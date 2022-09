Serbia v Sweden

Saturday 19:45 (Live on Premier Player)

In Milan last night, it was the low scorer we expected, but Italy snuck past England 1-0 to take down the draw part of our bet.

We're in Belgrade today for Serbia's Nations League B game with Sweden. We fancy there could be more goals than we saw last night.

Serbia (W2-D1-L1) are sitting second in Group 4, three points behind leaders Norway. Janne Andersson's Sweden (W1-D0-L3) are third - just one point ahead of Slovenia, they need to be mindful of relegation.

On home turf, Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia have lost to Norway 0-1 then thrashed Slovenia 4-1. Going back to the start of last year, the Eagles are W5-D2-L1 across all competitions and friendlies, despite conceding in all but one of those games. The only team they managed to shut out was Qatar. Jamaica, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan have all found ways through the home defence.

Sweden are in poor form, but they should be hopeful of at least nicking a goal tonight. Since an opening 2-0 win in Slovenia, they've lost three straight Nations League games, most recently going down 3-2 in Norway.

Going back to 2018 the Blue & Yellows have found the back of the net on 5/6 Nations League road trips. We like Both Teams To Score at close to even money in today's game.

Fancying both teams to score raises the question of who might get the goals on either side. For Serbia, the standout candidate is Aleksandar Mitrovic. The burly striker has been in excellent form for Fulham, scoring at least once in 5/7 Premier League games this season. He's also scored in 2/3 Nations League appearances this year. Use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder and you can put BTTS & Mitrovic to score into a double that pays out at around 3.02/1.