West Ham v Newcastle Tips: Back second-half goals on Sunday
Get the best bets for the first of two Premier League matches on Sunday as second from bottom West Ham host a Newcastle team on the up...
-
Hammers winless at home, Magpies winless away
-
Nuno still seeking first victory as West Ham boss
-
Low-scoring Sunday contest backed at evens
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to Sunday's preview now.
West Ham v Newcastle
Sunday 2 November, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports
West Ham v Newcastle Match Odds - Neither team appeals
West Ham are 4/15.00 to get their first home league win of the season, while Newcastle are 13/201.65 to take three points for the first time on the road. The hosts have made their worst start to a Premier League season after nine matches. You simply cannot trust them with your money.
The visitors look a little skinny though, especially when you note that Newcastle are winless in their last seven away Premier League matches (D4 L3), failing to score in four of those games.
That said, Newcastle have won their last three in all competitions, most recently in midweek at Tottenham in the EFL Cup. But does that mean they will come to east London with momentum or feeling a little tired? I can't back them at odds-on. The draw holds some appeal at 10/34.33 but I'm going leave the match odds alone.
Back under 2.5 goals as Newcastle target narrow win
West Ham's only league game at home so far under Nuno was their 2-0 defeat to Brentford. That result indicated that the Portuguese would not be able to make a quick fix on his new team and last week's 2-1 defeat at Leeds confirmed it.
Nuno should, however, be able to make them more difficult to beat and, fans will hope, prevent the kind of defeats they suffered in the dying days of Graham Potter's reign - going down 5-1 at home to Chelsea and 3-0 to Tottenham.
For that reason, and the fact that Newcastle have not mustered more than two goals in any Premier League fixture this season, under 2.5 goals is appealing at 1/12.00. The Magpies played in midweek at Tottenham, as mentioned, and won't mind how they win at the London Stadium.
If they get ahead I would expect Eddie Howe to instruct his players to protect their lead and snuff out a Hammers attack that has looked toothless all season.
Magpies may swoop late again
Seven of Newcastle's last 13 Premier League goals have been scored in the final 15 minutes of matches, including last weekend's 90th minute winner against Fulham from Bruno Guimaraes, so I also like the 6/52.20 available on the second-half seeing the most goals.
West Ham might be able to contain Newcastle for much of the match, but the visitors' ability to score late goals mean they have the self-belief to keep plugging away against the division's worst defence and could be rewarded late on. For that reason, Draw/Newcastle in the half-time/fulll-time market holds some appeal at 7/24.50.
We'll play safer, though, and just take the second-half to featyre most goals.
Now read Premier League Opta stats for matchday 10 tips
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Tottenham v Chelsea: 13/1 and 13/5 scorer tips stand out
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: Back a tight showdown at San Siro
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 31/1 multi across PL, EFL & FA Cup
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Liverpool v Aston Villa: Back Cody Gakpo to shine in home win
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Tips: Seven player prop bets for Saturday including 7/1 Sarr shout as Eagles fly again