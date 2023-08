Haaland-powered City are fair title favourites

Gunners can be best of the rest again

Fulham in danger after chaotic summer

Luton unlikely to bridge the quality gap

Manchester City

Although they trailed Arsenal by eight points at one stage last season, the market never really deserted Manchester City, and they are once again the odds-on favourites to be crowned champions of England.

Erling Haaland remains the most fearsome centre-forward in world football (he scored a dizzying 52 goals in all competitions last term), and the acquisition of RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol should prove to be another elite purchase.

Last season's treble winners have arguably the planet's best coach in Pep Guardiola, and even though Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez have moved on, City still have a strong squad. Guardiola found the perfect tactical balance in the latter half of last season (the deployment of John Stones in midfielder was a huge success), and a full season of City in that mode should see them win another league title with room to spare.

Kev's Prediction: Manchester City to finish 1st

Back Manchester City to win the league and Erling Haaland to be PL Top Scorer at 5/42.24 Bet now

Arsenal

In these clickbait-laced times, it's tempting to suggest that Arsenal somehow blew the Premier League title, but the truth is that they massively overachieved.

Not many pundits expected them to finish in the top four, let alone challenge Manchester City for the title for most of the season. A largely young group will be better off for that experience, and the return to the Champions League gives the whole club a massive boost.

The Gunners' transfer business has been eye-catching. Kai Havertz could be a really smart pick-up from Chelsea, while the versatile Jurrien Timber provides much-needed cover for William Saliba, whose back injury last term ended any hopes of Arsenal lasting the title pace. Signing Declan Rice for a British record fee lifts the level of the midfield, and Mikel Arteta has the tools to push for the title again.

Kev's Prediction: Arsenal to finish 2nd

Back Arsenal at 11/53.15 in the Winner without Manchester City market Bet now

Liverpool

Fatigued by their push for the quadruple, Liverpool made an awful start to last season, with their famed pressing in ruins. Jürgen Klopp was able to turn the campaign around and secure a top-five finish, but missing out on a Champions League spot was a major blow.

The mood wasn't helped by skipper Jordan Henderson joining the Saudi Arabian revolution, although the defection of Fabinho could prove a bigger blow.

However, Liverpool have acquired World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, and the capture of RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai could prove to be one of the signings of the season.

If Liverpool can acquire a strong defensive midfielder, they look set to return to the Champions League places, and they are well placed to have a serious crack at winning the Europa League. It's worth remembering that Mo Salah is a world-class forward.

Kev's Prediction: Liverpool to finish 3rd

Back Dominik Szoboszlai to assist 8+ PL goals at 8/111.72 Bet now

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag's first season as Manchester United boss was largely successful. Winning his early arm-wrestle with Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Dutchman's authority a boost, and he took the side to two domestic cup finals, winning the League Cup but missing out on the FA Cup. Even more importantly, he got the Red Devils back into the Champions League.

The signing of Inter keeper Andre Onana means ten Hag no longer needs to compromise when it comes to build-up from deep (United kicked long with the more leaden-footed David de Gea), while new centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund is something of a force of nature.

Marcus Rashford has signed a long-term deal after a virtuoso campaign, and United can consolidate with another top-four finish.

Kev's Prediction: Manchester United to finish 4th

Back Marcus Rashford to score 2+ headed goals in the PL at 11/102.08 Bet now

Chelsea

Last season Chelsea provided a great example of how not to run a football club. They parted company with a world-class coach in Thomas Tuchel, failed to give his successor Graham Potter enough time to establish himself, and then allowed emotion to dictate the return of the hapless Frank Lampard. Chelsea finished 12th, a calamitous result for a club of their standing.

However, Blues' supremo Todd Boehly may well have stumbled onto the right answer by hiring former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, and the scattergun approach to the transfer market has given the Argentine some quality players to work with.

Christopher Nkunku could be the best signing of the lot - the Frenchman was joint top scorer in the Bundesliga last term, and that league's Player of the Season the campaign before. An injury will keep him out of the big kick-off, but he can make up for lost time.

Kev's Prediction: Chelsea to finish 5th

Back Christopher Nkunku to assist 7+ PL goals at 5/61.84 Bet now

Newcastle United

Despite some people expecting their Saudi millions to fire up a title challenge, Newcastle United are unquestionably ahead of schedule. Magpies boss Eddie Howe has urged restraint in the transfer market, and has been happy to develop talent rather than rely on established stars.

However, the acquisition of Milan and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali is a big statement of intent, and right-back Tino Livramento is arriving from Southampton to provide cover and competition for the influential Kieran Trippier.

A repeat of last season's heroics may be beyond Howe and company, not least because they must now balance their domestic duties with a Champions League campaign, but another top-six finish should be within reach.

Incidentally, Newcastle had the most corners in the PL last term, and if you want a fun bet to cheer on during the season, you can get odds of 125/1126.00 for there to be at least five corners in every single PL match this season.

The average number of corners in Premier League matches in recent seasons has been around the ten mark, so that gives us a fighting chance.

