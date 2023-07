German champs make improved bid for Kane

Spurs expected to reject bid and keep star

He could leave next summer on free transfer

Monday 10 July - 10:00

Bayern move odds-against despite second bid

Harry Kane is 11/82.32 to sign for Bayern Munich after the German champions made a second bid for the England captain.

Tottenham are expected to reject the bid, which is said to be worth £70m plus add‑ons, as they value the player at £100m.

His contract is up next summer and chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to keep him for another year and risk losing him for free when the current deal expires.

That's why Kane is 4/61.65 to stay at Spurs beyond this transfer window.

There has been no bid from Real Madrid 15/28.40, who are more interested in signing Kylian Mbappe, and Manchester United 14/115.00 are not prepared to meet Levy's asking price.

This may not be Bayern's final offer though. Kane has held positive talks with them and manager Thomas Tuchel remains keen to sign him.

Kane has shown little interest in signing a new contract with Spurs, for whom he is the all-time leading goalscorer, even though they have offered him a significant improvement on his current £200m a week deal.

He was disappointed by their chaotic season in 2022/23 which saw them play under three managers and finish fifth in the Premier League.

Kane turns 30 this month and, although he should be top player for a few more seasons yet, he is aware that time is running out if he is to win major trophies.

June 2023

Harry Kane is 10/111.88 to stay at Tottenham and play under new manager Ange Postecoglou next season.

The England captain's future is top of the new boss' in-tray after he was confirmed as Antonio Conte's succcessor as the club's permanent manager.

Betfair launched a range of special markets on the 57-year-old's first season.

Postecoglou will not want the saga to drag on all summer - as it did in 2021 when Kane wanted to join Manchester City - and disrupt his preparations for next season.

The new manager will want to know whether or not the club's record goalscorer is part of his plans for 2023/24.

Madrid lead race to sign Kane

Real Madrid are the 11/82.32 favourites to sign Kane as they search for a replacement for Karim Benzema who has moved to the Saudi Arabian league.

Kane would slot comfortably into their team and playing in La Liga and the Champions League for arguably the world's biggest club could be just what the striker, who turns 30 this summer, needs at this stage of his career.

The move to Spain could be good news for England (it would see their captain and main goal threat playing for a better club) as they prepare for next summer's Euro 2024 Championship.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy (pictured above) said they would not sell to a rival but Manchester United 5/23.50 are the most likely Premier League destination for Kane, according to the market.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to sign a proven goalscorer this summer and the Spurs man tops a list of targets that also includes Victor Osimhen 5/15.80 and Rasmus Hojlund 7/42.70.

Kane has a big decision to make this summer - join a club where he is more likely to win the silverware that has eluded him so far or stay at Spurs and help them challenge for the biggest prizes as well as attempt to break Alan Shearer's Premier League all-time goalscoring record.