No surprise Spurs accepted Bayern's offer

Sad day for Premier League if he goes

Leaving for free in year is not an option



My reaction to Spurs accepting Bayern Munich's offer to buy Harry Kane for €100m? Oh my god. Well, 100 million euros is a lot of money and I can see any club accepting or at least having to think really hard about an offer like this.

It's news that some people expected, and some people didn't, because this transfer saga has been dragging on for a couple of years now.

It's a big offer that any club will have to think about and accept, in the case of Spurs they have finally agreed. Now it's down to Harry Kane to decide if he is going to stay or go. Oh my god, that's a tough decision.

Shot at UCL glory v Premier League record



If Kane leaves it's going to be a sad day for the Premier League because he's one of the greatest goalscorers. If he does go, he'll be chasing trophies, which is something he hasn't yet achieved with Spurs, and that's one of the appealing things.

Also, let's be honest, it's Bayern Munich where Kane will get Champions League football, a shot at European glory and domestic trophies. That's the whole idea about moving to a club like Bayern, and obviously to test yourself outside England as well.

Why should he stay? To break Alan Shearer's goalscoring record. That's a big appeal, especially for a striker of Kane's calibre. Also, I'm sure he would like to lift a trophy with Spurs.

So maybe Kane is still working hard to bring a trophy to Spurs. He's been there for most of his life, he's Mr Spurs, the team starts with him, he plays every game and scores for fun. It's a tough decision to make.

He must not go for free next year

For him to stay and go free next summer, I don't think that is the right decision.

If you are sold for 100 million euros you are helping the club, bringing in money for the club that has looked after you all your life. They look after you, you look after them, that's a two-way street.

To leave for no money for the club? I don't think that's a Harry Kane thing to do. He can help the club if they sell him and they will make a lot of money on the transfer.

Read Harry Kane Transfer Betting: Kane must make decision after Spurs accept Bayern bid