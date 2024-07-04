Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Bahia in Brazil

Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Quarter Final tips here!

Bahia v Juventude

Thursday 23:00

In the MLS last night, FC Cincinnati beat DC United 3-2 to give us a winner.

We've come to South America today for one of tonight's two games from Brazil's top-flight Campeonato. Fourth-placed Bahia are odds-on to beat mid-table Juventude, but we fancy both sides can at least get on the score sheet...

Bahia have won a perfect 6/6 home league games this season and deserve their favouritism. But they have conceded in half of those six victories, including each of the last two.

Visiting Juventude are W0-D3-L4 on their travels this term, but they have netted in all seven of those games. BTTS has also been the right bet in all seven and it's what we're taking a punt on today.