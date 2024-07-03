Football Bet of the Day: Back Cincy to win in Washington
FC Cincinnati look generously priced to knock over their hosts in the MLS tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
DC Utd lost their last couple at Audi Field
-
Visitors won six straight on the road
-
Back Cincy for the win
DC Utd v FC Cincinnati
Thursday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)
In Munich yesterday, Memphis Depay fired in another four shots but couldn't find the back of the net as the Netherlands ran out 3-0 winners over Romania.
From Memphis to Washington DC... The Euros are on a down day so we're dipping into tonight's round of matches from the MLS. High-flying FC Cincinnati are in the American capital to take on struggline DC United. We fancy the visitors to take all three points...
Pat Noonan's Cincy made it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals last year and have started well this season. They are W8-D1-L1 on the road, winning all of their last six away games. They've netted at least once in all 10 games, notching 11 goals in the last four games alone.
DC United are W3-D3-L5 at home this term, but they haven't won any of the last six (D3-L3). Their last two outings at Audi Field have brought losses to weaker teams than Cincy. At an odds-against price, we'll take a punt on the away side to leave their hosts with nothing once more.
Recommended bets
