Ukraine can claim three points

Armenia 7.613/2 v Ukraine 1.538/15; The Draw 4.3100/30

Saturday 24 September, 14:00

Live on BoxNation

After a surprise win over Republic of Ireland in their first game, Albania have lost all three matches in Group B1. Second placed Ukraine and battling for promotion with the leaders Scotland (P4 W2 D1 L1) and won the reverse fixture 3-0. With Armenia scoring in their two home games, take a chance on Ukraine to win and both teams to score at 3/1.

Back Ukraine to beat Armenia and both teams to score @ 3/1

Northern Ireland getting looser

Northern Ireland 2.35/4 v Kosovo 3.613/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 24 September, 17:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

Third placed Northern Ireland are in a perilous position in Group C2 (P4 D2 L2), with only goal difference keeping them ahead of Cyprus. One of their defeats came away at Kosovo, losing the away game 3-2. This was followed by a 2-2 draw with Cyprus, so let's back this trend to continue, with both teams to score at 2.01/1.

Back Both Teams to Score @ 2.0

Haaland can add to Norway value

Slovenia 4.3100/30 v Norway 1.9520/21; The Draw 3.55/2

Saturday 24 September, 17:00

Live on Premier Sports 2

Group B4 leaders Norway are unbeaten (P4 W3 D1) , but their draw came at home to Slovenia. With away wins at Serbia and Sweden, Norway should get the job done this time. Erling Haaland has scored all five of their goals and a Norway win and another from the striker is 2.73.

Back Norway to beat Slovenia and Haaland to score @ 2.73

Greece won't take eye off ball

Cyprus 6.86/1 v Greece 1.625/8; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday 24 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Greece have proved to be too good for Group C2, winning all of their four games to clinch an early promotion. With local rivalry at stake against Cyprus, they should claim another three points. Back a Greece win and under 3.5 goals at 21/20.

Back Greece to beat Cyprus and under 3.5 goals 21/20

Czechs can be competitive

Czech Republic 5.14/1 v Portugal 1.845/6; The Draw 3.65

Saturday 24 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Portugal lost their last Nations League game away at Switzerland and are now a point behind the leaders Spain in Group A2. The Czech's have lost on the road to Portugal and Spain, but are unbeaten at home (P2 W1 D1). Avoid the result and go for both teams to score at 2.0421/20.

Back Both Teams to Score @ 2.04

Israel always concede

Israel 2.3811/8 v Albania 3.3512/5; The Draw 3.3512/5

Saturday 24 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

With Russia suspended and automatically relegated, Group B2 is wide open and Israel are top after three games (W1 D2). Albania are down in third (P2 D1 L1), having lost the reverse fixture 2-1. Israel are unbeaten in six at home (W3 D3), conceding in all of them. Back Israel double chance and both teams to score at 2.33.

Back Israel double chance against Albania and both teams to score @ 2.33

Back goals to flow again

Scotland 2.1211/10 v Republic of Ireland 4.216/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 24 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Scotland can take a huge step towards promotion from Group B1 with a win. Their only loss (P4 W3 L1) came away in Ireland, with the Republic winning a 3-0, but the Scots have beaten Armenia and Ukraine 3-0 on Wednesday, without conceding. A repeat of over 2.5 goals is 2.6813/8.

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.68

Mitrovic in form for club and country

Serbia 1.9110/11 v Sweden 4.67/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Saturday 24 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Serbia are the only team in with a chance of catching Norway in Group B4, while Sweden still need points to ensure that they avoid relegation. Sweden have lost their last three games and their poor form stretches back into 2021. Aleksandar Mitrovic's form in internationals is as impressive as it is for his club and you can back him to score at 2.47/5.

Back Mitrovic to score @ 2.4

Another win for Spain

Spain 1.528/15 v Switzerland 7.613/2; The Draw 4.47/2

Saturday 24 September, 19:45

Live on BoxNation

Spain have their noses in front of Portugal, having emerged unbeaten from their first four games in Group A2 (W2 D2). They beat the Swiss 1-0 in the reverse fixture and you can back another Spain win and under 3.5 goals at 2.226/5.