Bet of the Day

Romania v Netherlands: Back Depay to deliver for Dutch

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay has already scored at Euro 2024

Memphis Depay could be the main man in Munich for this afternoon's heavy favourites, says Tobias Gourlay

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen for Tuesday's tips here!

Netherlands v Romania
Tuesday 17:00 (Live on BBC One)

In Dusseldorf yesterday, France beat Belgium 1-0. Kylian Mbappe got another five shots off, but couldn't find the back of the net.

We're in Munich today as surprise Group E winners Romania take on the third-placed team from Group D.

Going back to a World Cup qualifier in 2012, the Netherlands have won four straight head-to-heads by a combined 13-1. But for this one, the Dutch are hard to trust at prices below 1.51/2 to win in 90 minutes.

The Dutch defence held firm against a French side missing Kylian Mbappe, but at other times it has looked less than the sum of its high-quality parts (Van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake). Oranje boss Ronald Koeman may need his attack to step up if his side are to justify the strong favouritism.

Memphis Depay is our man to watch. Across his long international career, the former Manchester United man has averaged almost a goal every other game, hitting 46 in 95 appearances. He scored once in the group stage of this tournament, and also hit the post in the same match against Austria. In total, he fired in nine shots for an xG of 1.73 - the sixth-highest of any player in the group stage.

Romania, who are without usual left-back Nicusor Bancu through suspension, conceded the fourth most shots of all teams in the group stages (46 in 3 games). Depay, who was let go by Atletico Madrid at the weekend, may have an extra incentive to put himself in the shop window this evening. We'll take a punt on him to score anytime in normal time.

Recommended Bet

Back Memphis Depay to score

EXC2.76

Now read our Austria v Turkey preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Expect beautiful chaos in Austria v Turkey with 11/10 shot

  • Lewis Jones
Day 19 sees Romania v Netherlands and Austria v Turkey at Euro 2024
Euro 2024

Romania v Netherlands: Back 2/1 Gakpo to help get the job done

  • Abigail Davies
Ronald Koeman Netherlands
Euro 2024

Austria v Turkey: Back goals to flow in potential thriller

  • James Eastham
Austria manager Ralf Rangnick

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Stat Pack: Expect beautiful chaos in Austria v Turkey with 11/10 shot

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back two stat bets on Tuesday priced at 11/4 & 6/1

  3. Football Betting Tips

    England v Slovakia Reaction: Heart's conflict with head offers up a 11/2 shot ahead of quarter-final

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Day 19 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as last 16 continues

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Last 16 Predictions: Back 4/1 outsiders Romania on Betfair Exchange

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Portugal go through on pens & France rely on another O.G. plus Romania v Netherlands & Turkey v Austria previewed

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Bellingham and Kane rescue England, plus France v Belgium and Portugal v Slovenia previewed

  • Editor