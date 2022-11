Pickford is Southgate's man in nets

Odds-on to stick with Maguire in defence

Kane to lead out England in Qatar

The make up of Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Iran on 21 November has been a topic of much debate. What are the odds saying on who will start for England in their opening game of this World Cup?

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford is Southgate's man between the sticks. Last year he became the first goalkeeper in history to keep clean sheets in the first five games of a European Championship at the rescheduled Euro 2020. Despite Pickford's best efforts, saving two penalties in the shoot-out against Italy, England lost 3-2 missing their last three penalties. He is 1/25 to start against Iran.

Defenders

Luke Shaw is another of Southgate's trusted lieutenants and despite a rocky start to the season with Man United, he has recently displaced Tyrell Malacia in the starting XI through some good form. Last season was a write off for Shaw and many other Manchester United players but he appears to be playing well at just the right time for England. He's 1/25 to be England's starting left back against Iran.

Harry Maguire is one of the players who has been the topic of much discussion this season. Like Shaw, last season is one he'll be looking to forget. Despite this, Maguire started both games for England in the recent UEFA Nations League series. His mistake against Germany won't have made Southgate's life any easier.

The debate about Southgate picking out of form players is most evident when it comes to Maguire and the United centre back is 4/7 to start against Iran.

John Stones has started seven of Man City's 13 league games this season. He is another key cog in Southgate's favoured defensive line up due to his ball playing abilities. Barring injury, Southgate has shown no inclination of moving away from the defenders he knows and trusts and this is reflected in the fact that Stones is 2/9 to start the opener against Iran.

Eric Dier is one who has played his way into the forefront of Southgate's mind this season. On the first of August this year he was 50/1 so start against Iran. At the time of writing he is now sitting at 1/12 to take his place at the heart of England's defence.

He played the full 90 in the September Nations League games against Italy and Germany so Southgate clearly sees him as a viable option at this World Cup.

Eric Dier's to start for England v Iran:



1st August: 50/1

6th August: 20/1

8th August: 12/1

15th August: 5/1

28th August: 3/1

4th September: 7/2

15th September: 5/2



23 Betfair punters backed Dier at 50/1.



Are you one of them? pic.twitter.com/zdCY70FRdL -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 15, 2022

Kieran Trippier is one of the first names on the teamsheet on form this season. His form, coupled with injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker mean he is now a 1/25 shot to line up against Iran.

The trust shown in him by Deigo Simeone at Atletico Madrid shouldn't be forgotten and he will offer a potent threat from set pieces.

Midfielders

Declan Rice is one player who there won't be much debate about. He's been ever present for West Ham this season and started five of England's last six as well as starting every game at Euro 2020. He provides stability for England at the base of the midfield and at 1/25, he's nailed on to be doing so against Iran.

Jude Bellingham is one of the standout stars in world football at the minute. Still only 19 years of age, yet already captaining Borussia Dortmund, this is the first tournament where he is expected to be a starter, having only been sparsely used as substitute at last year's Europena Championships.

A price of 1/14 to line up against Iran shows the form he is in and the regard in which he is held.

Forwards

Raheem Sterling has long been a stalwart of Southgate's England. Despite an inconsistent season for Chelsea, his form for the Three Lions is something you can generally rely on and he'll fancy his chances in group games against Iran, Wales and USA.

It would be a surprise if he wasn't a starter throughout the tournament and that's reflected in his price of 4/9 to start on 21 November.

Phil Foden's ability to stand out in a star-studded Man City containing Erling Haaland says a huge amount about his ability. He hasn't quite nailed down an England place yet, starting six of England's ten qualifying games. However, his form this season has been so good that he is a 4/11 shot to line up for England's opener at the Khalifa Stadium.

Harry Kane was top scorer in the last World Cup in Russia and in a group such as England's, he'll fancy himself to rack up some early goals once again in the race for the Golden Boot.

England's captain has already hit double figures for Spurs this season and he will the be the focal point for this side in Qatar. He's 1/40 to lead his country out in the opener of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.