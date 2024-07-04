Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Bahia in Brazil

Brazilian football fans
Bahia and Juventude take centre stage in Brazil tonight

The outsiders in one of tonight's Brazilian Serie A games can nick a goal, reckons Tobias Gourlay

Bahia v Juventude
Thursday 23:00

In the MLS last night, FC Cincinnati beat DC United 3-2 to give us a winner.

We've come to South America today for one of tonight's two games from Brazil's top-flight Campeonato. Fourth-placed Bahia are odds-on to beat mid-table Juventude, but we fancy both sides can at least get on the score sheet...

Bahia have won a perfect 6/6 home league games this season and deserve their favouritism. But they have conceded in half of those six victories, including each of the last two.

Visiting Juventude are W0-D3-L4 on their travels this term, but they have netted in all seven of those games. BTTS has also been the right bet in all seven and it's what we're taking a punt on today.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC2.22

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