Kev's Prediction: Newcastle to finish 6th

Back Newcastle to finish outside Top 4, Man Utd to finish inside Top 4, Aston Villa Top 10 finish and Wolves Bottom 10 finish at 7/24.40 Bet now

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs' summer should've been about the feelgood factor engendered by Ange Postecoglou's arrival from Celtic, and the exciting football the Australian will promote.

Instead, the headlines have all been about living legend Harry Kane's potential move to Bayern Munich. It's in chairman Daniel Levy's nature to push these transfer sagas deep into the window to squeeze more money out of the situation, but if Kane goes for big money, Postecoglou will be left with precious little time to react.

It's not all negative on the transfer front. Micky Van de Ven is a very quick young centre-back, and the former Wolfsburg player could be a Spurs defender for years to come.

James Maddison is a proven performer at this level, and should be a nice fit for the way Postecoglou wants to play. However, Ange-ball traditionally takes a while to bear fruit, and a delayed rebuild won't help matters.

Kev's Prediction: Tottenham to finish 8th

Aston Villa

The Premier League has become a coach's league, with the brightest and best lining up to take each other on. The impact of an elite manager was highlighted by the effect Unai Emery had on Aston Villa last season. The Spaniard lifted the West Midlands giants away from relegation danger and into a European spot.

Emery's influence can be seen in the calibre of players Villa are signing. Ex-Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is a Champions League-standard performer, while Spain centre-back Pau Torres blossomed under Emery at Villarreal.

A slight concern is the forthcoming UEFA Europa Conference League campaign, as Emery tends to prioritise European competition over league play, but a strong Villa squad (that now includes former Leicester star Youri Tielemans) can make the top seven.

Kev's Prediction: Aston Villa to finish 7th

Back Aston Villa to get 59 or more points at 5/42.24 Bet now

Brighton

Graham Potter should have been a hard act to follow when he quit Brighton for an ill-fated switch to Chelsea, but his successor Roberto De Zerbi took the Seagulls up a level.

The idealistic Italian took the team to the FA Cup semi-finals, and remarkably secured a top-six finish. It's not just about De Zerbi, of course, because owner Tony Bloom runs the club immaculately from top to bottom.

The loss of Alexis Mac Allister is a blow, while key centre-back Levi Colwill has returned to parent club Chelsea.

The Blues also want to recruit midfield dynamo Moises Caicedo, so De Zerbi and company face a rebuilding job. James Milner's experience will help, and former Watford forward Joao Pedro is a wonderful player. You write Brighton off at your peril, but a European campaign could take its toll.

Kev's prediction: Brighton to finish 9th

Brentford

I must admit I got the Bees totally wrong last season. I thought Premier League opponents would've adapted to Thomas Frank's direct style, and that the loss of Christian Eriksen would've been too much to bear. However, the West London side were exceptional again, narrowly missing out on a spot in Europe.

The loss of star striker Ivan Toney to a long ban is a major setback, and Mark Flekken isn't quite as good a goalkeeper as the outgoing David Raya, but the team is very much the star here. The charismatic Frank has stayed put despite interest from elsewhere, and is there a more inventive set-piece team in the Premier League?

Kev's Prediction: Brentford to finish 10th

Back Brentford for a Top 10 finish at 9/52.78 Bet now

West Ham United

David Moyes' Hammers were in a false position for most of the campaign, but they turned their domestic form around in time to avoid relegation, and then they secured European glory by lifting the Europa Conference League trophy. The sight of gnarled Glaswegian Moyes dancing around like a teenager at an Ibiza foam party was really quite something.

As expected, captain Declan Rice has departed to Arsenal for a record fee, and the Hammers have found spending that money pretty hard at time of writing. It's not easy to get the right deals when clubs know you have over 100 million pounds burning a hefty hole in your pocket, and with another European campaign on the horizon, I can't see West Ham making much of an impact this term.

Kev's Prediction: West Ham to finish 11th

Bournemouth

There were gasps of shock and horror in the football media when popular manager Gary O'Neil was ousted after leading Bournemouth to safety with room to spare, but the appointment of the incredibly talented Andoni Iraola explained the move, brutal as it may have seemed. Iraola worked wonders in Spain with Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano, and is seen as a rising star.

A decent squad has been bolstered by the arrival of enterprising young left-back Milos Kerkez from Dutch club AZ and winger Justin Kluivert, a talented player with a point to prove after leaving boyhood club Ajax far too soon.

Iraola's pressing game will take a bit of getting used to, but once things click, I think the Cherries will survive comfortably.

Kev's Prediction: Bournemouth to finish 12th

Everton

Shaun Dyche was brought into Everton to keep them in the Premier League, and on the final day of last season the former Burnley boss did just that. Abdoulaye Doucoure's thunderbolt gave the Merseyside giants a 1-0 win over Bournemouth that kept them up and sent Leicester City down. And yet, celebrations on the day gave way to recriminations, as protests against the board continued.

