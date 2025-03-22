Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Parky's Wrexham to be frustrated in weekend 10/1 acca

Wrexham and Stockport the big game of the weekend in League One

Managerial return at Crawley to spark hopes of a win

Alan Dudman picks out two trebles this Saturday at 10/1 11.00 and 18/1 19.00

League One

Failure is not a hindrance for returning to a former club as Scott Lindsey's disastrous short spell at MK Dons has opened the door for a return in Sussex at a club where he is revered with legend-like status.

This will be a tough job, make no mistake, as the quality of football under previous incumbent Rob Elliot was poor and they've lost five of their last six. Lindsey needs to work his magic fast for any chance of survival.

Crawley and Bristol Rovers played out a 0-0 earlier in the season at the Mem, and it's a game that could be short on goals as the market is fairly evenly split for the Under 2.5 Goals.

We're backing the manager bounce factor here and with Rovers scoring just 11 all season on the road with a huge 36 conceded, Lindsey can make a winning return.

Exeter's improved form of late makes them worthy of a draw interest here, as they've recently earned 0-0 and 1-1 results on the road at Reading and Rotherham.

They were hard to break down at the New York and looked the better team in the first-half, and Exeter's danger usually comes from set-pieces in the final third.

Lincoln have drawn four of their 18 games at Sincil Bank this term but their recent form is patchy and inconsistent with a couple of big home wins littered amongst losses. I wouldn't read too much into last week's 5-0 victory against Bristol Rovers. Jovon Makama's hat-trick for the Imps highlighted the 21-year-old's potential with his tally now at 11, but Exeter's improved defensive showing of late can keep him at bay and provide a sterner test than Rovers did last week.

For all of Wrexham's multitude of monied players, goals have been in short supply of late at the Racecourse with recent 1-0 and 0-0 results against Rotherham and Bolton and their last five games home and away have all been Under 2.5 Goals.

With big games, I tend to think Wrexham are less cavalier, but with a strong defence and 14 conceded all season at home, they wont want to concede too much ground in terms of their league position and close proximity of Stockport.

This fixture was a 1-0 Hatters win earlier in the season thanks to Louie Barry's strike, but how they miss him and his goals.

Wrexham created just 0.39xG for their recent win at Wycombe and nine of their last 11 games have been Under 2.5 Goals. Crucially for our both to score bet, Stockport have kept three clean sheets in their last six.

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click here SBK 10/1

League Two

Notts County have let the column down on numerous occasions of late and they in danger of slipping up with a run of three defeats in four.

Saturday's 1-2 loss against Chesterfield was atypical of their season - create chances and lose. Stuart Maynard put on a brave face afterwards saying they'll win more games than they will lose with those performances, but it's too much of a common theme to trust them implicitly for the outright win.

I'd rather go with the charms of veteran forward David McGoldrick, as he's scored six in his last seven and 14 all season for the old master is a fine return.

Crewe haven't kept a clean sheet in four and we're banking on McGoldrick taking one of his chances as County have an xG of 1.74 this season at home.

MK Dons are easily opposable these days with just four wins on the road all season, two managerial changes and a poor xG against of 1.69 away - which is way in advance of their 'for' figure.

If the MK team aren't careful, they will be sucked into a relegation fight and are only two points ahead of Harrogate and Accrington, while Gillingham are level with the Dons on 42 points and they are at least fighting under John Coleman.

Cheltenham have won nine at Whaddon Road this season, although their last was against Barrow in mid-February. They played well in draws against Walsall and Grimsby in 2-2 and 1-1 results and the 7/24.50 on offer for the win with Under 2.5 Goals looks ambitious, but I cannot be backing the Dons.

Bradford, for one, let us down last week with a shock 0-1 home loss against struggling Tranmere. Where that Tranmere win came from heaven knows, as Rovers scored to scupper City's hopes of a seventh successive home clean sheet for the first time since 1953-54.

Still, it was a low-scoring game, and with 11 conceded at home all season, Bradford tend to be pretty short in any match regarding the Under 2.5 Goals.

Colchester are a well-organised unit under Danny Cowley and are making a late charge for the play-offs with a tremendous winning run of form, with the Essex side last losing in January.

Save for the recent big wins against Port Vale and Fleetwood at home, prior there run included six successive Under 2.5 Goals games and four of their last five have hit for backers of the BTTS 'No' bet. I think that's the play with wisdom here considering both are good at the back. Colchester are 1.21 with their xG away with Bradford's superb xA at home of just 1.00.

It points to a low-scorer.