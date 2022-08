Wednesday, 19:30

Arsenal have won their opening four matches of the Premier League campaign and are the only team in the division with a 100% record, thanks to their come from behind win over Fulham on Saturday.

Aston Villa have played four and lost three. They also lost their last three away Premier League matches. Manager Steven Gerrard is 3/1 in the next Premier League manager to leave market.

Gerrard can take some positives from Villa's record at the Emirates where they have won four of their 13 Premier League games (only Chelsea and Manchester City have won more often at the ground).

Each of the last 10 league games between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium have produced at least three goals, so we'll back goals at both ends, as the Villa manager tries to get a reaction from his players.

Back Arsenal and Both Teams to Score? 'Yes' 2.88

Bournemouth v Wolves: Visitors to add to Cherries' misery

Bournemouth will be shell-shocked after their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool and the subsequent sacking of Scott Parker as manager. Caretaker Gary O'Neill will be in charge here.

The hosts have lost three matches and shipped 16 Premier League goals in their first four games this season, the most by a side at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1963-64.

The Cherries have a point more than visitors Wolves but Bruno Lage's men looked promising in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday. That said, Wolves have picked up only one point in their last six away Premier League matches (D1 L5), losing their last three in a row.

Back the draw and under 2.5 goals 3.5

Nottingham Forest have only scored two goals in their four matches since returning to the Premier League, so Man City should not find themselves going behind here, as they did at the weekend against Crystal Palace.

City came from 2-0 down to beat Patrick Vieira's men but Pep Guardiola should be able to get them to tighten up for this Wednesday clash.

All the talk has been about Erling Haaland, who has scored six goals in his first four Premier League matches, but Kevin De Bruyne's stats against promoted teams catch the eye here: the Beligan has been involved in 20 goals in his last 20 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, scoring seven and assisting 13.

Back Man City to win by exactly 2 goals, Kevin de Bruyne to score or assist and Both Teams to Score? 'No 13.2

This London derby sees West Ham arrive after getting their first win of the season while Tottenham are unbeaten (W3 D1).

West Ham have won their last two Premier League home games against Tottenham, so this hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the visitors recently.

The Hammers are yet to score at home this season and have lost their two here so far (against Man City and Brighton). The pressure will be on them to give their fans something to celebrate, but they will be vulnerable to Spurs' quick attacks.

I don't see West Ham ending Spurs unbeaten star but they should have enough to take a point.

Back the Draw and Both Teams to Score? Yes 3.98

Newcastle are unbeaten so far but injuries could damage their chances of leaving Anfield with that record intact. The Magpies will be without midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Callum Wilson and potentially Allan Saint-Maximin who limped off at Molineux at the weekend.

Liverpool blew away the cobwebs by hitting nine against Bournmeouth but Eddie Howe's men will be more streetwise opponents and, even without some of their key men, will give the home side's defence something to think about.

Howe has lost his last eight Premier League matches against Liverpool but, he showed against Man City, that he's not daunted by precedents and can take on the best managers with good players at his disposal.

Back Liverpool, over 3.5 goals and Both Teams to Score? 'Yes' 3.41

Leicester v Man United: Fernandes key to Red Devils' resurgence

Following wins over Liverpool and Southampton, Manchester United are looking to record three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since last December.

They are 11/10 to do it against a Leicester side that have lost their last three in the Premier League and have just a solitary point.

Erik ten Hag was delighted with United's clean sheet at St Marys' on Saturday and would love another here. But the Foxes have scored in all their Premier League games and United still look vulnerable.

Bruno Fernandes, who scored at Southampton, is benefiting from Ten Hag's decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench and the playmaker should be in the thick of the action here.