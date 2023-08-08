</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-trophies-betting-odds-man-city-25-1-to-repeat-treble-010723-200.html">Premier League Trophies: Man City 25/1 to repeat last season's treble success</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/top-5-european-leagues-tips-and-predictions-how-to-back-a-433-1-season-long-accumulator-070823-1015.html">2023-24 Top Five Leagues Predictions: How to back a 443/1 season-long accumulator</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-tips-back-our-first-round-four-fold-at-odds-close-to-71-070823-629.html">EFL Cup Tips: Back our first round four-fold at odds close to 7/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-head-to-roscommon-with-a-53-1-tuesday-multiple-080823-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Head to Roscommon with a 53/1 Tuesday multiple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-soft-ground-can-see-lennie-5-2-dash-past-ripon-rivals-070823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Soft ground can see Lennie 5/2 dash past Ripon rivals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-is-taking-a-two-pronged-attack-at-cork-1-070823-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Cork</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-33-1-60-1-and-66-1-tips-in-memphis-070823-719.html">FedEx St. Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: 33/1, 60/1 and 66/1 tips in Memphis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/fedex-st-jude-championship-2023-pga-tips-betting-preview-superb-scrambling-required-at-southwind-060823-167.html">FedEx St Jude Championship Preview: Inspired Fitzpatrick can contend again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wyndham-championship-result-and-review-sedgefield-success-for-straight-hitting-lucas-070823-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Sedgefield success for straight-hitting Lucas </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/london-spirit-v-southern-brave-the-hundred-tips-another-100-1-play-on-top-bat-070823-194.html">London Spirit v Southern Brave The Hundred Tips: Another 100/1 play on top bat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/manchester-originals-v-birmingham-phoenix-the-hundred-tips-phoenix-may-fear-spin-threat-060823-194.html">Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix: Phoenix may fear spin threat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/west-indies-v-india-third-t20-tips-back-yadav-to-star-for-india-at-3-1-070823-194.html">West Indies v India Third T20 Tips: Back Yadav to star with bat at 3/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-2-tips-evans-should-continue-winning-run-against-diallo-080823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 2 Tips: Evans should continue winning run against Diallo</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rogers-cup-day-1-tips-eubanks-to-serve-monfils-a-knockout-blow-070823-778.html">Rogers Cup Day 1 Tips: Back Eubanks to serve Monfils knockout blow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-competitive-events-ahead-of-a-huge-month-on-tour-310723-778.html">ATP Tour Betting Tips: Competitive events ahead of a huge month on tour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-can-trump-win-again-despite-indictments-040823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Can Trump win again despite indictments?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/rutherglen-and-hamilton-west-by-election-betting-labour-odds-on-after-vote-triggered-030823-204.html">Rutherglen and Hamilton West By-Election Betting: Labour odds-on after vote triggered</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Jan 6th indictment fails to deter Trump backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-nate-diaz-tips-back-an-early-knock-down-at-4-1-030823-746.html">Jake Paul v Nate Diaz: Back an early knockdown at 4/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-21-betting-tips-back-alexander-kristoff-391-to-repeat-consistency-220723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 21: Back Alexander Kristoff @ 39/1 to repeat consistency</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-25-1-goodwood-nap-can-end-festival-in-glorious-fashion-040823-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Goodwood NAP can end festival in glorious fashion</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/goodwood-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvin-backs-33-1-came-from-the-dark-to-light-up-final-day-040823-166.html">Goodwood Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin backs 33/1 Came From The Dark to light up final day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/goodwood-racing-tips-free-wind-can-resume-winning-ways-040823-106.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: Free Wind can resume winning ways</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Glorious Goodwood</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Sad if Kane leaves PL and United can mount title charge</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-08">08 August 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Sad if Kane leaves PL and United can mount title charge", "name": "Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Sad if Kane leaves PL and United can mount title charge", "description": "In his first exclusive column since returning to Betfair, Dimitar Berbatov discusses Harry Kane's situation with Daniel Levy, tells us why Manchester United ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-08T09:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-08T09:49:00+01:00", "articleBody": "In his first exclusive column since returning to Betfair, Dimitar Berbatov discusses Harry Kane's situation with Daniel Levy, tells us why Manchester United can challenge for the title, and outlines his hopes for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham ahead of the new season... Doesn't want to see Harry Kane leave Premier League Hojlund can become a great and help United title charge Berba delighted with additional time in games Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here I'll be sad if Kane leaves the Premier League This Harry Kane saga has to end at some point, it feels like a movie sequel. I played in Germany so I know the appeal of Bayern Munich and the history behind the club. I'm not sure what is true in the media at the moment, I read that Daniel Levy turned down a €100m bid. For me personally, I'd be sad to see Kane go to another country. I'd like him to stay in the Premier League. Kane leaving would be a big negative for the Premier League as a whole, he's one of the greatest goalscorers of this generation and it would hurt the league if he stopped playing in England. There is still a lot of time until the end of the transfer window, if he moves to another team I'd prefer it if it was a Premier League side. It would be tough to watch him play in another country. Harry Kane is about a season-and-a-half away from breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League record based on his scoring record, and it will be easy to break that record if he stays in England. It's a big thing for a striker, to achieve a goalscoring record and be number one for years to come. That will be on his mind for sure. Everyone is talking about trophies and it's probably on Kane's mind too, it's something Bayern Munich can offer because they're always favourites to win the German trophies. But is a Bundesliga title the same worth as a Premier League title? At the end of the day, a title is a title. People think that his four goals against Shakhtar Donetsk was a type of farewell, with the latest news perhaps that won't be the case - the Betfair Sportsbook make Kane favourite to stay at Spurs - but maybe we'll see something happen in the last days of the transfer window. Knowing Daniel Levy, he wants to protect Tottenham and get them the best deal possible. More drama will come, but at the end of the day, it's Kane's decision. One thing is for sure, if he leaves the Premier League, it will be completely different without him. Spurs' target this season is obvious: Win a trophy Like every season, I have big hopes and ambitions for Spurs to compete with the best in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou has a great reputation and has come in to overcome a challenge many other managers before him failed to do. Postecoglou seems like a guy who is not afraid of these challenges, Tottenham can go into the season with big expectations to finally win something. But we should not shine too much of a spotlight on Tottenham, we need to let them play good football and produce what fans have wanted for years, a trophy. Hojlund has the potential to be a United great Rasmus Hojlund is an investment, at 20-years-old he's still a boy and has a lot to learn. Manchester United will be a place where they can teach him to be better. I watched him when he was first linked to Manchester United, and to be honest, I thought he had massive potential to be a great player. Hojlund is aggressive, tall, quick, strong, can score with his left or right foot and is positionally intelligent. These are all good characteristics of a good striker who can become great. Hojlund has a lot of time ahead of him. The big thing is Erik ten Hag wanted him, he spotted Hojlund and now he'll be in charge of developing and adapting him to the team. The atmosphere and environment at United will teach him what the club stands for. With all his qualities, he can become a great striker at United. From what I've seen, he has the confidence on the pitch and he needs to keep that confidence up as soon as he plays his first game for Manchester United. Hojlund can't be shy from making runs, asking and looking for the ball, when the opportunity is there, he needs to take it. The football in the Premier League is fast and the tackles are strong, but he's surrounded by players who can help him shine. He has some great teammates, like Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen who can supply from behind. If the manager trusts you, go out there and prove your quality. Summer signings lead the way for title charge I'm happy with Manchester United's options up front now. Andre Onana coming in is big, especially with David de Gea leaving after what feels like a lifetime at the club. De Gea leaving was a sad day for everyone at Manchester United, I remember when he came in as a kid, but now he's matured and done so much for the club, but good luck to De Gea wherever he goes. Onana is a perfect replacement, especially in the way he plays with his feet and the confidence he oozes. Onana reminds me of Ederson at Manchester City with the way he controls the ball and the confidence he brings to the defenders. Sometimes being overly confident can play tricks on yourself and lead to mistakes, like the mistakes we saw against Lens. He needs to never underestimate his opponents, but that mistake is something you take on your chin and learn from. Mason Mount is another big signing that adds to the squad. He adds qualities on the ball and in chance creation. I'm waiting for another defender to join the team, but I'm not sure if it's going to happen. Erik ten Hag seems pretty happy with the options he has in defence, but I think they need one more. A title charge is Manchester United's aim this season. Erik ten Hag and everyone knows that. Manchester United need to push Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, they'll all be competing at the top. The other trophies will be a part of their ambitions too, but the main priority will be to fight for the Premier League title. The team now looks like they can fight for the title, even if no more signings happen. I want to see more football in games So far, we've seen lots of added on time in matches. To be honest, I'm in favour of the new added time rules. Sometimes in games, the actual playing time is not what people expect it to be. If you calculate it, around 50 minutes is probably played in an average 90-minute game, with all the fouls and breaks in the match. I think the players will like it, obviously when you're winning 1-0 and holding onto a lead late in the game, then the players won't like it. At the end of the day, I think people want to watch more football, so I'm okay with it. The amount of time the ball is stopped during a game has to be compensated, and the only way is with additional time. With this, I think players will have to stop wasting time. I hope Mitrovic and Fulham patch things up because they are made for each other I read about everything going on with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham. It's not a nice situation for either side to be in. It makes everything a bit harder on and off the pitch, I hope they can resolve it. At the end of the day, the right answer needs to be found but I'm not sure what that is. Mitrovic is the guy who scores the goals, and Fulham need that this season. I've not forced my way out of a club before, but I've shown and told the club when I wanted to go to a different place. Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to go to Saudi Arabia, most players are going because of the money. Of course, the money is tempting and we're all human beings at the end of the day. But is it a good thing for football as a whole? We'll see, but a big offer from Saudi Arabia is hard to resist and it can cause problems between players and their clubs. It things aren't resolved quick it can drag on and play on the attitude of the player. If he misses this opportunity but has to stay at Fulham, Mitrovic might not be the same player he was, but if he has the right midset he might give it his all before he leaves the following season. They need to resolve it because Mitro and Fulham are a good match for each other. He's scored a lot of goals for Fulham and won them valuable points, I hope for the sake of the club and everyone there they can figure this situation out. Get Kevin Hatchard's Premier League predictions for 2023-24 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berbatov Harry Kane.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berbatov Harry Kane.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berbatov Harry Kane.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dimitar Berbatov", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dimitar_berbatov" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berbatov Harry Kane.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berbatov Harry Kane.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berbatov Harry Kane.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berbatov Harry Kane.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Dimitar Berbatov predicts more drama in the Kane saga</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Dimitar%20Berbatov%20Exclusive%3A%20Sad%20if%20Kane%20leaves%20PL%20and%20United%20can%20mount%20title%20charge&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html&text=Dimitar%20Berbatov%20Exclusive%3A%20Sad%20if%20Kane%20leaves%20PL%20and%20United%20can%20mount%20title%20charge" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>In his first exclusive column since returning to Betfair, Dimitar Berbatov discusses Harry Kane's situation with Daniel Levy, tells us why Manchester United can challenge for the title, and outlines his hopes for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham ahead of the new season...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Doesn't want to see Harry Kane leave Premier League</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Hojlund can become a great and help United title charge</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Berba delighted with additional time in games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here</a></h3> </li> <hr><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>I'll be sad if Kane leaves the Premier League</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">This <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/harry-kane-transfer-betting-odds-striker-10-11-to-stay-at-spurs-under-postecoglou-070623-204.html">Harry Kane saga</a> has to end at some point, it feels like a movie sequel.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I played in Germany so I know the appeal of <strong>Bayern Munich</strong> and the history behind the club. I'm not sure what is true in the media at the moment, I read that Daniel Levy turned down a €100m bid. For me personally, I'd be sad to see Kane go to another country. I'd like him to stay in the Premier League.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Kane leaving would be a big negative for the Premier League as a whole, he's one of the greatest goalscorers of this generation and it would hurt the league if he stopped playing in England.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">There is still a lot of time until the end of the transfer window, if he moves to another team I'd prefer it if it was a Premier League side. It would be tough to watch him play in another country.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Harry Kane is about a season-and-a-half away from breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League record based on his scoring record, and it will be easy to break that record if he stays in England. It's a big thing for a striker, to achieve a goalscoring record and be<strong> </strong>number one for years to come. That will be on his mind for sure.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for 1280 Harry Kane Europa Conference League.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Europa%20Conference%20League-thumb-1280x720-137840-thumb-1280x720-182493-thumb-1280x720-183963.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Everyone is talking about trophies and it's probably on Kane's mind too, it's something Bayern Munich can offer because they're always favourites to win the German trophies. But is a Bundesliga title the same worth as a Premier League title? At the end of the day, a title is a title.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">People think that his four goals against Shakhtar Donetsk was a type of farewell, with the latest news perhaps that won't be the case - the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/harry-kane-to-sign-for-before-4th-september-2023/924.345667519" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair Sportsbook make Kane favourite to stay at Spurs</a></strong> - but maybe we'll see something happen in the last days of the transfer window.