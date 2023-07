Monday June 24 - 17:30

Will Mbappé really move to Saudi?

Kylian Mbappé is now as short as 8/111.72 to move to Saudi Arabia this summer following Al Hilal's audacious bid to sign the French captain.

Rumours circulated this morning that Al Hilal had sumbitted a near £260m offer for Mbappe as he falls out of favour at PSG due to contractual issues. His odds then tumbled from 7/17.80 all the way into 13/82.62 following that news.

He had been as large as 33/134.00 for such a move at the weekend.

Later, it had been suggested Mbappe could be offered as much as €700m for a year's worth of his services before moving to his desried destination of Real Madrid in 12 months time.

The Spanish giants, who PSG believe already have a deal in place with Mbappe for next summer, are now 15/82.84 to sign him this year, having been odds-on for the best part of two months.

Whether or not this is now Mbappe's power play to force a move to Madrid this summer, it looks highly likely that he has played his final match for PSG.

