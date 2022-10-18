</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more
Max Liu
18 October 2022
3:00 min read The best bets for Wednesday's football in the Premier League, including Manchester United v Tottenham, and much more... "2022-10-18T20:45:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christian Eriksen Man Utd.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The best bets for Wednesday's football in the Premier League, including Manchester United v Tottenham, and much more... Brentford to end Chelsea's clean sheet run Back the score draw at Old Trafford Back Blackpool in the Championship Benezema to pounce for Madrid Brentford v Chelsea: Derby clash to bring goals Brentford [5.0] v Chelsea [1.79], the Draw [4.0]19:30Live on Amazon Prime Kevin Hatchard says: "Chelsea are in terrific form, but they were fortunate to win at Crystal Palace in Potter's first away game and they were gifted two goals at Villa Park, so it's tough to judge exactly where they are at. I'm certainly not getting excited about backing the Blues to win at the current odds, especially when you bear in mind that Brentford smashed them 4-1 in the clubs' last meeting. "I am far more enthusiastic about backing both teams to score. Infogol tell us that Chelsea had an Expected Goals Against figure of 2.65 at Villa Park, and they gave up chances in wins over Wolves and Crystal Palace. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brentford-vs-chelsea/954208/"] "Brentford have generated at least 1.18 xG in five of their last six Premier League games, and if you look at their first ten top-flight matches this term, they have featured 35 goals at an average of 3.5 per match." Kevin's bet: Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.86] Liverpool v West Ham tips: Back Salah to score in stats Bet Builder Liverpool [1.47] v West Ham [7.4], the Draw [5.3]19:30Live on Amazon Prime Paul Higham says: "One thing that could remain from Sunday's win over Man City is Klopp will want to get Mohamed Salah into a more central position with Roberto Firmino in behind - Harvey Elliott on the right of a four and Fabio Carvalho likely to come in for the injured Jota. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united/954213/"] "That quick-fire hat-trick against an already beaten Rangers side has done wonders for Salah, who was excellent against City and now faces a West Ham side he's scored nine times again in just 10 games. "Salah is 4.2 to opening the scoring at Anfield and 1.8 to score anytime against his favourite opponents - which would move him ahead of Steven Gerrard with his 70th league goal scored at Anfield. "Firmino is leading the way for Liverpool with six goals and three assists and arriving from a deeper position he represents some value at 2.2 for a goal." Paul's bet: Back Liverpool to beat West Ham, Salah to score &amp; Firmino goal or assist at around [3.3] Man Utd v Tottenham: How to back a 7/1 draw Man Utd [2.52] v Tottenham [2.98], the Draw [3.65]20:15Live on Amazon Prime Tom Victor says: "United won their last three league matches against Spurs, including a 3-2 victory last season given to them by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. "However, they earned just eight points from nine games after that win to see their top-four hopes fizzle out. "Those three victories came against three different Spurs managers, and each saw the Red Devils score three times - 3-1 against José Mourinho, 3-0 against Nuno Espiríto Santo and 3-2 against Conte. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-united-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954214/"] "They haven't won four in a row in more than a decade, with the last such run coming thanks to goals from Nemanja Vidić and Nani in an October 2010 triumph. "If Spurs want to avert a repeat, manager Conte will need to do something he has never done before, and avoid defeat at Old Trafford." Tom's bet: Man Utd v Tottenham Hotspur: Back the 1-1 @ [8.2] Blackpool v Hull: Lively Seasiders to edge past hapless Hull Blackpool [2.14] v Rotherham [3.95], the Draw [3.45]20:00 Jack Critchley says: "Blackpool were involved in an absurdly dramatic 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at the weekend. The Seasiders went down to nine men in the 81st minute, survived a missed penalty, and conceded a heart-breaking equaliser in stoppage time. "In addition to this, Shayne Lavery was dismissed following the full time whistle. Despite stretching their unbeaten run to three games, the Fylde Coast club are a little short on numbers ahead of this clash. "Nevertheless, they are improving and Michael Appleton appears to be finally getting his message across. Jerry Yates has scored four times in his last two games and is one of the few players who isn't suspended for this midweek clash." Jack's bet: Back