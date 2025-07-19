Football Bet of the Day: Viking to see off the invaders

Viking unbeaten at home

Viking v Bodo/Glimt

Saturday 19 July, 17:00

In a topsy-turvy battle in Norway yesterday, Sarpsborg drew 2-2 with Rosenborg, and our stake was returned. We'll stay in Norway, because Eliteserien leaders Viking are up against champions Bodo/Glimt, and form suggests that the hosts can at least avoid defeat.

Under excellent coach Kjetil Knutsen, Bodo/Glimt have been the dominant force in Norwegian football in recent years. They have won the title in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024, which is all the more remarkable because they had never previously won the league. In Europe, Knutsen's men reached last season's Europa League semi-finals, but eventually fell to Tottenham.

However, perhaps all of these heroics are catching up with them. Bodo/Glimt have won just two of their last four games in the league, and their away form in the Eliteserien is patchy, with just three wins out of six.

Bodo/Glimt do have three games in hand on the current leaders Viking, but the gap between them is still ten points. Viking won 4-2 at the Aspmyra Stadium in the clubs' last meeting, and the team from Stavanger have won seven of their last nine games in the top division.

Viking are unbeaten at home in the league this term, with six wins and two draws, and I'll back them +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at evens. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, and a home victory nets us a full pay-out.