Dyche will have to be prudent and somewhat imaginative in the transfer market, and it's not clear whether injury-prone striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin can truly be relied upon, so it's hoped the loan acquisition of Arnaut Danjuma will lighten the attacking load. After back-to-back seasons fighting the drop, a bid of mid-table obscurity would do the Toffees do harm.

Kev's Prediction: Everton to finish 13th

Crystal Palace

There is a tranche of clubs in the Premier League who are trapped in a kind of footballing purgatory - not quite bad enough to go down, but also never quite good enough to escape the mediocrity of mid-table.

Palace tried to be more cosmopolitan and expansive when they hired Patrick Vieira as manager, but after a promising start he shut up shop when the spectre of relegation loomed.

Vieira was jettisoned partway through last season, and the Eagles grabbed the Roy Hodgson safety blanket. The 75-year-old has elected to stay on, and he must make do without Palace legend Wilfried Zaha, who has spread his wings and gone off on an adventure to Galatasaray.

Hodgson admits talented youngster Michael Olise may be poached by a Premier League rival, and that would place a huge creative burden on Eberechi Eze, who was admittedly outstanding in the closing weeks of last term.

Kev's Prediction: Crystal Palace to finish 14th

Back Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Everton all to avoid relegation at 2.47/5 Bet now

Nottingham Forest

Given the chaotic nature of Nottingham Forest's recruitment last summer, manager Steve Cooper worked something of a miracle in keeping the club up.

He gradually found his best 14 or 15 players, and found some much-needed continuity. Welsh international Brennan Johnson was outstanding in his first PL season, Brazilian midfielder Danilo was an inspired signing, while Nigerian powerhouse Taiwo Awoniyi scored some vital goals.

Forest have cleared a few players out (including the underwhelming Jesse Lingard), and the signing of Anthony Elanga from Manchester United looks promising. Cooper is an excellent coach, and he has a group of players that has finally had some time to gel. Forest won't rip up the division, but they should be fine.

Kev's Prediction: Nottingham Forest to finish 15th

Wolves

These are concerning times for Wolves' supporters. The club narrowly avoided the drop last term thanks to the efforts of coach Julen Lopetegui, but FFP restrictions and a lack of clarity about the transfer policy have seen a cloud form above Molineux. Lopetegui admits he is concerned, and there is even talk the former Spain and Real Madrid boss could walk before the big kick-off.

Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez have all left, so there is work to do. That said, Matheus Cunha is an talented forward, Jose Sa is an excellent keeper, and centre-back Max Kilman is a rising star. There should be enough quality in the squad to see Wolves survive, but it might not be pretty.

Kev's Prediction: Wolves to finish 16th

Burnley

Not only did Burnley win the Championship last term, they did so in style under the measured guidance of former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany. The Belgian has received plenty of plaudits for his coaching, and the Clarets' biggest challenge over the course of the season might be hanging onto him.

Burnley have made some interesting purchases. U21 Euros-winning keeper James Trafford is the new number one, Basel forward Zeki Amdouni lit up the Europa Conference League last term, and Jordan Beyer's loan move has been made permanent. If Kompany stays and the signings settle quickly, Burnley can survive.

Kev's Prediction: Burnley to finish 17th

Fulham

The Cottagers were one of the surprise packages last season, but although manager Marco Silva has turned down a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia, star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic hasn't, and is pushing hard for a move at time of writing.

The Serbian would be a very difficult player to replace, and it's far from a sure thing that new recruit Raul Jimenez would be able to pick up the goalscoring slack.

Saudi interest has also unsettled Willian just weeks after the Brazilian veteran agreed an extended stay at Craven Cottage, and there is no guarantee that midfield destroyer Joao Palhinha will still be at the club when the transfer window shuts.

Fulham lost eight of their last 13 league games of last season, and a poor start this term could see them dragged into serious trouble. They are a value pick for relegation.

Kev's Prediction: Fulham to finish 18th

Back Fulham to be relegated at 16/54.20 Bet now

Sheffield United

While it's great to have a Sheffield club back in the Premier League, it's hard to see the Blades really cutting it at this level this term.

Star forward Iliman Ndiaye has been tempted to Marseille, and he takes with him a big chunk of goals and assists. Manchester City loan duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have gone back to their parent club.

United's acquisitions have been modest so far, and manager Paul Heckingbottom might have to a work a miracle or two here. Although all three promoted clubs survived last term, I think Sheffield United will sink straight back down.

Luton Town

Football is at its best when its telling romantic tales of beating the odds, and Luton Town going all the way from the National League to the Premier League is a tale for the ages. However, in terms of the quality of opposition, this is the biggest leap the Hatters have made.

Luton haven't lost key players, and have added relative youngsters like Ryan Giles and Tahith Chong, but it's a squad with so little Premier League experience. I'd love to see Luton make it to a second straight season in the top flight, but the PL is an unforgiving place, and I think Rob Edwards' side will end up bottom pf the pile.

Kev's Prediction: Luton to finish 20th