Rivaldo Exclusive: De Bruyne showed he's Ballon d'Or contender

Kevin De Bruyne showed that he's one of the best players in the world as he was instrumental to Manchester City's win against Borussia Dortmund. The Belgian celebrated renewing his contract with the club by scoring a goal that leaves the tie poised at 2-1 going into the second leg.

He is 29, still at the peak of his career and competing for the title of the best player in the world. He has the quality to be the best and is playing for a club that is set to win the Premier League and are favourites to win the Champions League. He has everything going for him.

I won my Ballon D'or when I was 27 and other players achieved it even later like Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski, so De Bruyne could be among the lead contenders in the next few seasons.

Thiago Silva can still be crucial for Chelsea

Brazilian national team centre-back Thiago Silva had a rough day last weekend when he was sent off in the first half of Chelsea's 5-2 defeat to West Brom.

These things can happen in football and I don't think he's too old or unfocused in the matches since one of his qualities has always been his commitment and professionalism.

Right now, Chelsea are looking good to finish in the top four in the Premier League and reach the Champions League semi-finals, so Thiago's experience might still be very important for them this season.

Mbappe would be a huge hit in Spain

Kylian Mbappe was decisive again for PSG in the Champions League, scoring twice in their win at Bayern Munich by 3-2. The World Cup winner, who is still only 22, is one of the most in demand players in the world.

He has everything he needs at PSG to challenge for all the major team and individual honours, but it's understandable that he might be thinking about a potential new experience in a more competitive league, and I believe that La Liga would be a perfect fit for him.

Neymar answered his critics on the pitch

It wasn't an easy week for Neymar after he was sent off in PSG's Ligue 1 match against Lille last weekend, but he responded brilliantly with two assists in PSG's win in Germany.

Sometimes a player can get more worked up than he should, but it's something that happens in football and the most important thing is to move on from it. That's what happened in this case and Neymar can now focus on playing a big part in the rest of the season for PSG.

PSG can't repeat Barça's complacency against Bayern

PSG are now in a strong position to go through to the Champions League semi-finals. But they must avoid the same complacency they showed in their last-16 second leg against Barcelona because now their advantage is slimmer, and Bayern are still a huge threat.

The European champions are a great team and even without some of their stars they can come back from any result, so PSG must be very focused in this match and not repeat their awful performance against Barcelona in France.

Real Madrid proved his quality with Vinicius Jr helping a lot

I've been saying for a while that Vinicius Jr. may become one of the biggest stars in football when he improves his finishing. He proved me right in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in which the Brazilian scored twice.

You can never rule out Madrid when thinking about who might win the Champions League. Of course, there's another former champion on the other side and Liverpool won't give up at Anfield in the second leg, but Zinedine Zidane's team took a good step towards the next phase on their home match.

Five substitutions rule should stay

The pandemic lead to some changes in football rules and the one allowing five substitutions in the match is one that I think should stay.

Now the manager is able to give game time to more young players. It also allows teams to make more tactical changes during a match since the manager has no more worries about using all his subs too early.