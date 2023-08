Doesn't want to see Harry Kane leave Premier League

Hojlund can become a great and help United title charge

Berba delighted with additional time in games

I'll be sad if Kane leaves the Premier League

This Harry Kane saga has to end at some point, it feels like a movie sequel.

I played in Germany so I know the appeal of Bayern Munich and the history behind the club. I'm not sure what is true in the media at the moment, I read that Daniel Levy turned down a €100m bid. For me personally, I'd be sad to see Kane go to another country. I'd like him to stay in the Premier League.

Kane leaving would be a big negative for the Premier League as a whole, he's one of the greatest goalscorers of this generation and it would hurt the league if he stopped playing in England.

There is still a lot of time until the end of the transfer window, if he moves to another team I'd prefer it if it was a Premier League side. It would be tough to watch him play in another country.

Harry Kane is about a season-and-a-half away from breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League record based on his scoring record, and it will be easy to break that record if he stays in England. It's a big thing for a striker, to achieve a goalscoring record and be number one for years to come. That will be on his mind for sure.

Everyone is talking about trophies and it's probably on Kane's mind too, it's something Bayern Munich can offer because they're always favourites to win the German trophies. But is a Bundesliga title the same worth as a Premier League title? At the end of the day, a title is a title.

People think that his four goals against Shakhtar Donetsk was a type of farewell, with the latest news perhaps that won't be the case - the Betfair Sportsbook make Kane favourite to stay at Spurs - but maybe we'll see something happen in the last days of the transfer window.

Knowing Daniel Levy, he wants to protect Tottenham and get them the best deal possible. More drama will come, but at the end of the day, it's Kane's decision.

One thing is for sure, if he leaves the Premier League, it will be completely different without him.

Spurs' target this season is obvious: Win a trophy

Like every season, I have big hopes and ambitions for Spurs to compete with the best in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou has a great reputation and has come in to overcome a challenge many other managers before him failed to do.

Postecoglou seems like a guy who is not afraid of these challenges, Tottenham can go into the season with big expectations to finally win something.

But we should not shine too much of a spotlight on Tottenham, we need to let them play good football and produce what fans have wanted for years, a trophy.

Hojlund has the potential to be a United great

Rasmus Hojlund is an investment, at 20-years-old he's still a boy and has a lot to learn.

Manchester United will be a place where they can teach him to be better. I watched him when he was first linked to Manchester United, and to be honest, I thought he had massive potential to be a great player.

Hojlund is aggressive, tall, quick, strong, can score with his left or right foot and is positionally intelligent. These are all good characteristics of a good striker who can become great. Hojlund has a lot of time ahead of him.

The big thing is Erik ten Hag wanted him, he spotted Hojlund and now he'll be in charge of developing and adapting him to the team. The atmosphere and environment at United will teach him what the club stands for. With all his qualities, he can become a great striker at United.

From what I've seen, he has the confidence on the pitch and he needs to keep that confidence up as soon as he plays his first game for Manchester United.

Hojlund can't be shy from making runs, asking and looking for the ball, when the opportunity is there, he needs to take it.

The football in the Premier League is fast and the tackles are strong, but he's surrounded by players who can help him shine. He has some great teammates, like Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen who can supply from behind. If the manager trusts you, go out there and prove your quality.

Summer signings lead the way for title charge

I'm happy with Manchester United's options up front now. Andre Onana coming in is big, especially with David de Gea leaving after what feels like a lifetime at the club.

De Gea leaving was a sad day for everyone at Manchester United, I remember when he came in as a kid, but now he's matured and done so much for the club, but good luck to De Gea wherever he goes. Onana is a perfect replacement, especially in the way he plays with his feet and the confidence he oozes.

Onana reminds me of Ederson at Manchester City with the way he controls the ball and the confidence he brings to the defenders. Sometimes being overly confident can play tricks on yourself and lead to mistakes, like the mistakes we saw against Lens. He needs to never underestimate his opponents, but that mistake is something you take on your chin and learn from.

Mason Mount is another big signing that adds to the squad. He adds qualities on the ball and in chance creation.

I'm waiting for another defender to join the team, but I'm not sure if it's going to happen. Erik ten Hag seems pretty happy with the options he has in defence, but I think they need one more.

A title charge is Manchester United's aim this season. Erik ten Hag and everyone knows that. Manchester United need to push Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, they'll all be competing at the top.

The other trophies will be a part of their ambitions too, but the main priority will be to fight for the Premier League title. The team now looks like they can fight for the title, even if no more signings happen.

I want to see more football in games

So far, we've seen lots of added on time in matches. To be honest, I'm in favour of the new added time rules. Sometimes in games, the actual playing time is not what people expect it to be. If you calculate it, around 50 minutes is probably played in an average 90-minute game, with all the fouls and breaks in the match.

I think the players will like it, obviously when you're winning 1-0 and holding onto a lead late in the game, then the players won't like it.

At the end of the day, I think people want to watch more football, so I'm okay with it. The amount of time the ball is stopped during a game has to be compensated, and the only way is with additional time.

With this, I think players will have to stop wasting time.

I hope Mitrovic and Fulham patch things up because they are made for each other

I read about everything going on with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham. It's not a nice situation for either side to be in.

It makes everything a bit harder on and off the pitch, I hope they can resolve it. At the end of the day, the right answer needs to be found but I'm not sure what that is. Mitrovic is the guy who scores the goals, and Fulham need that this season.

I've not forced my way out of a club before, but I've shown and told the club when I wanted to go to a different place.

Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to go to Saudi Arabia, most players are going because of the money. Of course, the money is tempting and we're all human beings at the end of the day. But is it a good thing for football as a whole? We'll see, but a big offer from Saudi Arabia is hard to resist and it can cause problems between players and their clubs.

It things aren't resolved quick it can drag on and play on the attitude of the player. If he misses this opportunity but has to stay at Fulham, Mitrovic might not be the same player he was, but if he has the right midset he might give it his all before he leaves the following season.

They need to resolve it because Mitro and Fulham are a good match for each other. He's scored a lot of goals for Fulham and won them valuable points, I hope for the sake of the club and everyone there they can figure this situation out.

Get Kevin Hatchard's Premier League predictions for 2023-24