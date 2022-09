Forest Green Rovers v Exeter City: Stats heavily in favour of draw bet for Sky TV opener



Forest Green 3.45 v Exeter 2.35/4, the Draw 3.55/2

12:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Alan Dudman says: "Out of the League One newbies, Exeter are better placed in 15th against Forest Green's bottom three effort thus far, but the Grecians have failed to win on the road in their four games with two draws and two losses.

"We start with a telling stat for potentially two evenly-matched teams, as Opta reveal that each of the last four league meetings between Forest Green Rovers and Exeter City, they have all been drawn, with the last three all ending goalless, and with the column landing two Draw outright bets last weekend in the big games, that's the way I am going.

"Playing the Under 2.5 is the shorter of the two at 1.824/5 with the more cavalier Under 1.5 Goals at 3.3512/5. Both are a mixed bag in terms of finding the net. The hosts have scored 10 and conceded four at home, Exeter have only mustered F4 A6, so they have been in all their games, so it's probably wise to stick with the draw outright."

Grimsby v Swindon: Back Mariners to hold Robins to a draw

Grimsby 2.3211/8 v Swindon 3.45, the Draw 3.412/5

15:00

Ian Lamont says: "Grimsby are a remarkably short price considering they have yet to win at home, against a side which has one defeat away. The fact that the Mariners have drawn all three fixtures at Blundell Park while the Robins have drawn three on their travels should point even more firmly to a stalemate.

"Furthermore, Paul Hurst's side have only scored twice and conceded twice at home, against the varying strengths of Northampton and Gillingham. Their other home game was against another club with ambition, Sutton. Swindon have to be considered in that category of upwardly mobile teams and in-form Harry Clifton, who has four goals in the past four games, might not find it easy to score against them."

Northern Ireland v Kosovo: Hosts to carry on conceding

N Ireland 2.3411/8 v Kosovo 3.45, the Draw 3.39/4

19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Dan Fitch has tips for nine Nations League Matches. Here's one of them:

"Third placed Northern Ireland are in a perilous position in Group C2 (P4 D2 L2), with only goal difference keeping them ahead of Cyprus.

"One of their defeats came away at Kosovo, losing the game 3-2. This was followed by a 2-2 draw with Cyprus, so let's back this trend to continue, with both teams to score at 2.01/1."

Scotland v Ireland: Hosts seek derby revenge

Scotland 2.166/5 v Ireland 4.216/5, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Daniel McDonnell says: "International derbies tend to take on the personality of a club game and the Irish group should be quite suited to that type of test, much as Kenny wants a more expansive style of play.

"Under Kenny, the thorn in the side of Irish teams has been conceding goals to shots from outside the box. Inside the area, they have marshalled their territory well. Scotland are full of confidence, yet they sometimes lack ruthlessness in the final third. There are football reasons to conclude that they are a tempting lay at 2.166/5.

"If both teams are fully plugged into this game, a low scoring affair is by far the most likely eventuality. And the alternative play is a routine bet building a double on 'No' to Both Teams to Score and 'No' to a goal being scored in both halves which comes in at 1.910/11.