fouled at least once and 11/4 on him being fouled at least twice.

"Wales will be dominating possession and territory with Johnson likely to be a key man for them on that right flank, meaning those taking these prices will be getting a great run for the money as he's going to be involved heavily in the game.

"His opposite number Vorogovskiy has made 1.45 fouls per 90 across his last 17 starts for his country, making at least one foul on 13 of those appearances. He will look to mark Johnson tightly in his usual aggressive style which should get the attention of the referee."

Recommended Bet Back Brennan Johnson to be fouled at least twice SBK 11/4

EFL tips and predictions

Alan Dudman: "With big games, I tend to think Wrexham are less cavalier, but with a strong defence and 14 conceded all season at home, they wont want to concede too much ground in terms of their league position and close proximity of Stockport.

"This fixture was a 1-0 Hatters win earlier in the season thanks to Louie Barry's strike, but how they miss him and his goals. Wrexham created just 0.39xG for their recent win at Wycombe and nine of their last 11 games have been Under 2.5 Goals. Crucially for our both to score bet, Stockport have kept three clean sheets in their last six."

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click here SBK 10/1

Andy Robson: "Only Walsall and Bradford can boast better home records in League Two than Wimbledon this season, who have won 12 of their 19 games on home territory. They've only conceded 12 goals across these games which is a real strength of Johnnie Jackson's side. Only Bradford (11) have conceded fewer goals at home in League Two this season.

"This could end up being particularly problematic for Barrow who have scored the 2nd fewest goals on their travels in League Two (12). It's not surprising to see Barrow towards the bottom of the form table for away performances given the issues they're having with putting the ball in the back of the net - they've only won three of their 18 away games in League Two this season, losing 12 of these games."