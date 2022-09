Another defeat for San Marino

Everything is tied up in Group D2, where Estonia are promoted and San Marino have finished bottom. San Marino picked up a rare draw this week, with their match against the Seychelles finishing 0-0, but we have to expect Estonia to win this one. They've been ahead at the break in all three of their games and you can back Estonia to win half-time full-time at 1.9620/21.

Georgia will rock Gibraltar

This is another game where the home opponent have finished bottom of their group (C4) and the away team top. Gibraltar lost 5-1 in Bulgaria on Friday, while Georgia won the reverse fixture 4-0. You can back Georgia to win, Georgia to be ahead at half-time and over 2.5 goals at 2.427/5.

Back bet that landed in reverse fixture

Also in Group C4 is this match between second placed North Macedonia and third placed Bulgaria. They could swap positions, but that's all that's at stake, so it might be best to avoid the result in a match where the managers have the room to experiment. Go for both teams to score at 1.9620/21, which landed in the reverse fixture.

Pukki keeps delivering

Third placed Finland are still after points, as they look to avoid relegation from Group B3. With Montenegro not having anything to play for, Finland could well get a result and should certainly score. Teemu Pukki has found the net in three of their matches and is 8/5 to do so again.

Romania could take lead

A draw could be enough for Romania to survive in Group B3 if Finland lose, but a win would really put the pressure on their rivals. With Bosnia safely promoted, the hosts have the advantage of facing opponents that lack real motivation. Romania's form is too erratic to back them, but they could well score the first goal at 5/6.

Value has to be with Germany against broken England

With England relegated from Group A3, Gareth Southgate has the opportunity to experiment, as he desperately tries to kickstart a team that looks completely broken. Germany could also be in experimental mood, as their 1-0 home defeat to Hungary, means that they cannot make the Nations League Finals. With England in such poor form, the value is surely with Germany and you can back them Draw No Bet at 2.26/5.

Hungary can remain top

Hungary 4.67/2 v Italy 1.991/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Monday 26 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

It's Hungary that are in pole position to win Group A3, two points ahead of second placed Italy. You wouldn't know it from these set of odds. Hungary come into this match off the back of consecutive away wins against England and Germany, while their fans can create a raucous atmosphere at home. Italy have disappointed in crucial matches since Euro 2020 and you can back Hungary double chance at 1.9110/11.