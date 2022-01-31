World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifying Tips: Blue Samurai to prevail

Hosts to extend winning run

Japan v Saudi Arabia

Tuesday February 01, 10:10

This clash brings together the top two teams in this section, as undefeated Saudi Arabia visit a Japan side that has won four games in a row in qualifying. With Australia chasing hard, this is a big match.

Saudi Arabia have only conceded three goals across their seven matches, and they won the reverse fixture 1-0. However, their run-in is tough, with visits to Japan and China followed by what could be a critical home clash with Australia.

Japan have won their last two home games against Australia and China, and they have won 13 of their last 15 home qualifiers. Given that Saudi Arabia have kept clean sheets in their last three away games, I'll back Japan to edge a close one. We can back Japan to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.814/5 by using the Bet Builder facility on the Sportsbook.

Back Lebanon in tight clash

Lebanon v Iraq

Tuesday 01 February, 12:00

Iraq's search for a win continued a few days ago, as they went down 1-0 at old foes Iran. An attacking record of three goals scored in seven games tells a story, and they have failed to score in three of their last four away qualifiers.

Lebanon recorded their only win of this final section so far in Syria, and they have lost by a single-goal margin in all three of their home matches. All three of those games have been slow burners, with no more than one goal scored in any of the first halves.

I'll back Lebanon/Draw Double Chance, Under 1.5 First Half Goals, and Over 0.5 Total Match Goals at 2.186/5 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.

China to pick up consolation win

Vietnam v China

Tuesday February 01, 12:00

China's deeply disappointing campaign took a further nosedive on Thursday, as they lost 2-0 in Japan. Li Xiaopeng's side has only won one of seven qualifiers in this section, and the chance of even sneaking into an inter-continental playoff is practically non-existent.

At least some succour should be found against rock-bottom Vietnam, who have lost all seven of their qualifiers at this level, and they have never won a competitive match against China. They lost the reverse fixture 3-2, and have leaked 16 goals across their seven qualifiers.

China are priced rather generously at 2.0811/10 in the Match Odds market, and I'll back the away win.

Tigers to clinch finals spot

Syria v South Korea

Tuesday February 01, 14:00

South Korea are on course to once again reach the finals of a World Cup. They have won five and drawn two of their seven qualifiers, and they have a healthy eight-point lead over third-placed UAE. A win would clinch a top-two spot, although they might even progress with a loss if other results go their way. Even without star player Heung-Min Son, the Tigers still won 1-0 at Lebanon on Thursday.

Syria have picked up just two points, and their Arab Cup campaign was a huge disappointment, as they lost two of their three group-stage matches (including an embarrassing reverse against mighty Mauritania). On home soil, they have suffered back-to-back qualifying defeats against Lebanon and Iran.

Even without Son, this should be a comfortable away win, so I'll back South Korea -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.1211/10.

UAE can make their mark

Iran v UAE

Tuesday February 01, 14:30

Iran have qualified for the World Cup with three matches to spare, and that might affect their motivation levels as they face UAE. The visitors are still in with a chance of qualifying for a playoff, and they have a slim chance of catching South Korea.

Bert van Marwijk's UAE have scored at least once in four of their last six qualifiers, and they are on a high after back-to-back victories. BTTS is trading at a chunky 2.466/4 because of Iran's excellent defensive record (they have leaked just two goals), but I think their early qualification could have a bearing on this clash.

Goals at a premium

Oman v Australia

Tuesday February 01, 16:00

We fell just short in Australia's win over Vietnam, as a second-half spree tipped us over the 3.5 goals line, but I'm happy to use that strategy again here.

Oman only lost 1-0 to both Japan and China, and three of their four home qualifiers have featured just one goal apiece. Only a win will keep alive their hopes of sneaking into a playoff spot, so that may lead to a touch of Aussie caution in the opening exchanges.

All of Australia's away qualifiers for this World Cup have stayed under the 3.5 goal line, so I'll back Australia to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 1.8910/11.