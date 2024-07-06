England v Switzerland: Back the draw in Dusseldorf

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

England v Switzerland

Saturday 17:00 (Live on BBC One)

Lamine Yamal did harass the hosts a bit in Stuttgart yesterday. He assisted Dani Olmo's goal and fired off a couple of shots before getting hooked just after the hour. But there was no goal.

We're in Dusseldorf today as the less than rampant Three Lions take on Switzerland. England are favourites, but they are four matches into Euro 2024 and are yet to produce a compelling performance.

Gareth Southgate must make changes at the back today. Not just because his full-backs have underwhelmed throughout the tournament, but because Marc Guehi is suspended. Ezri Konsa is favourite to replace Guehi, but Southgate might also switch formation - Bukayo Saka might even start the game at wing-back. The only certainty is a lack of familiarity, which raises the prospect of a good Swiss side finding a way through.

Southgate's England have never won a knockout match in 90 minutes when they have conceded a goal. The coach is W4-D5-L1 in normal time of those games. All four wins have been accompanied by clean sheets (against Sweden, Germany, Ukraine and Senegal). Without a clean sheet, he is W0-D5-L1. The defeat was 1-2 against France in Qatar. The five other matches have all finished 1-1 (Colombia, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Slovakia).

Murat Yakin's experienced Swiss squad won't be afraid of taking on one of European football's big beasts. At this tournament, they have already drawn 1-1 with hosts Germany (who needed a late equaliser) and outplayed a poor Italy side to beat them 2-0. There are various ways to get the Swiss on side today, but it's that 1-1 Correct Score jumping out at us.