Blackpool @2.18 La Liga Tips: Back Benzema to deliver for Madrid Elche 9.2 v Real Madrid 1.38; The Draw 5.620:00Live on LaLiga TV Dan Fitch says: "Carlo Ancelotti's team won the 250th El Clasico 3-1 which saw them move back to the top of La Liga. Though Barca dominated possession and had the most shots, it was Real Madrid that were there more clinical, converting three of their four efforts on target. "Karim Benzema gave Madrid the lead, before Federico Valverde and Rodrygo sealed the win. "It's been a relatively slow start for Benzema, who has been struggling with injury, but if he can get back to top form it's hard to see anyone stopping Real from winning the title." Dan's bet: Back Real Madrid, Benzema to score, under 4.5 goals @ [2.56] ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christian%20Eriksen%20Man%20Utd.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christian Eriksen Man Utd.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christian Eriksen Man Utd.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christian Eriksen Man Utd.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Christian Eriksen Man Utd.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Christian Eriksen"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Man Utd's Christian Eriksen could face his old club Spurs</figcaption> class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-chelsea-tips-derby-clash-to-bring-goals-171022-140.html">Brentford v Chelsea: Derby clash to bring goals</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654757"><strong><span>Brentford <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></span><span> </span>v Chelsea <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Amazon Prime</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says</strong>: "Chelsea are in terrific form, but they were fortunate to win at Crystal Palace in Potter's first away game and they were gifted two goals at Villa Park, so it's tough to judge exactly where they are at. I'm certainly not getting excited about backing the Blues<span> </span><strong>to win</strong><span> at the current odds</span>, especially when you bear in mind that Brentford smashed them 4-1 in the clubs' last meeting.</p><p>"I am far more enthusiastic about backing<span> </span><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654756" target="_blank" rel="noopener">both teams to score</a></strong>. Infogol tell us that Chelsea had an Expected Goals Against figure of 2.65 at Villa Park, and they gave up chances in wins over Wolves and Crystal Palace.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <g> <path id="_x35__65_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M170.6,53.7V25.1c8.3,3.6,15.6,6.7,15.9,6.9v0c-0.2,0.2-8.7,8.3-12.3,13.3 C172.6,47.6,171.4,50.5,170.6,53.7z M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-0.5-2.7-1.1-6.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x34__73_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M154.7,222V18.2c-5.4-2.3-9.3-4-9.3-4l0.1,0.1c0,5.7-2.5,10.9-6.7,15V222H154.7z"></path> <path id="_x33__82_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M115,222h7.9V37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x32__89_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M91.2,222V29.2c-4.2-4.1-6.7-9.3-6.7-15l0.1-0.1c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222H91.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__111_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M59.4,89.6V222h-4.9l3.8-125.6C58.3,96.4,58.8,93.7,59.4,89.6z M55.8,45.3 c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M131.3,29.3c0,0-2.5,1.5-7.3,2.8c-5.9,1.6-12.1,1.6-17.9,0c-4.9-1.3-7.3-2.8-7.3-2.8l-1.9,2.5 c9.9,5.3,18.2,5.1,18.2,5.1s8.3,0.2,18.2-5.1L131.3,29.3z"></path> </svg> <h3>Brentford</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#4057A3;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">AC Milan</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Brentford vs Chelsea</strong> Wednesday 19 October, 19:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brentford-vs-chelsea/954208/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"<strong>Brentford have generated at least 1.18 xG in five of their last six Premier League games</strong>, and if you look at their first ten top-flight matches this term, they have featured 35 goals at an average of 3.5 per match."