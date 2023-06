Australian 50/50 to last full season in north London

Spurs odds-on to finish outside top six in 2023/24

Postecoglou 11/2 6.40 to win trophy in first season at Spurs

Tottenham are 4/61.65 to finish in the Premier League's top six in 2023/24 after they confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

The Australian steered the Bhoys to Scottish Premiership glory in both of his seasons in charge and this season completed a domestic treble.

But the odds indicate that he could struggle to bring about an immediate upturn in fortunes for Spurs.

Can proven winner succeed at Spurs?

The Lilywhites are 11/26.40 to end their long wait for winning a trophy next season. They finished eighth this season and 11/102.08 to get back into the top six next season.

A top four finish, which they achieved as recently as 2021/22 under Antonio Conte, is 3/13.95.

Postecoglou is evens to still be in charge at the end of next season.

One way to endear himself to Spurs fans would be to finish higher than Arsenal - an outcome that is 9/43.25.

The Lilywhites will not be playing in Europe next season so they will be able to focus on domestic competition.

Postecoglou previously managed in the Australian league and took the Socceroos to the 2014 World Cup.

When he arrived at Celtic in 2021, Rangers had just won the title under Steven Gerrard, but the Australian was quick to put the Bhoys back on top in Scotland and he leaves them in an excellent position. His attractive style of attacking football should suit Tottenham.

Fans will hope their new manager can help them put a disappointing and chaotic campaign, in which they were managed by Conte then caretaker bosses Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason, behind them.

This summer, Harry Kane's future will be the subject of intense speculation until it is resolved.

He is wanted by Real Madrid 11/82.32 and Manchester United 5/23.50 but remains 10/11 to stay at Spurs.

As for who arrives at Spurs this summer, Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi, who starred for Postecoglou's Celtic, is 4/14.80 to follow him to north London.