Saturday Football Tips: Back super Soucek to strike again

Soucek has scored in 5 of his last 11 competitive internationals

Czechs have three wins 'to nil' over Faroes since November 2022

Back Bet Builder double at around 16/5 4.20

Czech Republic v Faroe Islands

Saturday 22 March, 19:45

Live on YouTube (Viaplay International)

Let's cut straight to the chase.

Tomas Soucek looks a nice price at 15/82.88 to score in this World Cup qualifier.

The Czech captain has found the net in five of his last 11 competitive internationals, including against the Faroes in October 2023. That came via the penalty spot and he also scored their most recent spot kick in September.

Soucek has also bagged seven Premier League goals already for West Ham this season, including scoring in two of his last three games.

The Czechs may have exited Euro 2024 at the group stage but they bounced back impressively in the autumn, winning promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

They won all three home games, scoring multiple goals in each, and overall they've now won 10 of their last 11 home internationals, the odd-one-out being a draw.

Two of those 11 matches were against these very opponents, the matches being won 1-0 and 5-0, while an away game in the same period brought a 3-0 victory.

The Faroes aren't in the same whipping-boy category as San Marino and Andorra, but they aren't great.

Their Nations League campaign was in League C and they finished third in their group, winning only one game and scoring just five goals.

That's a nod to the bet I'm going to add to the Soucek anytime scorer suggestion.

Both teams to score 'no' gets another win to nil for the Czechs onside and creates a Bet Builder which pays a decent-looking 16/54.20.