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Kevin's bet</strong>:<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654756" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Both Teams To Score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></strong></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham-tips-back-salah-to-score-in-stats-bet-builder-171022-1063.html">Liverpool v West Ham tips: Back Salah to score in stats Bet Builder</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654267"><strong><span>Liverpool <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.47</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b></span><span> </span>v West Ham <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>19:30</strong><br><strong>Live on Amazon Prime</strong></p><p><strong>Paul Higham says</strong>: "One thing that could remain from Sunday's win over Man City is Klopp will want to get<span> </span><strong>Mohamed Salah into a more central position with Roberto Firmino in behind</strong><span> </span>- Harvey Elliott on the right of a four and Fabio Carvalho likely to come in for the injured Jota.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#8E1F28;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Liverpool</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#7D173C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000042728703866772773800000016383932747635849602_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000121995307809629467320000009774953441782873517_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c6.5,1,25.8,13.4,26.5,35.7c0,0,0,0,0,0 c-2,16.3,2.2,37,2.2,37l11.9,24.3l37.3-18.2L186.5,31.9 M169.9,57.3C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3 C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="202.4,58 167.2,82.1 169.1,69.9 184.6,55.9 186.9,60.7 199.1,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M168.3,66.5l-5.7-22.6l16.1-22.7l17.9,18.1C196.6,39.3,176.5,55.3,168.3,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.4,17.2 159.9,41.3 149.7,39.6 162,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" d="M43.5,31.9L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3 c0,0,4.2-20.7,2.2-37c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.7-22.4,20-34.7,26.5-35.7c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1C84.6,14.2,43.5,31.9,43.5,31.9 M60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="27.6,58 64.2,83.1 60.9,69.9 45.3,55.9 43.1,60.7 30.9,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M61.7,66.5l5.7-22.6L51.3,21.3L33.3,39.3C33.3,39.3,53.5,55.3,61.7,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="57.6,17.2 70.1,41.3 80.3,39.6 68,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M145.5,14.3L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,6.9,3.7,13.2,9.7,17.5v-9.5c-1.9-2.4-3.4-5.1-4.2-8.1h50 c-0.8,3-2.3,5.7-4.2,8.1v9.5C141.8,27.4,145.5,21.2,145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <g> <rect id="Right_4_00000003088324894520115290000012449817875098875317_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_00000142866873790225349500000010346967314405039776_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Ham United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Rangers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">7</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Rangers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">RSC Anderlecht</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">RSC Anderlecht</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs West Ham United</strong> Wednesday 19 October, 19:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-west-ham-united/954213/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"That quick-fire hat-trick against an already beaten Rangers side has done wonders for Salah, who was excellent against City and<span> </span><strong>now faces a West Ham side he's scored nine times again in just 10 games.</strong></p><p>"Salah is<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span></b><span> </span><strong>to opening the scoring at Anfield</strong><span> </span>and<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span></b><span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077" target="_blank" rel="noopener">to score anytime against his favourite opponents</a><span> </span>- which would move him ahead of Steven Gerrard with his 70th league goal scored at Anfield.</p><p>"Firmino is leading the way for Liverpool<span> </span><strong>with six goals and three assists<span> </span></strong>and arriving from a deeper position he represents some value at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span></b><span> </span>for a goal."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Paul's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-west-ham/31815077" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Liverpool to beat West Ham, Salah to score & Firmino goal or assist at around <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2></h2><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united-v-tottenham-hotspur-tips-how-to-back-an-7-1-man-utd-draw-against-spurs-171022-1015.html">Man Utd v Tottenham: How to back a 7/1 draw</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204653531"><strong><span>Man Utd <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></span><span> </span>v Tottenham <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.98</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>, the Draw 3.65</strong></a><br><strong>20:15</strong><br><strong>Live on Amazon Prime</strong></p><p><strong>Tom Victor says</strong>: "United<span> </span><strong>won their last three league matches against Spurs</strong>, including a 3-2 victory last season given to them by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.