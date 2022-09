Hosts to avoid defeat in crunch clash

Las Palmas v Granada

Monday 26 September, 20:00

The Netherlands edged out Belgium 1-0 last night, but that wasn't exciting enough for our Tobias, who needed BTTS to land.

Let's head to Spain to kick off the week, because in-form sides Las Palmas and Granada are going head-to-head. Both sides have racked up 12 points from six games, and both are in the top four.

Stretching back into last season, Las Palmas have won seven of their last ten home games in the second tier, and have only lost once in that sequence. Overall, they have put together a six-match unbeaten run, keeping clean sheets in five of those games.

Granada, who are looking to win promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt after last season's relegation, have fluctuated wildly so far. They have won four of their six games, but the last two on the road have seen them lose 1-0 at FC Andorra and 4-0 at Eibar.

Las Palmas have the second-best Expected Goal Difference in the division so far, and their general home form is strong. We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Las Palmas/Draw Double Chance, Under 3.5 Goals (only two of the 12 league games involving these sides this season have featured four goals or more) and Under 10.5 Corners (these are the league's bottom two sides when it comes to corners per match), which gives us a combined price of 2.111/10.