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Knowing Daniel Levy, he wants to protect Tottenham and get them the best deal possible. More drama will come, but at the end of the day, it's Kane's decision.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">One thing is for sure, if he leaves the Premier League, it will be completely different without him.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Spurs' </strong><strong>target </strong><strong>this season is obvious: Win a trophy</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Like every season, I have big hopes and ambitions for Spurs to compete with the best in the Premier League. <strong>Ange Postecoglou</strong> has a great reputation and has come in to overcome a challenge many other managers before him failed to do.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Postecoglou seems like a guy who is not afraid of these challenges, Tottenham can go into the season with big expectations to finally win something.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">But we should not shine too much of a spotlight on Tottenham, we need to let them play good football and produce what fans have wanted for years, a trophy.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Hojlund has the potential to be a United great</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Rasmus Hojlund</strong> is an investment, at 20-years-old he's still a boy and has a lot to learn.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Manchester United will be a place where they can teach him to be better. I watched him when he was first linked to Manchester United, and to be honest, I thought he had massive potential to be a great player.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Hojlund is aggressive, tall, quick, strong, can score with his left or right foot and is positionally intelligent. These are all good characteristics of a good striker who can become great. Hojlund has a lot of time ahead of him.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The big thing is <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> wanted him, he spotted Hojlund and now he'll be in charge of developing and adapting him to the team. The atmosphere and environment at United will teach him what the club stands for. With all his qualities, he can become a great striker at United.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46-thumb-1280x720-177504.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Erik Ten Hag close up 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/2cfffc6d5aa880283d0cc338ff578c311ba1bd46-thumb-1280x720-177504-thumb-1280x720-179253.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">From what I've seen, he has the confidence on the pitch and he needs to keep that confidence up as soon as he plays his first game for Manchester United.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Hojlund can't be shy from making runs, asking and looking for the ball, when the opportunity is there, he needs to take it.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The football in the Premier League is fast and the tackles are strong, but he's surrounded by players who can help him shine. He has some great teammates, like Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen who can supply from behind. If the manager trusts you, go out there and prove your quality.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Summer signings lead the way for title charge</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I'm happy with Manchester United's options up front now. <strong>Andre Onana</strong> coming in is big, especially with David de Gea leaving after what feels like a lifetime at the club.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">De Gea leaving was a sad day for everyone at Manchester United, I remember when he came in as a kid, but now he's matured and done so much for the club, but good luck to De Gea wherever he goes. Onana is a perfect replacement, especially in the way he plays with his feet and the confidence he oozes.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Onana reminds me of Ederson at Manchester City with the way he controls the ball and the confidence he brings to the defenders. Sometimes being overly confident can play tricks on yourself and lead to mistakes, like the mistakes we saw against Lens. He needs to never underestimate his opponents, but that mistake is something you take on your chin and learn from.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Mason Mount</strong> is another big signing that adds to the squad. He adds qualities on the ball and in chance creation.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I'm waiting for another defender to join the team, but I'm not sure if it's going to happen. Erik ten Hag seems pretty happy with the options he has in defence, but I think they need one more.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">A title charge</a></strong> is Manchester United's aim this season. Erik ten Hag and everyone knows that. Manchester United need to push Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, they'll all be competing at the top.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The other trophies will be a part of their ambitions too, but the main priority will be to fight for the Premier League title. The team now looks like they can fight for the title, even if no more signings happen.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>I want to see more football in games</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">So far, we've seen lots of added on time in matches. To be honest, I'm in favour of the new added time rules. Sometimes in games, the actual playing time is not what people expect it to be. If you calculate it, around 50 minutes is probably played in an average 90-minute game, with all the fouls and breaks in the match.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I think the players will like it, obviously when you're winning 1-0 and holding onto a lead late in the game, then the players won't like it.