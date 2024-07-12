Football Bet of the Day: Back Sarpsborg to put on a show

Spain v England SuperBoost

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4) NOW SBK 1/1

Sarpsborg v Rosenborg

Friday 18:00

In Brazil last night, Criciuma conceded an 89th-minute equaliser to take down our win bet at the last.

We go again in Norway this evening. Second-bottom Sarpsborg are hosting eighth-placed Rosenborg in the Eliteserien and there could be a few goals...

This fixture finished 5-2 to the hosts last season. Four of the last eight league head-to-heads have delivered Over 3.5 Goals.

This term, Christian Michelsen's men are just W1-D0-L5 on their own patch. They've scored themselves in the last four, but they've got issues at the back, where they've conceded 12 times in just their last three outings at Sarpsborg Stadion. Two of the three produced Over 3.5 Goals in total.

Alfred Johansson's Rosenborg are W1-D1-L4 on the road. They too have leaks at the back: the Troll Children have conceded on all six trips, shipping 12 in four most recently. At the other end, they've netted at least twice in 4/5 and look primed to find ways through shaky Sarpsborg. With 4/5 also producing Over 3.5 Goals, that's our punt on this one.