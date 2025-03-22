World Cup Qualifier Tips: Norway's not so secret weapon value at 5/2
Dan Fitch thinks Erling Haaland can score the first goal for Nowary against Moldova, as he brings you tips for all six of Saturday's World Cup qualifiers...
North Macedonia can win big
Haaland value to score first goal
Czech mates in fine form
Wales will continue unbeaten streak
Liechtenstein v North Macedonia - Back big win for visitors
Saturday, 14:00
It's been a strange year for Liechtenstein, who drew away in Romania and picked up a rare win against Gibraltar, but also twice lost to fellow minnows San Marino.
North Macedonia have won each of their last five games and should claim another victory. An away win and over 3.5 goals is 6/42.50, with Liechtenstein losing 3-1 at home to San Marino in their last outing.
Montenegro v Gibraltar - Minnows can keep score down
Saturday, 17:00
Gibraltar are unbeaten in seven games (W2 D5), which is a run in which they have mainly faced fellow minnows of the international stage, but started with a 0-0 draw against Wales.
Montenegro should end this streak, having beaten Turkey 3-1 at home in their last outing. When these sides last met in 2021 Montenegro won 3-0 and with Gibraltar full of confidence, a home win and under 3.5 goals could land at 10/111.91.
Moldova v Norway - Haaland will open scoring
Saturday, 17:00
Moldova are in decent form and if you further back into their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, we find that they drew with both the Czech Republic and Albania at home, along with also taking four points from their games against Poland.
Of course, Norway have a major advantage in the form of Erling Haaland, who has scored 38 goals in 39 international appearances. This includes a hat-trick in Norway's last game against Kazakhstan in which he scored the first goal and you can back the striker to once again open the scoring at 5/23.50.
Czech Republic v Faroe Islands - Czechs can blow away opposition
Saturday, 19:45
The Czech's had a successful Nations League campaign in which they won Group B1 and they come into this World Cup qualifier unbeaten in five games (W3 D2).
This run should continue with a win against the Faroes, who they beat twice during qualifying for Euro 2024 in 2023. With the Czech Republic scoring three at home against Ukraine and two against both Albania and Georgia during the Nations League, a home win and over 3.5 goals seems possible at 11/102.11.
Wales v Kazakhstan - Welsh will win handily
Saturday, 19:45
Live on BBC One Wales
Wales are unbeaten in six having won Group B4 in the Nations League, which is a fine achievement considering that Craig Bellamy does not have access to the game-changing talent that some of his predecessors enjoyed.
Kazakhstan did not win any of their six Nations League games (D1 L5) and they also failed to score a single goal. They lost a number of those games heavily and you can back Wales to win both halves at 13/102.30.
Israel v Estonia - 'Hosts' can keep it clean
Saturday, 19:45
Israel are playing their 'home' games on neutral territory, with this match taking place in Debrecen, Hungary. They finished bottom of a very tough group in the Nations League (P6 W1 D1 L4), but scored regularly and ended on a high with a draw against France and a victory against Belgium.
Estonia failed to score in five of their six Nations League games. With Israel keeping consecutive clean sheets against top class opposition, a home win to nil could land at 10/111.91.
Now read more Football tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
Back North Macedonia to beat Liechtenstein and over 3.5 goals @ 6/42.50
Back Montenegro to beat Gibraltar and under 3.5 goals @ 10/111.91
Back Haaland to score the first goal for Norway against Moldova @ 5/23.50
Back Czech Republic to beat Faroe Islands and over 3.5 goals @ 11/102.11
Back Wales to win both halves against Kazakhstan @ 13/102.30
Back Israel to beat Estonia to nil @ 10/111.91
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
