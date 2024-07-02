Romania v Netherlands: Back Depay to deliver for Dutch

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen for Tuesday's tips here!

Netherlands v Romania

Tuesday 17:00 (Live on BBC One)

In Dusseldorf yesterday, France beat Belgium 1-0. Kylian Mbappe got another five shots off, but couldn't find the back of the net.

We're in Munich today as surprise Group E winners Romania take on the third-placed team from Group D.

Going back to a World Cup qualifier in 2012, the Netherlands have won four straight head-to-heads by a combined 13-1. But for this one, the Dutch are hard to trust at prices below 1.51/2 to win in 90 minutes.

The Dutch defence held firm against a French side missing Kylian Mbappe, but at other times it has looked less than the sum of its high-quality parts (Van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake). Oranje boss Ronald Koeman may need his attack to step up if his side are to justify the strong favouritism.

Memphis Depay is our man to watch. Across his long international career, the former Manchester United man has averaged almost a goal every other game, hitting 46 in 95 appearances. He scored once in the group stage of this tournament, and also hit the post in the same match against Austria. In total, he fired in nine shots for an xG of 1.73 - the sixth-highest of any player in the group stage.

Romania, who are without usual left-back Nicusor Bancu through suspension, conceded the fourth most shots of all teams in the group stages (46 in 3 games). Depay, who was let go by Atletico Madrid at the weekend, may have an extra incentive to put himself in the shop window this evening. We'll take a punt on him to score anytime in normal time.