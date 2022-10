Brentford to end Chelsea's clean sheet run

Back the score draw at Old Trafford

Back Blackpool in the Championship

Benezema to pounce for Madrid

Brentford 5.04/1 v Chelsea 1.794/5, the Draw 4.03/1

19:30

Live on Amazon Prime

Kevin Hatchard says: "Chelsea are in terrific form, but they were fortunate to win at Crystal Palace in Potter's first away game and they were gifted two goals at Villa Park, so it's tough to judge exactly where they are at. I'm certainly not getting excited about backing the Blues to win at the current odds, especially when you bear in mind that Brentford smashed them 4-1 in the clubs' last meeting.

"I am far more enthusiastic about backing both teams to score. Infogol tell us that Chelsea had an Expected Goals Against figure of 2.65 at Villa Park, and they gave up chances in wins over Wolves and Crystal Palace.

"Brentford have generated at least 1.18 xG in five of their last six Premier League games, and if you look at their first ten top-flight matches this term, they have featured 35 goals at an average of 3.5 per match."

Liverpool 1.4740/85 v West Ham 7.413/2, the Draw 5.39/2

19:30

Live on Amazon Prime

Paul Higham says: "One thing that could remain from Sunday's win over Man City is Klopp will want to get Mohamed Salah into a more central position with Roberto Firmino in behind - Harvey Elliott on the right of a four and Fabio Carvalho likely to come in for the injured Jota.

"That quick-fire hat-trick against an already beaten Rangers side has done wonders for Salah, who was excellent against City and now faces a West Ham side he's scored nine times again in just 10 games.

"Salah is 4.2 to opening the scoring at Anfield and 1.8 to score anytime against his favourite opponents - which would move him ahead of Steven Gerrard with his 70th league goal scored at Anfield.

"Firmino is leading the way for Liverpool with six goals and three assists and arriving from a deeper position he represents some value at 2.2 for a goal."

Man Utd 2.526/4 v Tottenham 2.982/1, the Draw 3.65

20:15

Live on Amazon Prime

Tom Victor says: "United won their last three league matches against Spurs, including a 3-2 victory last season given to them by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

"However, they earned just eight points from nine games after that win to see their top-four hopes fizzle out.

"Those three victories came against three different Spurs managers, and each saw the Red Devils score three times - 3-1 against José Mourinho, 3-0 against Nuno Espiríto Santo and 3-2 against Conte.

"They haven't won four in a row in more than a decade, with the last such run coming thanks to goals from Nemanja Vidić and Nani in an October 2010 triumph.

"If Spurs want to avert a repeat, manager Conte will need to do something he has never done before, and avoid defeat at Old Trafford."

Blackpool 2.1411/10 v Rotherham 3.953/1, the Draw 3.45

20:00

Jack Critchley says: "Blackpool were involved in an absurdly dramatic 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at the weekend. The Seasiders went down to nine men in the 81st minute, survived a missed penalty, and conceded a heart-breaking equaliser in stoppage time.

"In addition to this, Shayne Lavery was dismissed following the full time whistle. Despite stretching their unbeaten run to three games, the Fylde Coast club are a little short on numbers ahead of this clash.

"Nevertheless, they are improving and Michael Appleton appears to be finally getting his message across. Jerry Yates has scored four times in his last two games and is one of the few players who isn't suspended for this midweek clash."

Elche 9.2 v Real Madrid 1.38; The Draw 5.6

20:00

Live on LaLiga TV

Dan Fitch says: "Carlo Ancelotti's team won the 250th El Clasico 3-1 which saw them move back to the top of La Liga. Though Barca dominated possession and had the most shots, it was Real Madrid that were there more clinical, converting three of their four efforts on target.

"Karim Benzema gave Madrid the lead, before Federico Valverde and Rodrygo sealed the win.

"It's been a relatively slow start for Benzema, who has been struggling with injury, but if he can get back to top form it's hard to see anyone stopping Real from winning the title."