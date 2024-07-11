Football Bet of the Day: Back Fluminense to fail again
Big Flu could flop in the Campeonato, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Hosts won 2/3 on their own patch
-
Visitors lost 7 straight on the road
-
Back Criciuma to win
-
Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Criciuma v Fluminense
Friday 00:00
In Brazil last night, outsiders Bahia raced out to a 2-0 lead at Athletico-PR and held on to win 3-1. Our BTTS bet landed.
We're sticking in Brazil tonight for one of tonight's top-flight Campeonato games. Fourteenth-placed Criciuma are hosting bottom-of-the-league Fluminense and we like the odds-against price on the hosts...
Fluminense are W1-D4-L10 home and away this term. On the road, Big Flu have come up small: they've lost all of their first seven road trips of the campaign, scoring just twice along the way. They've already lost without scoring to other bottom-half outfits like Corinthians and Gremio.
Promoted Criciuma, meanwhile, are showing signs of improvement. They've won 3/6 home and away, are unbeaten in four at the Heriberto Hulse, winning two of the last three. We'll take Claudio Tencati's hosts to get the job done here.
Now read our early tips for the Euro 2024 final here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Leeds v Bristol City: Whites backed to win at 5/6
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Roman rollercoaster on the cards
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v PSG Champions League Tips: Odds-against Gunners can reach final
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back 30/1 Goalscorer in the FA Cup semi final