England v Germany: Oppose struggling Lions in 3/1 Bet Builder <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a>
<time datetime="2022-09-24">24 September 2022</time>
4:00 min read "2022-09-24T13:41:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Gareth Southgate 2021.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " England suffer embarrassment of Nations League relegation after defeat to much-weakened Italy No wins and not a single goal from open play in five games for Gareth Southgate's men The Three Lions now face Germany in a dead-rubber game at Wembley England remain unchanged at [8.2] third favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on England v Germany England v GermanyMonday, 19:45Live on Channel 4 Southgate's struggles continue The stats will show that England enjoyed more possession and had more shots at goal - including on target - than Italy on Friday night. Don't be fooled! This was another extremely unconvincing performance from Gareth Southgate's men that ended in a 1-0 defeat, meaning relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Looking deeper into England's recent results - which consists of five Nations League games since the beginning of June - makes for grim reading. Home and away defeats to Hungary - ranked 37th in the world - by an aggregate socreline of 5-0, a draw and a defeat to an out-of-form Italian side that didn't even qualify for the World Cup, and a 1-1 draw in Germany thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty. Five games, no wins, and perhaps more damning, not a single goal from open play. Incredibly, after their 1-0 defeat in the San Siro, England remain unchanged at [8.2] to win the World Cup later this year. Only Brazil at [6.0] and France at [7.4] are more fancied by the market. Square pegs in round holes Southgate regarded Friday's defeat as a step in the right direction. Losing 1-0 away to Italy after a shocking 0-4 home defeat to Hungary, I suppose he has a point. But this defeat following England's dreadful June run of form left no one believing that the Three Lions are moving in the right direction. The manager has to take a lot of blame, starting with his defensive line-up. Harry Maguire, who hasn't started a league game for his club since United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford six weeks ago, looked sluggish and devoid of confidence. Bukayo Saka, a right-sided attacker for Arsenal who always plays with a full-back behind him, was asked to play left wing-back. Raheem Sterling had one of his poorer performances for England, mainly playing on the right when most of his best form for club and country has been from the left, while Jack Grealish's biggest contribution when coming off the bench was to get booked, meaning he's now unavailable to face Germany. It all screams square pegs in round holes. Whatever happened to just playing footballers in the positions they're accustomed to? If Southgate did get something right it was to play Jude Bellingham in the heart of midfield ahead of the out-of-form Mason Mount. The 19-year-old - surely destined to become England's most expensive player - was excellent and was perhaps the only player to emerge from the game with any credit. Shcok defeat for Germany At least England aren't the only nation facing criticism the morning after the night before. Germany also suffered defeat, and like the Three Lions back in June, it was a 0-1 home loss to surprise package Hungary. But in stark contrast to England, this was Germany's first defeat in more than a year, since they lost 2-0 to Southgate's men in the Euros in fact. And while Hansi Flick's men have also had a disappointing Nations League campaign they have at least won one - a 5-2 thrashing of Italy - and had three draws, meaning they sit four points ahead of England in Group A3. Since that defeat to England last summer Germany have won four World Cup Qualifiers away from home, scoring 14 goals in the process, and they scored in all three of their away games - without losing - to Netherlands, Italy and Hungary. Flick's men arrive at Wembley for what is now effectively a dead-rubber game, but at least we know they can find the back of the net on their travels, and that might just be the best guide to profiting on this match. Visitors have to be backed as underdogs I won't beat around the bush. The nature of this game means it's impossible to call with any confidence and I most definitely will be keeping stakes to a minimum. It's basically a friendly - and probably a friendly that no one wants - in all but name. England will be relegated from the top tier of the Nations League whatever the result. Germany can't win the group. Both managers are likely to make a plethora of changes to their starting line-ups making judging the strength of each side a tough task some 48 hours in advance of kick-off. But I look at the Match Odds and I just can't have England as [2.44] favourites on current form against one of the best teams in the world. Germany - [3.25] to back - have scored in all seven away international games played in the last 12 months and given England's dreadful form, especially in front of goal, one goal at Wembley on Monday night may well be enough to win the game. I suspect more goals will be needed for the win as I won't be surprised if this game turns into a goal-fest, but on current form I simply have to back a Germany victory. Back Germany to beat England @ 3.25 Go for Goals in Bet Builder My hope for this game is that England can only get better in front of goal, but they won't improve much as a team, especially if lots of fresh faces are brought in from the start. And looking at Germany's recent results then they almost guarantee goals. Prior to Friday's defeat to Hungary all four of their Nations League games saw both teams find the net, and away from home they've scored 17 goals in their last seven games. With the shackles off for both teams I'm anticipating an entertaining affair, and with Betfair giving punters a £5 Free Bet when placing a £5 Bet Builder then why not try the below wager? Back Germany or Draw (Double Chance), Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score (Yes) in a Sportsbook Bet Builder @ 4.13 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Gareth%20Southgate%202021.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Gareth Southgate 2021.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Gareth Southgate 2021.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Gareth Southgate 2021.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Gareth Southgate 2021.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="England boss Gareth Southgate"> <figcaption England v Germany
Monday, 19:45
Live on Channel 4 Don't be fooled!</p><p>This was another extremely unconvincing performance from <strong>Gareth Southgate</strong>'s men that ended in a 1-0 defeat, meaning relegation from the top tier of the <strong>Nations League</strong>.</p><p>Looking deeper into England's recent results - which consists of five Nations League games since the beginning of June - <strong>makes for grim reading</strong>.</p><p>Home and away defeats to <strong>Hungary</strong> - ranked 37th in the world - by an aggregate socreline of 5-0, a draw and a defeat to <strong>an out-of-form Italian side</strong> that didn't even qualify for the World Cup, and a 1-1 draw in Germany thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty.</p><blockquote> <p>Five games, no wins, and perhaps more damning, not a single goal from open play.</p> </blockquote><p>Incredibly, after their 1-0 defeat in the San Siro, England remain unchanged at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.145970106"><b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> to win the World Cup</a> later this year. Only <strong>Brazil</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> and <strong>France</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> are more fancied by the market.</p><p> <iframe width="100%" height="300px" style="border: 0px #FFFFFF none;" src="https://banners.streameye.net/23adb995-c19d-4ff2-b906-e6d484210cf7" name="WC2022" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" marginheight="0px" marginwidth="0px" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Square pegs in round holes

