Focus on w/o Haaland Golden Boot market

10/1 11.00 Rashford better bet than Salah

40/1 41.00 Fernandes a lively outsider

Without Haaland market is way to go

Erling Haaland, a "freak" of nature some say, an absolute goal machine others say but no matter who or what they say it's simple, if he stays injury free he will score 35+ goals again this season.

That "if" was huge when he joined City a year ago, but the fact he managed to stay fit for 95% of the 2022/23 season was a dream start to his City career, given his earlier battles with injuries.

Haaland, if he plays in and around 25 games this season, will win the Golden Boot again. For that reason, I will steer towards the Without Haaland Golden Boot market.

Given Liverpool's massive underperformance in the 22/23 season, it is worth noting that Mo Salah still finished fourth in the goalscoring charts with 19 PL goals.

You would expect Salah to improve on that total this season as Liverpool look set to be a near ultra-attacking team. I am not too keen on taking 5/15.80 about Salah, however, and will look for some value in this market instead.

Marcus Rashford cemented his place as Man Utd's main man last year with an extraordinary season, racking up 17 league goals.

With Bruno playing that bit higher and the quality of Mason Mount coming into the team Rashford will have his eyes set on 20+ for this coming season given the service he will receive.

He looks a solid bet at 10/1 each-way with 4 places on offer in this market.

I expect Man Utd to continue to improve under Erik ten Haag and a likely higher position for Bruno Fernandes makes the 40/141.00 on offer also a worthy bet.

Penalty responsibilities should fall to Bruno and this higher position up the field could really see him flourish this season.

Eight Premier League goals last season and 10 in 21/22 would not be enough to land the odds but I think the "Portuguese Magnifico" could get 15 or so this season. That would put him in contention for at the very least a place.

Finally a big price fun type selection is Bryan Mbeumo who played in the shadow of Ivan Toney last season but will lead the line this season for a strong Brentford team as Toney serves a lengthy ban.

Mbeumo scored nine Premier League goals last season compared to Toney's 20 but Toney was the primary penalty taker and scored six of his 20 PL goals from the spot which Mbeumo will have the responsibility for in Toney's absence.

Odds of 66/1 and bigger look fair price and should hopefully give punters a run for their money.