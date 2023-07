Silva, Mitrovic future in doubt despite great season

With the Premier League awarding each club an extra 2.2m in revenue for each position they finish in the table, every game, even those that look to be dead rubbers take on huge importance.

Clubs that finished in the bottom half in 22/23 will be looking to increase their revenue with that appearing the clearest way to progress up the table.

Dave Smith picks out three teams who he thinks may well struggle this season...

Wolves look to be in some distress. Their manager has already commented on his dissatisfaction at the lack of spending the club have at their disposal, so things have already taken an uneasy turn.

Five key players have gone from last season where they finished as the league's lowest scorers. They have brought only one player in, a young midfielder, and I expect a tough season for the side from the West Midlands; I'd go as far to say, I'd not be shocked by a massive relegation battle.

Despite pulling away last season they spent the majority of last season down at the bottom and are currently priced at 10/34.33 to go down this season. That price may go before the season begins if they cannot improve their squad further.

West Ham have sold their key asset and other clubs know they have a 105m cheque burning in their 'skyrockets'. Replacing the talismanic Rice will be tough.

He was their main figure in a season that culminated in European success, beating Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League meaning they have qualified for this season's UEFA Europa League.

This season then, they will have another European campaign to contend with, and all bar the top clubs struggle to balance the two. They were low scorers in the Premier League last season with 42 goals and will be heavily reliant on Jarrod Bowen again. They are yet to sign a proven scorer - something they have lacked for a few seasons now, and I can see their squad being stretched.

I even think David Moyes could be gone by November and another underwhelming season domestically at The London Stadium is on the cards.

Moyes, by the way, is priced at 10/111.00 to be the first Premier League manager to leave, and you can currently bet on West Ham's next manager here.

Fulham exceeded expectations last season and actually performed way above their performance metrics actually showed.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic still a loose cannon - and threatening never to play for the club again - and the likelihood of them losing Paulinha, second season syndrome could easily strike the West London outfit.

Their away form was actually the seventh best in the division, but they were on the right side of some very favourable moments. For example at Brighton, they faced 21 shots and scored from one of only two of their own shots on target, managing a 1-0 win.

They'll find it tough to repeat what they did last season and with Chelsea and Palace sure to be improvers, their brief top 10 status will likely come under threat.