England 2.546/4 v Germany 3.185/40, the Draw 3.412/5

19:45

Live on Channel 4

Mike Norman says: "I won't beat around the bush. The nature of this game means it's impossible to call with any confidence and I most definitely will be keeping stakes to a minimum.

"It's basically a friendly - and probably a friendly that no one wants - in all but name. England will be relegated from the top tier of the Nations League whatever the result. Germany can't win the group.

"Both managers are likely to make a plethora of changes to their starting line-ups making judging the strength of each side a tough task some 48 hours in advance of kick-off.

"But I look at the Match Odds and I just can't have England as favourites on current form against one of the best teams in the world.

"Germany have scored in all seven away international games played in the last 12 months and given England's dreadful form, especially in front of goal, one goal at Wembley on Monday night may well be enough to win the game.

"I suspect more goals will be needed for the win as I won't be surprised if this game turns into a goal-fest, but on current form I simply have to back a Germany victory."

Montenegro 2.77/4 v Finland 3.185/40, the Draw 3.1511/5

19:45

Live on Box Nation

Dan Fitch has tips for all seven of Monday's Nations League matches. Here's one:

"Third placed Finland are still after points, as they look to avoid relegation from Group B3. With Montenegro not having anything to play for, Finland could well get a result and should certainly score. Teemu Pukki has found the net in three of their matches and is 8/5 to do so again."

Hungary 4.47/2 v Italy 2.0421/20, the Draw 3.45

19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Andy Schooler says: "A well-organised Hungary side have kept three clean sheets in five games and know another here takes them through. They've also scored in all five group matches so far.

"Dominik Szoboszlai will again be their main creative force, while expect captain Adam Szalai to put in a big shift in what he says will be his final international game.

"I think there's more than enough to like about Hungary managing to get the result they need and they look worth taking, with the draw, in the double-chance market at 4/5."

Las Palmas 2.3411/8 v Granada 3.7511/4, the Draw 3.211/5

20:00

Live on LaLiga Sports TV

Kevin Hatchard says: "Stretching back into last season, Las Palmas have won seven of their last ten home games in the second tier, and have only lost once in that sequence. Overall, they have put together a six-match unbeaten run, keeping clean sheets in five of those games.

"Granada, who are looking to win promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt after last season's relegation, have fluctuated wildly so far. They have won four of their six games, but the last two on the road have seen them lose 1-0 at FC Andorra and 4-0 at Eibar.

"Las Palmas have the second-best Expected Goal Difference in the division so far, and their general home form is strong. We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Las Palmas/Draw Double Chance, Under 3.5 Goals (only two of the 12 league games involving these sides this season have featured four goals or more) and Under 10.5 Corners (these are the league's bottom two sides when it comes to corners per match), which gives us a combined price of 2.111/10."