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">At the end of the day, I think people want to watch more football, so I'm okay with it. The amount of time the ball is stopped during a game has to be compensated, and the only way is with additional time.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">With this, I think players will have to stop wasting time.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>I hope Mitrovic and Fulham patch things up because they are made for each other</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I read about everything going on with <strong>Aleksandar Mitrovic</strong> and Fulham. It's not a nice situation for either side to be in.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">It makes everything a bit harder on and off the pitch, I hope they can resolve it. At the end of the day, the right answer needs to be found but I'm not sure what that is. Mitrovic is the guy who scores the goals, and Fulham need that this season.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I've not forced my way out of a club before, but I've shown and told the club when I wanted to go to a different place.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Aleksandar Mitrovic.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Aleksandar%20Mitrovic.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to go to Saudi Arabia, most players are going because of the money. Of course, the money is tempting and we're all human beings at the end of the day. But is it a good thing for football as a whole? We'll see, but a big offer from Saudi Arabia is hard to resist and it can cause problems between players and their clubs.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">It things aren't resolved quick it can drag on and play on the attitude of the player. If he misses this opportunity but has to stay at Fulham, Mitrovic might not be the same player he was, but if he has the right midset he might give it his all before he leaves the following season.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">They need to resolve it because Mitro and Fulham are a good match for each other. He's scored a lot of goals for Fulham and won them valuable points, I hope for the sake of the club and everyone there they can figure this situation out.</p><hr><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-2023-24-preview-and-best-bets-for-the-season-ahead-050823-140.html">Get Kevin Hatchard's Premier League predictions for 2023-24</a></strong></p><hr><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free football Acca</h2> <p>You can get a completely free football acca every weekend in August, starting on 4th-6th. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKFB1FREESTATIC">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Dimitar%20Berbatov%20Exclusive%3A%20Sad%20if%20Kane%20leaves%20PL%20and%20United%20can%20mount%20title%20charge&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html&text=Dimitar%20Berbatov%20Exclusive%3A%20Sad%20if%20Kane%20leaves%20PL%20and%20United%20can%20mount%20title%20charge" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-betfair-ambassador-stuns-fans-with-var-batov-launch-090921-204.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Find out who's getting a VAR-batov boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/VAR-Batov.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/VAR-Batov.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-ralf-rangnick-was-overwhelmed-by-man-utd-job-300522-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Rangnick was overwhelmed by Man Utd job</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/351a6cdfd919b17d1c4b4bc13c84fd1d13970e55.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/351a6cdfd919b17d1c4b4bc13c84fd1d13970e55.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-betfair-ambassador-saves-brave-liverpool-fans-cash-out-240522-204.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Betfair ambassador saves brave Liverpool fan's Quadruple Cash Out</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Berba and Tanya.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Berba%20and%20Tanya.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-trophies-betting-odds-man-city-25-1-to-repeat-treble-010723-200.html">Premier League Trophies: Man City 25/1 to repeat last season's treble success</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/efl-cup-tips-back-our-first-round-four-fold-at-odds-close-to-71-070823-629.html">EFL Cup Tips: Back our first round four-fold at odds close to 7/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/top-5-european-leagues-tips-and-predictions-how-to-back-a-433-1-season-long-accumulator-070823-1015.html">2023-24 Top Five Leagues Predictions: How to back a 443/1 season-long accumulator</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Sad if Kane leaves PL and United can mount title charge</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-golden-boot-tips-contenders-to-beat-haaland-030823-1063.html">Premier League Golden Boot: Back 4/1 Haaland's headers and 16/1, 33/1 value tips</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-and-tips-2023-24-preview-and-best-bets-for-the-season-ahead-050823-140.html">Premier League Predictions 2023-24: Kevin Hatchard's best bets from 8/11 to 125/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">More Dimitar Berbatov</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li> Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Sad if Kane leaves PL and United can mount title charge </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/", "name": "Dimitar Berbatov" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html", "name": "Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Sad if Kane leaves PL and United can mount title charge" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fdimitar-berbatov%2Fdimitar-berbatov-exclusive-sad-if-kane-leaves-pl-and-united-can-mount-title-charge-080823-838.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v8b253dfea2ab4077af8c6f58422dfbfd1689876627854" integrity="sha512-bjgnUKX4azu3dLTVtie9u6TKqgx29RBwfj3QXYt5EKfWM/9hPSAI/4qcV5NACjwAo8UtTeWefx6Zq5PHcMm7Tg==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7f380812ac7d3888","version":"2023.7.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>