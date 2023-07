Kylian Mbappé was 33/1 34.00 to move to Saudi on Saturday

Reported €300m offer sees odds cut from 7s to 13/8 2.62

Real Madrid remain favourites at 4/6 1.65

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has tweeted to say Kylian Mbappe is the subject of a €300m offer from Al Hilal, which saw his odds tumble to move to Saudi Arabia.

Only on Saturday was France's new captain priced as large as 33/134.00 to follow in the footsteps of plenty of other international footballers this summer, and join Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, and despite Ronaldo's profile, if the league was able to lure Mbappe away from PSG that would surely be the biggest coup it has managed.

Mbappe is the current captain of PSG and France, and is wanted by every single club around the world; it's just that no-one can afford him. His odds are now 13/82.62 to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Mbappe remains odds-on for Madrid

Tensions are high between player and club at the moment following the news Mbappe as refused to sign a new deal, with the player left out of the club's pre-season tour this summer.

PSG say the player gave his word he would never leave for free, though should he stay one more season, he would be out of contract and become a free agent.

This is where Real Madrid come in.

The Spanish giants have always been Mbappe's first choice and despite their odds slightly coming out following the Saudi offer, they remain the odds-on favourites at 4/61.65 to secure his services.

PSG believe Mbappe has already agreed personal terms to join Madrid next summer, thus meaning they will recieve no money as a transfer fee.

He's now 4/14.80 to stay in Paris beyond this summer window.

Manchester clubs both 16/1 17.00

The best priced English clubs to secure Mbappe are both Man Utd and Man City - both at 16/117.00.

The issue any club will have is balancing their books from an FFP standpoint, with most clubs around the world priced out of a move. However, the two giants of Manchester continue to spend big and could have the available funds for Mbappe.

Rumours over the weekend suggested Spurs planned an audacious bid to sign Mbappe - yes, we know - though they are priced at 25/126.00 to land him.