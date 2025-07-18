France v Germany: Blue wave to wash away Germany

Germany reeling after Sweden hammering

Katoto can lead France to victory

Cascarino to deliver a goal or an assist

France v Germany

Saturday 19 July, 20:00

Can France finally bring talent to bear?

In the last few major tournaments, France have arrived stacked with talent, but have never quite put it all together. At their home World Cup in 2019, Les Bleues knocked out Brazil in the last 16, only to be dumped out by eventual winners USA in the quarter-finals. The tournament featured plenty of gossip about the frosty relationship of coach Corinne Diacre and her players, and although things had improved by Euro 2022, France were beaten in the semis by Germany.

Much-travelled and much-vaunted coach Herve Renard had a crack at the 2023 World Cup, but France lost on penalties to hosts Australia in the quarter-finals, and then the last-eight curse struck again at their home Olympics in Paris, as they were eliminated by Brazil.

The latest coach to take a swing is Renard's former assist Laurent Bonadei, and he's been happy to ruffle a few feathers. Eugenie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard, who have racked up 368 caps between them, were both left out of the squad. By way of explanation, Bonadei quoted Albert Einstein, saying the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

France have won all three games at Euro 2025. They deservedly beat England 2-1 in their opener, smashed Wales 4-1 and then came back from 2-1 down to hammer the Netherlands 5-2 in a stunning second-half display. Overall, France have won 11 games in a row, a streak of success that goes all the way back to December.

Bonadei has a surfeit of attacking talent, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto having scored in both starts, Delphine Cascarino racking up goals and assists, and fine displays coming in from from Clara Mateo, Kadidiatou Diani, Sandy Baltimore and Anel Majri.

Bonadei has some thorny decisions to make. Captain Griedge Mbock and Maelle Lakrar are both fit again to feature in the back line, while experienced midfielder Grace Geyoro hopes for a recall to the starting XI.

Sweden drubbing set alarm bells ringing for Germany

Going into these finals, there were concerns over Germany's defensive strength. Midfield destroyer Lena Oberdorf was missing with injury, and dominant defenders like Marina Hegering weren't part of the squad. It didn't help to lose talented full-back Giulia Gwinn to injury early on in the tournament.

Those fears were realised during a shambolic 4-1 defeat to Sweden last time out. Germany couldn't hope with Sweden's pace on the break, their passing was poor, and they looked a shadow of the side that reached the final of this tournament three years ago. When people wax lyrical about Germany's record in the Euros, it's worth noting that a lot of top teams on the continent have caught up with them in the last decade or so.

There is still attacking quality in this Germany side. Wolfsburg winger Jule Brand is having a terrific tournament, while Bayern striker Lea Schüller has scored twice, and has netted in ten of her last 18 internationals.

Full-back Carlotta Wamser is suspended after her red card against Sweden, so Sarai Linder could switch flanks, with Franziska Kett coming in. Kathrin Hendrich is another option.

France to win clash of titans

I'm not convinced that Germany have the structure or the form to overcome France here. They were alarmingly bad against Sweden, and while the French are far from perfect defensively, Les Bleues have the firepower to win a slugfest.

France have racked up 11 wins in a row, the camp seems calm, and they have players like Katoto, Baltimore and Cascarino in great form.

I'll back France to qualify, Over 1.5 Goals and Katoto to have a shot on target at 13/102.30 on the Bet Builder. Katoto has had a shot on target in five of her last six starts for France, and has hit the target 11 times across those matches.

Recommended Bet Back France to qualify, Over 1.5 Goals and Katoto to have a shot on target @ SBK 13/10

Dazzling Delphine to catch the eye again

San Diego Wave winger Delphine Cascarino caused England plenty of problems in the opener, and set up the first goal for Marie-Antoinette Katoto. She then ran riot against the Dutch, scoring twice (one of the goals was an absolute stunner) and setting up Katoto again.

In the NWSL this season, Cascarino has delivered eight goal involvements in 13 games, and I'll happily back the 28-year-old to score or assist here at 7/52.40.