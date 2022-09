Scotland v Republic of Ireland

Saturday September 24, 19.45

Live On RTE/Premier Sports

Revenge mission

Scotland registered an extremely impressive win over Ukraine on Wednesday evening but they made it clear in the aftermath that they had something else on their mind.

"We've got one to give to Ireland," said Lyndon Dykes, whose second half brace put the icing on the cake for Steve Clarke's side.

Even in the aftermath of a sweet three goal win over the Ukrainians, the pain of a three goal drubbing in Dublin three months ago lingers.

Few who descended on the Aviva Stadium that afternoon envisaged that scenario playing out. Even the most optimistic Ireland fans would have taken a win of any description. It proved to be something more than that.

However, the key point ahead of Saturday's return is trying to assess if that match was a blip on the formbook rather than a reflection of the balance of power between these nations.

After all, Scotland came into that game off the hangover of their World Cup exit although Ireland were at a low ebb too after back to back defeats. They responded better to the situation, and Stephen Kenny's side followed it up with a solid away draw against Ukraine with a depleted side.

It backed up the belief that Kenny's charges are getting their act together, with a tactical switch from a 3-4-2-1 to a 3-5-2 with an extra man in the engine room - Jayson Molumby was the player in question in the summer - adding legs and bite to that department.

Nevertheless, Scotland's strong display at Hampden certainly supports the view they played far below themselves at the Aviva and they've performed better than Ireland in recent years, possessing a squad with a larger number of Premier League players.

Kieran Tierney was excellent on Wednesday, an absentee from the initial meeting of these neighbours although Andy Robertson was available for that match.

Scotland lost the promising Nathan Patterson to injury against Ukraine, yet they had the depth to absorb the setback.

In that context, it's no surprise they are favourites to deliver a home win that would cement their hold over this Nations League group.

Ireland's defensive riches

Still, there's perhaps a danger of a market overreaction to Scotland's emphatic success.

Ukraine produced an abject display that was reminiscent of the Scottish showing in Dublin, and it's difficult to envisage Ireland conceding the pair of headed goals that Dykes converted to add to John McGinn's opener.

Scotland have struggled for goals with Dykes rotating with Che Adams in Steve Clarke's plans. They pressed very well on Wednesday and there was some strong combination play from deep, yet it could be argued that the strongest part of the Ireland side is now their defensive area. It's the one outfield area where they have better options than the hosts.

Wolves' Nathan Collins is a certain starter, and a developing talent while Sheffield United's John Egan should play. Kenny can choose between West Brom's Dara O'Shea and the short of match practice Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman for the other spot in the back three.

With the combative James McClean at left wing back and the classy Matt Doherty at right wing back with Burnley recruit Josh Cullen as the midfield shield, it should give the guests a strong platform.

With a clear week's preparation, they should provide sturdy opposition even if they lack a player with McGinn's guile.

International derbies tend to take on the personality of a club game and the Irish group should be quite suited to that type of test, much as Kenny wants a more expansive style of play.

Under Kenny, the thorn in the side of Irish teams has been conceding goals to shots from outside the box. Inside the area, they have marshalled their territory well. Scotland are full of confidence, yet they sometimes lack ruthlessness in the final third. There are football reasons to conclude that they are a tempting lay at 2.166/5.

Bet Builder

If both teams are fully plugged into this game, a low scoring affair is by far the most likely eventuality. And the alternative play is a routine bet building a double on 'No' to Both Teams to Score and 'No' to a goal being scored in both halves which comes in at 1.910/11.