</p><p>"However, they earned just eight points from nine games after that win to see their top-four hopes fizzle out.</p><p>"Those three victories came<span> </span><strong>against three different Spurs managers</strong>, and each saw the Red Devils score three times - 3-1 against José Mourinho, 3-0 against Nuno Espiríto Santo and 3-2 against Conte.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="COLOURS_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#AD2825;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2 L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_179"> </g> <g id="Layer_178"> </g> <g id="Layer_177"> </g> <g id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_2_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_"> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Polo"> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1l0,0 c0,0-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M104.9,42.9c-1.4-0.7-2.6-1.4-3.9-2.1c0.9-0.9,1.9-1.8,2.8-2.7C104,39.6,104.3,41.2,104.9,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M101,40.7c-1.2-0.8-2.5-1.6-3.6-2.4c1-0.8,2-1.6,3-2.5C100.5,37.4,100.7,39.1,101,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M97.4,38.3c-1.2-0.9-2.3-1.8-3.4-2.8c1.1-0.7,2.2-1.4,3.2-2.2C97.1,35,97.2,36.6,97.4,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M94,33c-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.7-0.1,2.5c-1.1-1-2.2-2-3.1-3.2c1.2-0.6,2.3-1.1,3.4-1.8 C94.1,31.4,94.1,32.2,94,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M91.2,29.9c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.7-0.4,2.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1.2-1.4-1.8c-0.5-0.6-0.9-1.2-1.3-1.9 c1.3-0.3,2.5-0.7,3.7-1.2C91.5,28.3,91.4,29.1,91.2,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.9,26.3c-0.2,0.4-0.3,0.8-0.5,1.2c-0.1,0.4-0.2,0.8-0.4,1.2c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.3-1.1-2 c-0.4-0.7-0.6-1.4-0.9-2.2c1.3,0,2.6-0.2,3.8-0.3C89.6,24.9,89.3,25.6,88.9,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M87.5,22.4c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.7,1c-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.7-0.6,1.1c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.5-0.6-2.2 s-0.3-1.5-0.4-2.2c1.3,0.2,2.6,0.4,3.9,0.5C88.5,21.1,88,21.7,87.5,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M85.2,20c-0.1-0.8-0.1-1.5-0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c1.2,0.4,2.5,0.8,3.7,1.1 C87.5,17.6,86.3,18.7,85.2,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.8,12.6c-1.4,0.8-2.4,1.8-3.7,2.9c0-0.7,0.1-1.3,0.1-2l1.6-1.9C87.5,12,88,12.3,88.8,12.6z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M125.2,42.9c1.4-0.7,2.6-1.4,3.9-2.1c-0.9-0.9-1.9-1.8-2.8-2.7C126.1,39.6,125.8,41.2,125.2,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M129.1,40.7c1.2-0.8,2.5-1.6,3.6-2.4c-1-0.8-2-1.6-3-2.5C129.6,37.4,129.4,39.1,129.1,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M132.7,38.3c1.2-0.9,2.3-1.8,3.4-2.8c-1.1-0.7-2.2-1.4-3.2-2.2C133,35,132.9,36.6,132.7,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M136.1,33c0.1,0.8,0.1,1.7,0.1,2.5c1.1-1,2.2-2,3.1-3.2c-1.2-0.6-2.3-1.1-3.4-1.8 C136,31.4,136,32.2,136.1,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M138.9,29.9c0.2,0.8,0.3,1.7,0.4,2.5c0.5-0.5,1-1.2,1.4-1.8c0.5-0.6,0.9-1.2,1.3-1.9 c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.7-3.7-1.2C138.6,28.3,138.7,29.1,138.9,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.2,26.3c0.2,0.4,0.3,0.8,0.5,1.2c0.1,0.4,0.2,0.8,0.4,1.2c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-2 c0.4-0.7,0.6-1.4,0.9-2.2c-1.3,0-2.6-0.2-3.8-0.3C140.5,24.9,140.8,25.6,141.2,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M142.6,22.4c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.7,0.7,1c0.2,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,1.1c0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.6-2.2 c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.5,0.4-2.2c-1.3,0.2-2.6,0.4-3.9,0.5C141.6,21.1,142.1,21.7,142.6,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M144.9,20c0.1-0.8,0.1-1.5,0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c-1.2,0.4-2.5,0.8-3.7,1.1 C142.6,17.6,143.8,18.7,144.9,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.3,12.6c1.4,0.8,2.4,1.8,3.7,2.9c0-0.7-0.1-1.3-0.1-2l-1.6-1.9C142.5,12,142.1,12.3,141.3,12.6 z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5l0,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0l0,0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> </g> <g