Southgate regarded Friday's defeat as a step in the right direction. Losing 1-0 away to Italy after a shocking 0-4 home defeat to Hungary, I suppose he has a point.

But this defeat following England's dreadful June run of form left no one believing that the Three Lions are moving in the right direction. The manager has to take a lot of blame, starting with his defensive line-up.

Harry Maguire, who hasn't started a league game for his club since United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford six weeks ago, looked sluggish and devoid of confidence. Bukayo Saka, a right-sided attacker for Arsenal who always plays with a full-back behind him, was asked to play left wing-back.

Raheem Sterling had one of his poorer performances for England, mainly playing on the right when most of his best form for club and country has been from the left, while Jack Grealish's biggest contribution when coming off the bench was to get booked, meaning he's now unavailable to face Germany.

It all screams square pegs in round holes. Whatever happened to just playing footballers in the positions they're accustomed to?

If Southgate did get something right it was to play Jude Bellingham in the heart of midfield ahead of the out-of-form Mason Mount. The 19-year-old - surely destined to become England's most expensive player - was excellent and was perhaps the only player to emerge from the game with any credit.

Shcok defeat for Germany

At least England aren't the only nation facing criticism the morning after the night before. Germany also suffered defeat, and like the Three Lions back in June, it was a 0-1 home loss to surprise package Hungary.

But in stark contrast to England, this was Germany's first defeat in more than a year, since they lost 2-0 to Southgate's men in the Euros in fact.

And while Hansi Flick's men have also had a disappointing Nations League campaign they have at least won one - a 5-2 thrashing of Italy - and had three draws, meaning they sit four points ahead of England in Group A3.

Since that defeat to England last summer Germany have won four World Cup Qualifiers away from home, scoring 14 goals in the process, and they scored in all three of their away games - without losing - to Netherlands, Italy and Hungary.

Flick's men arrive at Wembley for what is now effectively a dead-rubber game, but at least we know they can find the back of the net on their travels, and that might just be the best guide to profiting on this match.

Visitors have to be backed as underdogs

I won't beat around the bush. The nature of this game means it's impossible to call with any confidence and I most definitely will be keeping stakes to a minimum.

It's basically a friendly - and probably a friendly that no one wants - in all but name. England will be relegated from the top tier of the Nations League whatever the result. Germany can't win the group.

Both managers are likely to make a plethora of changes to their starting line-ups making judging the strength of each side a tough task some 48 hours in advance of kick-off.

But I look at the Match Odds and I just can't have England as 2.447/5 favourites on current form against one of the best teams in the world.

Germany - 3.259/4 to back - have scored in all seven away international games played in the last 12 months and given England's dreadful form, especially in front of goal, one goal at Wembley on Monday night may well be enough to win the game.

I suspect more goals will be needed for the win as I won't be surprised if this game turns into a goal-fest, but on current form I simply have to back a Germany victory.

Back Germany to beat England @ 3.25

Go for Goals in Bet Builder

My hope for this game is that England can only get better in front of goal, but they won't improve much as a team, especially if lots of fresh faces are brought in from the start.

And looking at Germany's recent results then they almost guarantee goals.

Prior to Friday's defeat to Hungary all four of their Nations League games saw both teams find the net, and away from home they've scored 17 goals in their last seven games.

With the shackles off for both teams I'm anticipating an entertaining affair, and with Betfair giving punters a £5 Free Bet when placing a £5 Bet Builder then why not try the below wager? Back Germany or Draw (Double Chance), Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score (Yes) in a Sportsbook Bet Builder @ 4.13

Recommended bets Back Germany to beat England @ 3.25 9/4

Back Germany or Draw (Double Chance), Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score @ just under 4.2 16/5

