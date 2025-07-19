Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Viking to see off the invaders

Kevin Hatchard's Bet of the Day
We're spending our Saturday night in Norway

It's back-to-back Norwegian wagers for Kevin Hatchard, and he's opposing the champions Bodo/Glimt. 

Viking v Bodo/Glimt
Saturday 19 July, 17:00

In a topsy-turvy battle in Norway yesterday, Sarpsborg drew 2-2 with Rosenborg, and our stake was returned. We'll stay in Norway, because Eliteserien leaders Viking are up against champions Bodo/Glimt, and form suggests that the hosts can at least avoid defeat.

Under excellent coach Kjetil Knutsen, Bodo/Glimt have been the dominant force in Norwegian football in recent years. They have won the title in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024, which is all the more remarkable because they had never previously won the league. In Europe, Knutsen's men reached last season's Europa League semi-finals, but eventually fell to Tottenham.

However, perhaps all of these heroics are catching up with them. Bodo/Glimt have won just two of their last four games in the league, and their away form in the Eliteserien is patchy, with just three wins out of six.

Bodo/Glimt do have three games in hand on the current leaders Viking, but the gap between them is still ten points. Viking won 4-2 at the Aspmyra Stadium in the clubs' last meeting, and the team from Stavanger have won seven of their last nine games in the top division.

Viking are unbeaten at home in the league this term, with six wins and two draws, and I'll back them +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at evens. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, and a home victory nets us a full pay-out.

Recommended Bet

Back Viking +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @

EXC1/1

Now read Kev's France v Germany preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2025

France v Germany: Blue wave to wash away Germany

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's France v Germany tips
Football Tips

Football Accumulator Tips: Back France to win Euro 2025 quarter final in 9/2 Match Odds 90 acca

  • Andy Robson
Women's Euro 2025 trophy
Bet of the Day

Saturday Football Tips: Go big or go home with 11/1 Bet Builder for France v Germany

  • Paul Higham
Banner for Betfair's best football bet of the day for Saturday

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    France v Germany: Blue wave to wash away Germany

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Saturday Football Tips: Go big or go home with 11/1 Bet Builder for France v Germany

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v PSG: Back Blues' stars to create 13/2 Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Final Tips: Back 11/4 Bet Builder with shrewd Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shots angle

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman