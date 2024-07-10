Football Bet of the Day: Back Bahia for BTTS

Athletico-PR v Bahia

Wednesday 23:00

In Munich last night, Spain came from behind to beat France 2-1, so our draw bet went down.

We're in Brazil today for one of this evening's games from the top-flight Campeonato. Sixth-placed Athletic Paranaense are hosting fifth-placed Bahia and we fancy both teams can find the back of the net.

Since the start of last month, Athletico-PR have scored and conceded in all of their four home games of the campaign: 3-1, 1-1, 1-1 and, most recently, 1-2.

Visiting Bahia start this game as outsiders, despite scoring in 9/10 away matches since late last year. The problem for Rogerio Ceni's men is that they've conceded in all 10 of those outings. With BTTS paying out in 9/10, plus the recent support from Athletio-PR's side, we'll take it to land again today.