id="OUTLINE"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0V32l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.2 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1L84.5,14 l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_180"> </g> <g id="Masks"> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Omonia Nicosia</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Omonia Nicosia</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Wednesday 19 October, 20:15</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-united-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954214/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"They haven't won four in a row in more than a decade, with the last such run coming thanks to goals from Nemanja Vidić and Nani in an October 2010 triumph.</p><p>"If Spurs want to avert a repeat, manager Conte will need to do something he has never done before, and<span> </span><strong>avoid defeat at Old Trafford</strong>."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Tom's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204653577" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Man Utd v Tottenham Hotspur: Back the 1-1 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b></a></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-171022-204.html">Blackpool v Hull: Lively Seasiders to edge past hapless Hull</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204719437"><strong><span>Blackpool <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> </span>v Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>, the Draw 3.45</strong></a><br><strong>20:00</strong></p><p><strong>Jack Critchley says:<span> </span></strong>"<span>Blackpool were involved in an absurdly dramatic 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at the weekend. The Seasiders went down to nine men in the 81st minute, survived a missed penalty, and conceded a heart-breaking equaliser in stoppage time.</span></p><p>"In addition to this, <strong>Shayne Lavery</strong> was dismissed following the full time whistle. Despite stretching their unbeaten run to three games, the Fylde Coast club are a little short on numbers ahead of this clash.</p><p>"Nevertheless, they are improving and Michael Appleton appears to be finally getting his message across.<span> </span><strong>Jerry Yates<span> </span></strong>has scored four times in his last two games and is one of the few players who isn't suspended for this midweek clash."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Jack's bet</strong>:<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204719437"><span>Back Blackpool @<b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span></b></span></a></p> </blockquote><h2 class="entry_header__title"></h2><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-back-benzema-to-deliver-for-madrid-again-171022-629.html">La Liga Tips: Back Benzema to deliver for Madrid</a></h2><h2 class="entry_header__title"></h2><p class="entry_header__title"><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204702833" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Elche <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.2</span></span> v Real Madrid <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.38</span></span>; The Draw <span class="inline_odds"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.6</span></span></a></strong><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on LaLiga TV</strong></p><p class="entry_header__title"><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: "Carlo Ancelotti's team won the 250th El Clasico 3-1 which saw them move back to the top of La Liga. Though Barca dominated possession and had the most shots, it was Real Madrid that were there<span> </span><strong>more clinical</strong>, converting three of their four efforts on target.</p><p>"<strong>Karim Benzema</strong><span> </span>gave Madrid the lead, before Federico Valverde and Rodrygo sealed the win.</p><p>"It's been a relatively slow start for Benzema, who has been struggling with injury, but if he can get back to top form it's hard to see anyone stopping Real from winning the title."</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/spanish-la-liga/elche-v-real-madrid/31817457"><span>Back Real Madrid, Benzema to score, under 4.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.56</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></span></a></p> </blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" The Daily Acca: Both Premier League games included in this 15/2 boost
Liverpool v West Ham tips: Back Salah to score in stats Bet Builder
Tuesday Football Tips: Back Zaha's shots in Palace v Wolves double Premier League Opta Stats: Nine bets to back in midweek MD11
Premier League Manager Markets Live: Poch 4/6 to replace Gerrard at Villa 
The Daily Acca: A 13/2 boost from Europe and Brazil 