Football Bet of the Day: Back Fluminense to fail again

Criciuma v Fluminense

Friday 00:00

In Brazil last night, outsiders Bahia raced out to a 2-0 lead at Athletico-PR and held on to win 3-1. Our BTTS bet landed.

We're sticking in Brazil tonight for one of tonight's top-flight Campeonato games. Fourteenth-placed Criciuma are hosting bottom-of-the-league Fluminense and we like the odds-against price on the hosts...

Fluminense are W1-D4-L10 home and away this term. On the road, Big Flu have come up small: they've lost all of their first seven road trips of the campaign, scoring just twice along the way. They've already lost without scoring to other bottom-half outfits like Corinthians and Gremio.

Promoted Criciuma, meanwhile, are showing signs of improvement. They've won 3/6 home and away, are unbeaten in four at the Heriberto Hulse, winning two of the last three. We'll take Claudio Tencati's hosts to get the job done here.