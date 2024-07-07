Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back AIK to KO Kalmar

Sweden football fans
AIK should be A-OK in Sweden this lunchtime

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be entertained in Sweden this lunchtime...

AIK v Kalmar FF
Sunday 13:00

We found a Correct Score winner in Dusseldorf yesterday as England drew a knockout game 1-1 for the sixth time in 11 attempts under Gareth Southgate.

We'll return to the Euros for the first semi-final on Tuesday. Meantime, we've come to Sweden. One of this afternoon's top-flight Allsvenskan games brings 15th-placed Kalmar to ninth-placed AIK Solna. We fancy the hosts to outgun their visitors.

AIK are W5-D0-L1 on their own patch this season, with most of their troubles coming on the road. That said, they have conceded seven times across their last three appearances at the Friends Arena, giving today's lowly visitors hope they can at least find the back of the net today.

Kalmar are W2-D0-L4 on the road. They've netted in 5/6 - only league leaders Malmo have shut them down. At the other end, they've conceded at least three goals in all four defeats. With reasons to believe AIK can put them to the sword, but also that Kalmar can net a consolation, we'll take AIK to win without a clean sheet.

Recommended Bet

Back AIK/Yes in Match Odds/Both Teams To Score

EXC3.2

Recommended bets

