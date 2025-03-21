Football Accumulator Tips: Back an 8/1 Match Odds 90 Acca in League 1 & 2 on Saturday

Nathan Jones can continue fine start as Charlton boss

Nathan Jones has done really well with this Charlton side who look primed for a strong finish to the season after a good run of form which sees them sit 4th in League One, comfortably in the playoff positions with six points between them and Bolton who are just outside the playoff spots. This recent form has seen Charlton lose just one of their last 13 games in League One, which was against runaway leaders Birmingham.

They travel to a Peterborough side that have found some form despite their underwhelming position in the table. Darren Ferguson's side are unbeaten across their last seven games but have only managed to win three of these. This unbeaten streak stretches back to their meeting with Charlton in early February where the home side ran out 2-1 winners.

The lower leagues can be difficult to manage, especially with the frenzy that usually accompanies the last few weeks of the season as sides scramble to finish in a playoff spot or avoid relegation. Peterborough can be freescoring but their record across the campaign as a whole suggests that this hasn't been enough to guarantee them results.

They've scored 53 goals this campaign which is more than any of the bottom 13 sides in League One, but they've also shipped 60 - only the bottom three sides in the division have conceded more goals than Darren Ferguson's side.

Leg 2 - Back Barnsley to beat Cambridge @ 4/6 1.67

Barnsley have lost each of their last three games without finding the back of the net, but have a real opportunity here to get back to winning ways against a Cambridge side that look resigned to relegation and come into this fixture having lost each of their last four games, only scoring once.

Cambridge have struggled all season, they've only managed to win seven of their 37 games in League One, with only two of these wins coming on the road - they have worst away record of any side in the division. Only Crawley (44) have conceded more goals on the road than the 36 Cambridge have shipped this season. The initial meeting between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw, but Barnsley would have felt that they could have got more out of the game seeing as they controlled the ball (62% possession) as well as winning the xG battle (1.20-0.67).

It's been a season of false starts for Barnsley who are now under the guidance of former player Conor Hourihane. This turbulence has seen Barnsley drift away from the playoff spots as other sides have seized the initiative and made promotion an unlikely outcome. However, this will be a game in which Barnsley can make the most of their opponents shortcomings this season.

Leg 3 - Back Grimsby to beat Newport @ 4/11 1.36

Grimsby are still well within a chance of making the playoffs in League Two. David Artell's side are just two points behind Colchester. Grimsby have lost their last two games against Salford and Notts County which were tight games but have crucially given teams around them an opportunity to make the race for the playoffs more competitive.

They have another opportunity on home territory to restore some of the momentum in their push for the playoffs against a Newport County side that sit 10 points beneath them in the League Two table. Newport have only won three of their 19 games on the road in League Two this season, only Tranmere have a worse away record. This record is a result of Newport having really poor defensive organisation on the road, they've conceded 38 goals on their travels which is more than any other side in the division, and they haven't offered enough of an attacking threat either, only scoring 18 goals.

Grimsby don't have the most prolific record at home but this has been hampered recently by their back to back losses against Salford and Notts County. What could be a point of difference here is the fact that Grimsby have scored 26 goals across their 19 home games this season, a record which should see them be able to cut through the porous Newport defence on a few occasions. These sides played out a 0-0 draw when they met earlier in the season, but given how poor Newport have been away from home this campaign, Grimsby should be able to find an edge and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Leg 4 - Back Wimbledon to beat Barrow @ 10/11 1.91

Only Walsall and Bradford can boast better home records in League Two than Wimbledon this season, who have won 12 of their 19 games on home territory. They've only conceded 12 goals across these games which is a real strength of Johnnie Jackson's side. Only Bradford (11) have conceded fewer goals at home in League Two this season.

This could end up being particularly problematic for Barrow who have scored the 2nd fewest goals on their travels in League Two (12). It's not surprising to see Barrow towards the bottom of the form table for away performances given the issues they're having with putting the ball in the back of the net - they've only won three of their 18 away games in League Two this season, losing 12 of these games. The difference between these two sides when comparing their home and away records could not be more different and sets up Wimbledon well to come away with all three points.

Wimbledon ran out 3-1 winners over Barrow in the meeting between these sides earlier in the season. They were pretty comprehensive in their victory despite only having 39% of the ball. They managed to generate an xG of 2.61 to Barrow's 0.52 as well as having more shots, shots on target and big chances created.

Recommended Bet Back Charlton, Barnsley, Grimsby and Wimbledon all to win SBK 8/1

