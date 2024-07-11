Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Fluminense to fail again

Brazil flag on football pitch
Criciuma could crush the visitors in Brazil tonight

Big Flu could flop in the Campeonato, says Tobias Gourlay

Criciuma v Fluminense
Friday 00:00

In Brazil last night, outsiders Bahia raced out to a 2-0 lead at Athletico-PR and held on to win 3-1. Our BTTS bet landed.

We're sticking in Brazil tonight for one of tonight's top-flight Campeonato games. Fourteenth-placed Criciuma are hosting bottom-of-the-league Fluminense and we like the odds-against price on the hosts...

Fluminense are W1-D4-L10 home and away this term. On the road, Big Flu have come up small: they've lost all of their first seven road trips of the campaign, scoring just twice along the way. They've already lost without scoring to other bottom-half outfits like Corinthians and Gremio.

Promoted Criciuma, meanwhile, are showing signs of improvement. They've won 3/6 home and away, are unbeaten in four at the Heriberto Hulse, winning two of the last three. We'll take Claudio Tencati's hosts to get the job done here.

Recommended Bet

Back Criciuma to win

EXC2.1

Now read our early tips for the Euro 2024 final here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

  • Mike Norman
Top 5 Finish on Betfair
UEFA Champions League

Arsenal v PSG: Opposing the Gunners your smart first-leg route to profit

  • James Eastham
England and Arsenal midfield Declan Rice
EFL Championship

Leeds v Bristol City: Whites backed to win at 5/6

  • Mark O'Haire
Daniel Farke - Leeds

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Leeds v Bristol City: Whites backed to win at 5/6

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Roman rollercoaster on the cards

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Arsenal v PSG Champions League Tips: Odds-against Gunners can reach final

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back 30/1 Goalscorer in the FA Cup semi final

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool's Crowning Moment

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

50/1 Wembley Punt!

  • Max Liu