Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Bahia in Brazil
The outsiders in one of tonight's Brazilian Serie A games can nick a goal, reckons Tobias Gourlay
Faves conceded in 2 straight at home
Outsiders netted in 6/6 on the road
Back BTTS
Bahia v Juventude
Thursday 23:00
In the MLS last night, FC Cincinnati beat DC United 3-2 to give us a winner.
We've come to South America today for one of tonight's two games from Brazil's top-flight Campeonato. Fourth-placed Bahia are odds-on to beat mid-table Juventude, but we fancy both sides can at least get on the score sheet...
Bahia have won a perfect 6/6 home league games this season and deserve their favouritism. But they have conceded in half of those six victories, including each of the last two.
Visiting Juventude are W0-D3-L4 on their travels this term, but they have netted in all seven of those games. BTTS has also been the right bet in all seven and it's what we're taking a punt on today.
Recommended bets
