Netherlands v Belgium

Sunday 19:45 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

Aleksandar Mitrovic shone brightly at Red Star Stadium yesterday. He scored a half-hour hat-trick to lead Serbia to a 4-1 come-from-behind win over Sweden that landed our Bet Builder double.

We've come north today for the Low Countries derby between Netherlands and Belgium. Having beaten their neighbours 4-1 in the reverse fixture, the Dutch are three points clear at the top of Nations League A Group 4. If Belgium are to overhaul them, they will need to win big. We're hoping this makes for an entertaining affair at the Amsterdam Arena.

Louis van Gaal's Netherlands (W4-D1-L0) have scored at least twice in all five of their Group 4 games so far. They've conceded in 4/5 - so the same fraction have delivered BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals in total. On home turf, the Oranje drawn 2-2 with Poland and beaten Wales 3-2.

The Netherlands are unbeaten since the Czechs surprised them 2-0 at last year's Euros (W10-D4-L0) but it's worth checking the team sheets for this game. A few players looked to pick up knocks against Poland, so van Gaal could be without any or all of de Jong, Berghuis and Koopmeiners - his entire starting midfield last time out. There's doubt around Memphis Depay's availability too.

Roberto Martinez's Belgium (W3-D1-L1) have seen both teams score in 4/5 Nations League games so far. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are perhaps starting to creak at the back, but the Red Devils bring serious attacking threat. Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard look likely to start this game behind Michy Batshuayi, who found the back of the net against Wales on Thursday night.

Fenerbahce striker Batshuayi has scored in 3/5 Nations League appearances so far and, with Romelu Lukaku absent, has another chance to impress tonight. We'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to put BTTS and Batshuayi To Score in a double that pays out around 3.8014/5.